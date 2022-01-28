 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Shark tries to jump tourist boat. This being Australia, the boat crew tries to egg the great white on to do just that   (9news.com.au) divider line
4
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We're going to need a bigger boat.......to handle the influx of tourist this will bring.
 
danvon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On a different, but related note, it is remarkably refreshing to be able to click on a video on a news site and not have to sit through a 30-60 second advertisement first.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did the great white get caught on the fishline or did it try and eat the fish caught on the line  I think I saw a white rope like thing leading to its mouth.
 
