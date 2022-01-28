 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   It's 2022 and there is a domestic terrorist threat to a butterfly sanctuary   (dailydot.com) divider line
36
    More: Murica, Conspiracy theory, National Butterfly Center, Conspiracy theories, Conspiracy?, Smuggling, U.S.-Mexico border, Canada - United States border, The X-Files  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Peacemaker is not a documentary.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If this wasn't real, just about every sentence in TFA could have been written by a satirist. Break it down sentence by sentence and that article just keeps on giving.

So yeah, good find Subby and, presuming I haven't just fallen for a convoluted practical joke, good luck world because we're living in the worst of times.
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


I see my work here is already done. Carry on.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't someone go onto 4chan and convince the Mentally Qhallenged that Hilary herself is running the child sex ring in the "MOST LETHAL" vault at Yucca Mountain?

And that all the "Extreme Radiation Danger" signs and heavily-armed security is just more proof there must be thousands of childned ready to be freed by Qonquiering Qhampions -- so charge those fences no matter the cost?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Can't someone go onto 4chan and convince the Mentally Qhallenged that Hilary herself is running the child sex ring in the "MOST LETHAL" vault at Yucca Mountain?

And that all the "Extreme Radiation Danger" signs and heavily-armed security is just more proof there must be thousands of childned ready to be freed by Qonquiering Qhampions -- so charge those fences no matter the cost?


Well someone (I can't remember if it was 4chan or not) tried to make a raid on Area 51 happen, but the govn't was like "yeah do so and we'll definitely open fire"

The raid was cancelled.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they arent completely wrong. Isn't a butterfly sanctuary pretty much a sex trafficking ring for butterflies?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is so damn interesting for these nitwits. I kind of envy them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, which is still being built through federally protected land just south

No wonder FOXNews quit biatching about the wall.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Can't someone go onto 4chan and convince the Mentally Qhallenged that Hilary herself is running the child sex ring in the "MOST LETHAL" vault at Yucca Mountain?

And that all the "Extreme Radiation Danger" signs and heavily-armed security is just more proof there must be thousands of childned ready to be freed by Qonquiering Qhampions -- so charge those fences no matter the cost?


Also: 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas, wouldn't someone trying to ram a vehicle through a gate you're closing be the perfect "stand you ground" opportunity.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Borscht: Life is so damn interesting for these nitwits. I kind of envy them.


I've had a similar thought:

Why do people believe conspiracy theories?

Well life is actually pretty dull sometimes, and believing in magic or lizard people or something something moon landing probably makes it more interesting.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives are why we can't have nice things.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: El Borscht: Life is so damn interesting for these nitwits. I kind of envy them.

I've had a similar thought:

Why do people believe conspiracy theories?

Well life is actually pretty dull sometimes, and believing in magic or lizard people or something something moon landing probably makes it more interesting.


You're the hero in your own live action X-files.

It just happens to be an episode written by someone with a closed head injury who hasn't slept for two days and can't stop drinking paint.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to one at the Bronx Botanical garden once. It was awesome except for the idiots that would swat at the butterflys when they flew around them

Like really ? They are butterflys and you traveled here to see them and you are going to freak out if they fly around your head.

I wonder how many were killed
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess I'm getting to the point where we really need to oblige these nutters. Start rounding them up and putting them in camps.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Steve Bannon is the one urging these nuts to go after the sanctuary. Michael Flynn will be speaking at the rally.

Kimberly Lowe (GQP in VA)  is the candidate who invaded the butterfly sanctuary and tried to run over the owner's son. Lowe made some videos of it and then deleted them. https://www.thedailybeast.com/maga-candidate-kimberly-lowe-caught-on-tape-menacing-butterfly-sanctuary-on-texas-border?ref=home
 
IDisposable
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These guys will sort it out quickly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: These guys will sort it out quickly.
[Fark user image 700x494]


GMTA
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh well, we can't do anything. There are no domestic terrorism laws.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"We Stand America" is definitely a domestically created group, and not invented by a foreign adversary whose grasp of English leads them to omit a preposition between "Stand" and "America," because "We Stand America" is absolutely a thing native English speakers would say.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've got my own conspiracy theory. The day they turned on the Hadron Collider, space-time broke. And we are all living in the dumbest timeline.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "We Stand America" is definitely a domestically created group, and not invented by a foreign adversary whose grasp of English leads them to omit a preposition between "Stand" and "America," because "We Stand America" is absolutely a thing native English speakers would say.


