Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hard to swallow!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brits only jerk off 2-3 times a week? Better loosen that stiff upper lip and spank that monkey like it owes you money
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a fine headline, and a fine search word.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You rang?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How in the hell do you study this? It can only be done with surveys and people lie about sex more than they lie about sex.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well there's 30 seconds out of my day.
 
danvon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Both my wife and I are working from home since this shiatstorm began. So, in theory, I could be having more sex. It also makes it more difficult to, uh, self service.

I've got some serious work in order to get to the UK average.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How in the hell do you study this? It can only be done with surveys and people lie about sex more than they lie about sex.


If only someone kept track of internet traffic to porn sites we'd have better metrics
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Well there's 30 seconds out of my day.


Personally, I like to draw it out a bit longer for fun, but you do you.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should play more Warhammer. You can paint an entire army and not get chafed.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"To kill free time"?! Playing solitaire is killing time. Self love is living life.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Mum's always yelling a Dad about spanking his monkey but he doesn't have a monkey - unless it's hidden in his home-office.
I left a banana for it in the file cabinet. I hope it doesn't fling poo at me.'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

danvon: Both my wife and I are working from home since this shiatstorm began. So, in theory, I could be having more sex. It also makes it more difficult to, uh, self service.


Came to say.  It'd be one thing living alone. But, she's more disinclined than ever.  And it feels like she barely leaves the house (without me anyway) for the last two years.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lakrfool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Family Guy British Porn
Youtube nuHI9-_Moig
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Keep Calm and Beat Off Boredom
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm fapping right now, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 321x463]


Thank you for not posting the "after jump" picture. I'm running low on eye bleach.

/Admit it - most of you know what I'm talking about
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's give the Brits a big hand
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Thank you for not posting the "after jump" picture. I'm running low on eye bleach.


You're very welcome.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: steklo: [Fark user image 321x463]

Thank you for not posting the "after jump" picture. I'm running low on eye bleach.

/Admit it - most of you know what I'm talking about


So gross.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: steklo: [Fark user image 321x463]

Thank you for not posting the "after jump" picture. I'm running low on eye bleach.

/Admit it - most of you know what I'm talking about


I don't? Mind you, I'm into that first picture so you have my curiosity.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I heard something about how jerking off makes your T cells more robust or something.  Anyway I took that advice to heart and I have avoided COVID thus far. Social distancing, masks, triple vax and hand jobs. It's my platform actually.
 
