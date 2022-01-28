 Skip to content
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can you go any lower?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
am24.mediaite.comView Full Size


Well there's your problem, they BOTH have beards, how were cops supposed to know who was the evil one?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man in Chicago who spent two decades in prison for a 2003 murder his identical twin brother confessed to committing was released from prison this week.

Kevin Dugar left Cook County Jail just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening after a judge granted his latest motion for bond, Chicago ABC affiliate WLS-TV reported.

After murdering his twin brother, he reported back to his cell at 6:30 AM on Wed. morning.

I might have made that last part up.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: A man in Chicago who spent two decades in prison for a 2003 murder his identical twin brother confessed to committing was released from prison this week.

Kevin Dugar left Cook County Jail just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening after a judge granted his latest motion for bond, Chicago ABC affiliate WLS-TV reported.

After murdering his twin brother, he reported back to his cell at 6:30 AM on Wed. morning.

I might have made that last part up.


I know I would have.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holy f*ck
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: [am24.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Well there's your problem, they BOTH have beards, how were cops supposed to know who was the evil one?


Apparently it wasn't the cops. It was the eyewitness who was the only one who knew anything about the crime. There was no other evidence, and the evil twin was in prison already so when he confessed the cops and DA were "yeah, right" and just kept on with the prosecution.

The good twin should totally kill his evil twin and then claim it was suicide.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn racist cops think they look alike.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now you see why you let your brother have his turn on the Xbox.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Dugar is required to live in a residential transitional facility for three months as prosecutors decide whether to drop the charges or pursue another murder trial.

If you want to know who the really evil ones are in this story, it's the prosecutors who are having a hard time deciding whether or not to try and put an innocent man who already spent decades in prison BACK in prison, despite not having committed the crime.

I mean, the brother SUCKS for not having come forward earlier, but those prosecutors are worse. The twin at least had self-preservation as a motive. The prosecutors just have ambition and a lack of ethics and morality.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a movie of the week. This guy went to jail and pocket computers weren't even a thing. He'll get one and be arrested for fapping in public while surfing porn hub. And the phone will be stolen and jail broke.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An evil twin disguised his goatee as a beard?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Or he didn't do it but since he is already serving a 99-year sentence for another crime he has nothing to lose by trying to take the rap for his twin brother.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OK he did wait 20yrs. But he did confess and get his brother out. That should count.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Can you go any lower?


Actually guilty twin immediately moves in on actually not guilty twin's girl the second the cell doors stop ringing?
 
Rannuci
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The brother confessed in 2013 and he's only released now? JFC
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rannuci: The brother confessed in 2013 and he's only released now? JFC


justice!
 
Oak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just confirms what extensive life experience has taught me: all identical twins are Evil; some are just more Evil than others.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My Evil Twin
Youtube v9MTJanItNE
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Josh Duggar has a twin brother?
 
dywed88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 850x850]


But that is the good twin
 
dywed88
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: Dugar is required to live in a residential transitional facility for three months as prosecutors decide whether to drop the charges or pursue another murder trial.

If you want to know who the really evil ones are in this story, it's the prosecutors who are having a hard time deciding whether or not to try and put an innocent man who already spent decades in prison BACK in prison, despite not having committed the crime.

I mean, the brother SUCKS for not having come forward earlier, but those prosecutors are worse. The twin at least had self-preservation as a motive. The prosecutors just have ambition and a lack of ethics and morality.


I think a confession from a brother who will be spending the rest of his life in prison regardless should rightly be questioned.

Now, if TFA is accurate that the entire conviction was based on one unreliable eyewitness, then he should never have been convicted in the first place. But if there was other, good, evidence of his guilt then you definitely should consider what to do now not just accept his brother's confession as an unquestionable fact.

However, what absolutely should never have happened is ignoring the confession for well over a decade.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My good twin is out there ... somewhere.
 
