(Independent)   Over 1,300 reports of "spiking by injection" since September in the UK. A new phenomenom in England. This could never happen in the US. All the needles there are needed for heroin   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Constable, police chief, Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, Crime, National Police Chiefs' Council, Police, incidents of needle spiking, Lincolnshire Police Deputy Chief Constable  
WithinReason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
haknudsen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, with 1,300 police reports of "spiking" you'd think there be one actual case where someone was arrested, even charged. Since the article didn't report any, I'm going to guess the real number is zero.
I particularly like the statement that a staggering number of victims are to scared to come forward.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I found it particularly frightening how this dangerous new phenomenon of needle spiking is happening everywhere, yet not defined once in the article.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh no!  An epidemic of reports!  We'll all be murdered in our beds.

Anyway.

/crap like this just allows people to have a dramatic fantasy life while ignoring actual rape/abuse/drug problems
//which are pretty severe in the rural UK
///it's kind of like Alabama except the houses literally are all over $600k
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
foo monkey:

THIS! That's what I was silently yelling at my screen this morning too.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do self spikings count?
 
KWess
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, the country that brought us 'Trainspotting' has famously never had issues with heroin.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Of course it's good to have a healthy dose of scepticism, but there are enough shiatty people out there that even something that starts out as just a story can become reality. Not much surprised me anymore.
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

haknudsen: So, with 1,300 police reports of "spiking" you'd think there be one actual case where someone was arrested, even charged. Since the article didn't report any, I'm going to guess the real number is zero.
I particularly like the statement that a staggering number of victims are to scared to come forward.


And 14 resultant cases of sexual assault... not very good return on your valuable drugs really, is it
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't do heroin on purpose, I was...spiked!
/dun dun dunnnnnnnn
 
