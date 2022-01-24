 Skip to content
 
NYC Mayor: If you've been near COVID Sarah...get tested
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but who is going to admit to that?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox is sending another Caravan of Disease.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Yeah, but who is going to admit to that?


If I was in the restaurant and she walked by I would get tested.

If I was positive I would ask a lawyer if I could sue her since we can prove that she knew she was contagious and exposed me and my family anyway.

Imagine how good THAT would feel.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any recommendations on how many different things one should get tested for?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if you're from Russia, get tested.
 
ongbok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This should be a PSA
 
Agarista
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If vaccines cause autism, maybe this one could cure it?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any word on what he's doing to Sarah for spreading the plague in the first place?  Surely there's a health law that she's breaking by doing this?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Any recommendations on how many different things one should get tested for?


Is stupid contagious?

That would explain a lot, actually.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Suicide booth or vaccination booth. Pick one, selfish plague rat assholes.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 2fardownthread: Yeah, but who is going to admit to that?

If I was in the restaurant and she walked by I would get tested.

If I was positive I would ask a lawyer if I could sue her since we can prove that she knew she was contagious and exposed me and my family anyway.

Imagine how good THAT would feel.


Not really that good... sounds like a ton of legal fees and hassle to stick it to some hick has-been politician
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about you shut down the f*cking restaurant for violating the COVID law TWICE???
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Suicide booth or vaccination booth. Pick one, selfish plague rat assholes.


Most are picking the suicide booth.  Unfortunately it does not work nearly as well as the vaccination booth, and it occasionally takes out the wrong person.
 
db2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Any recommendations on how many different things one should get tested for?


Just get all of them to be safe.
 
Cormee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Yeah, but who is going to admit to that?


I'd ride her.

There, I said it.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 2fardownthread: Yeah, but who is going to admit to that?

If I was in the restaurant and she walked by I would get tested.

If I was positive I would ask a lawyer if I could sue her since we can prove that she knew she was contagious and exposed me and my family anyway.

Imagine how good THAT would feel.


I'd be interested in suing the restaurant that allowed her in there twice. Of course the reason they let her in is probably that she is vaxxed but keeping it on the down low.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Is stupid contagious?


ajournalofmusicalthings.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Any recommendations on how many different things one should get tested for?


All of them
 
I sound fat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also get tested for potential aneurism if you have heard her speak.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Fox is sending another Caravan of Disease.


So what you're saying is that they aren't sending their best people?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: SpectroBoy: 2fardownthread: Yeah, but who is going to admit to that?

If I was in the restaurant and she walked by I would get tested.

If I was positive I would ask a lawyer if I could sue her since we can prove that she knew she was contagious and exposed me and my family anyway.

Imagine how good THAT would feel.

Not really that good... sounds like a ton of legal fees and hassle to stick it to some hick has-been politician


Fine.

I suppose next you are going to tell me that Scarlett Johansen's limo is NOT going to break down in front of my house in a snow storm.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: Any word on what he's doing to Sarah for spreading the plague in the first place?  Surely there's a health law that she's breaking by doing this?


What did they do to AOC for going to Miami either with Covid or catching it down there?
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: SpectroBoy: 2fardownthread: Yeah, but who is going to admit to that?

If I was in the restaurant and she walked by I would get tested.

If I was positive I would ask a lawyer if I could sue her since we can prove that she knew she was contagious and exposed me and my family anyway.

Imagine how good THAT would feel.

I'd be interested in suing the restaurant that allowed her in there twice. Of course the reason they let her in is probably that she is vaxxed but keeping it on the down low.


If she is, her lawyers could face serious sanctions:  they told the judge she isn't.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/24/dining/sarah-palin-dines-indoors-nyc.html

/don't lie to the judge
//goes double if you're an attorney
///she wouldn't be the first wingnut to hang her lawyers out to dry
 
Headso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Come on, she's vaccinated and lying to the rubes.
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, and stay the fark away from Elio's...they're the place that let her in.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you are exposed to her....Covid would be the last disease I would worry about.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
SNL - "Josh Ramsay VD Caseworker" FULL SKETCH (audio and stills) *part 2
Youtube THMbbjDFZsI
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Headso: Come on, she's vaccinated and lying to the rubes.


Yep. They're looking for any opportunity to piss people off. And it's working.

Next she will write a book about it.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: If you are exposed to her....Covid would be the last disease I would worry about.


Mmmmmmmmmmhummmmmmm!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope she has a jail cell in her future.
 
Klivian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, how about some criminal charges for the irresponsible plague rat? Reckless endangerment anyone? Are we not doing consequences anymore? Bueller?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He should have added a "you betcha" to the end of that.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cormee: 2fardownthread: Yeah, but who is going to admit to that?

I'd ride her.

There, I said it.


And you shouldn't be kink-shamed for it.

However, personally you couldn't get me to have sex with her if you offered me a full-body condom, 5-foot extendable dildo, and a full decontamination procedure afterward.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: How about you shut down the f*cking restaurant for violating the COVID law TWICE???


I agree, except they'd probably make more cash from the resulting GoFundMe than they do selling food.
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Walker: How about you shut down the f*cking restaurant for violating the COVID law TWICE???

I agree, except they'd probably make more cash from the resulting GoFundMe than they do selling food.


It also could be that the lady who constantly lies is lying about not being vaccinated.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Headso: Come on, she's vaccinated and lying to the rubes.


Vaccinated or not, she tested positive on Monday and ate out in public on both Tuesday and Wednesday.  Vaccinated people can still spread the virus, which is one of the reasons Omicron is spreading so fast
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: How about you shut down the f*cking restaurant for violating the COVID law TWICE???


This would be a good way to force them to reveal if she's vaxxed. Or, if not, to shut down a shiatty Republican-ass-kissing restaurant.
 
Headso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OldRod: she tested positive on Monday


According to her she did, yeah.
 