Or maybe it was a typo.

We STAN America

You know, like how the kids say they Stan something, meaning they are obsessed with it?

Which is based on Eminem's song "Stan" from The Marshall Mathers LP about a fan that is so obsessed with Eminem he copies his persona, is dangerously in love with Eminem and murders his girlfriend because he feels slighted when Em wouldn't write him back or sign an autograph for his cousin?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The MAGA Universe?" Did that come from FARK? Eh. We can steal it.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, yeah.
Weren't the dildo guys in a bird sanctuary? So why not butterflies?
Foreign terrorists attack planes and businesses, domestic terrorists attack wildlife preserves.  That's how it works.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I've got my own conspiracy theory. The day they turned on the Hadron Collider, space-time broke. And we are all living in the dumbest timeline.


Hey remember in 2012 when there was supposed to be a Rapture?

I think it actually happened, no one actually left and now we've been dealing with the universe imploding on itself.

That or the simulation is starting to distort
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Can't someone go onto 4chan and convince the Mentally Qhallenged that Hilary herself is running the child sex ring in the "MOST LETHAL" vault at Yucca Mountain?

And that all the "Extreme Radiation Danger" signs and heavily-armed security is just more proof there must be thousands of childned ready to be freed by Qonquiering Qhampions -- so charge those fences no matter the cost?

Well someone (I can't remember if it was 4chan or not) tried to make a raid on Area 51 happen, but the govn't was like "yeah do so and we'll definitely open fire"

The raid was cancelled.


Given that the butterfly sanctuary is in Texas, I would assume that they could just stand their ground against the MAGAts.  I'd donate to the cause of buying them some assault rifles for that purpose...
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "We Stand America" is definitely a domestically created group, and not invented by a foreign adversary whose grasp of English leads them to omit a preposition between "Stand" and "America," because "We Stand America" is absolutely a thing native English speakers would say.


You think *MAGAts* know what a preposition even *is*, much less how to use one properly?!?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "We Stand America" is definitely a domestically created group, and not invented by a foreign adversary whose grasp of English leads them to omit a preposition between "Stand" and "America," because "We Stand America" is absolutely a thing native English speakers would say.


Next thing you'll be telling us is that these dudes are foreign adversaries as well:
pics.me.meView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That reminds me: are those loonies still in Dallas waiting for JFK to manifest? Or is this them?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "We Stand America" is definitely a domestically created group, and not invented by a foreign adversary whose grasp of English leads them to omit a preposition between "Stand" and "America," because "We Stand America" is absolutely a thing native English speakers would say.


Da, is bolshoi Amerikanski thing is said.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "We Stand America" is definitely a domestically created group, and not invented by a foreign adversary whose grasp of English leads them to omit a preposition between "Stand" and "America," because "We Stand America" is absolutely a thing native English speakers would say.

Next thing you'll be telling us is that these dudes are foreign adversaries as well:
[pics.me.me image 500x707]
[Fark user image 254x198]


That first guy needs to be tossed off a tall building so he can have his most patriotic experience.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "We Stand America" is definitely a domestically created group, and not invented by a foreign adversary whose grasp of English leads them to omit a preposition between "Stand" and "America," because "We Stand America" is absolutely a thing native English speakers would say.


Maybe they just don't want to sit down?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "We Stand America" is definitely a domestically created group, and not invented by a foreign adversary whose grasp of English leads them to omit a preposition between "Stand" and "America," because "We Stand America" is absolutely a thing native English speakers would say.

You think *MAGAts* know what a preposition even *is*, much less how to use one properly?!?


A preposition?  Pretty sure preposition H is what they use for lip balm.
 
