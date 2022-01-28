 Skip to content
 
(Austin News KXAN)   If you enjoy water, and live anywhere near Samsung's Austin plant, you might want to familiarize yourself with what sulfuric acid tastes like   (kxan.com) divider line
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that if there's enough H2SO4 for you to taste, you'll feel it.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Will the taste of Spam be noticeably different ?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Considering Texas is hell on earth, the sulphuric acid taste really doesn't add to the misery.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just turning the river in to a giant battery.  In a few weeks, Texans will appreciate the free electricity.  Uh, 'free' being a lower* electrical rate because the Governor's buds monetized said river in to the Lectrical River Energy Company LLC

*not lower, the other thing.  Higher
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But you Texans got rid of your ecology when GWB was governor and you've never been happier, yee-haw.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Texans don't drink water no more.  They drink Brawndo the Thirst Mutilator.   Made from 36 electrolytes and other stuff, Brawndo is what Texans drink when they're not drink Texas Beer which also has 36 electrolytes and other stuff.

Oh, don't worry other 56 states Brawndo will be coming to your state as soon as November 2024.  Maybe November 2022 or 23.  Whatever it takes, right?
 
danvon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any indication that Texas is pursuing any civil or criminal sanctions against the responsible party is conspicuously absent.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just turning the river in to a giant battery.  In a few weeks, Texans will appreciate the free electricity.  Uh, 'free' being a lower* electrical rate because the Governor's buds monetized said river in to the Lectrical River Energy Company LLC

*not lower, the other thing.  Higher


that will be handy for the next Snopocalypse when the power grid crashes.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ask any businessman and they'll tell you.
"Tastes like profit."
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It spilled "accidentally."

Oopsie poopsie
 
