What might 2022 have in store now? KILLER LAKES
26
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Finland is finally going crazy?

/ they have a lot of lakes
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deadly lake?  I read that Stephen King short story.

/Do you dream?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know, just once I'd like to see threats to millions of lives come from somewhere other than a tabloid.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Calling Asylum studios, Asylum studios to the lobby please.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can we make this happen in Utah?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Geologists have known about this for decades. I'm pretty sure there are already mitigation plans in place to lower gas levels in the lake. Not exactly a new story.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Australia are now exporting lakes?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Can we make this happen in Utah?


Dude...WTF?!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks, now I'll have  ballad  of the Edmund Fitzgerald on my mind
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Superior, they said, never gives up her dead
When the gales of November come early
 
tasteme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Right on, man. Party at the Lake!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rwanda and Congo, well, those two countries have had it too good for too long anyways.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this the same as when I soaked in the tub after eating Taco Bell for dinner?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I could have sworn I watched a documentary about this phenomenon twenty years ago.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: You know, just once I'd like to see threats to millions of lives come from somewhere other than a tabloid.


I don't think you would.

/ That would mean it's actually serious
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Geologists have known about this for decades. I'm pretty sure there are already mitigation plans in place to lower gas levels in the lake. Not exactly a new story.


the-sun.comView Full Size

Still, despite the potential for catastrophe, scientists have found a way to remove some of the methane from the lake and utilize it for energy generation in nearby Rwanda.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I could have sworn I watched a documentary about this phenomenon twenty years ago.


You probably did.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x278]


My first thought
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A+ article! Death, destruction, calamity, and then this...

In other news, the next iteration of Apple's AirPods could come with a high-tech feature that makes it easier to listen to friends and family.

That's some mighty fine relevant reporting!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Geologists have been warning us for years of this silent but deadly phenomenon.
 
vonster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I could have sworn I watched a documentary about this phenomenon twenty years ago.


You did but maybe not 20 years ago. The lake in question was acting like a soda bottle. Pressure at the depths kept CO2 in solution. Then along came a landslide into the lake that acted like shocking the soda bottle and the CO2 came out of solution, surfaced and drifted over a nearby village while they slept killing hundreds.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's happened before.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/gas-cloud-kills-cameroon-villagers
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, Lake Kivu has been known about for decades and they're mitigating it like they did for Lake Nyos, which actually had a limnic eruption and killed thousands in the 80s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Australia are now exporting lakes?


GODDAMNIT! Are we all sharing the same brain around here?!?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bostonguy: MillionDollarMo: You know, just once I'd like to see threats to millions of lives come from somewhere other than a tabloid.

I don't think you would.

/ That would mean it's actually serious


Yeah, but think of the ratings.
 
