 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Apollo 330   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail, Associated Press, Endeavor Air captain, CTVglobemedia, devastated pilot, Business terms, college roommate, zealot Chris Sembroski, Greatest hits  
•       •       •

679 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit subby. I thought one of the members of Apollo 440 had died.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apollo 440 - Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Dub (HQ)
Youtube RkFKbd0LraY
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well....thats a bummer for him. Though honestly any man who isnt over 6 foot should be keeping their weight at or under 200
 
onlyadistraction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Joy
Youtube X6ipT3d2kFg
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If I weighed 330 lbs, that would be the first thing I checked if I were trying to get on SpaceX

I really have no desire to do it anyway. I figure these ventures will become the new "Everest" for rich assholes.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's the name of my kid's Apollo 440 tribute band.
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After winning the galactic jackpot, he read the fine print and realized that at 330 pounds, he couldn't occupy the seat, which was for passengers under 250 pounds only. "I was trying to figure how I could drop 80 pounds in six months, which, I mean, it's possible, but it's not the most healthy thing in the world to do,"

Losing that weight is probably the healthiest thing he could do.  If he put himself on a 1500 cal/day diet, he could easily drop 3 pounds a week.  But no, that would be inconvenient.  He'd rather just suck down another half gallon of ice cream.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"In space no one can hear you be fat somewhere else"?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Muta: After winning the galactic jackpot, he read the fine print and realized that at 330 pounds, he couldn't occupy the seat, which was for passengers under 250 pounds only. "I was trying to figure how I could drop 80 pounds in six months, which, I mean, it's possible, but it's not the most healthy thing in the world to do,"

Losing that weight is probably the healthiest thing he could do.  If he put himself on a 1500 cal/day diet, he could easily drop 3 pounds a week.  But no, that would be inconvenient.  He'd rather just suck down another half gallon of ice cream.


healthy weight loss is a pound a week. This allows the body to slowly adjust to the changes and reduces the chances of gaining it all back and then some. To drop 80 pounds in 24 weeks would be roughly 3.5 pounds a week

Thats not healthy, and its bad for your head because if you do manage to pull it off you still have all the loose skin flopping all over the place, which makes you feel like it was all wasted effort. Slow weight loss avoids that huge issue
 
Muta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Muta: After winning the galactic jackpot, he read the fine print and realized that at 330 pounds, he couldn't occupy the seat, which was for passengers under 250 pounds only. "I was trying to figure how I could drop 80 pounds in six months, which, I mean, it's possible, but it's not the most healthy thing in the world to do,"

Losing that weight is probably the healthiest thing he could do.  If he put himself on a 1500 cal/day diet, he could easily drop 3 pounds a week.  But no, that would be inconvenient.  He'd rather just suck down another half gallon of ice cream.

healthy weight loss is a pound a week. This allows the body to slowly adjust to the changes and reduces the chances of gaining it all back and then some. To drop 80 pounds in 24 weeks would be roughly 3.5 pounds a week

Thats not healthy, and its bad for your head because if you do manage to pull it off you still have all the loose skin flopping all over the place, which makes you feel like it was all wasted effort. Slow weight loss avoids that huge issue


You're right, Fatty McFatface should just wallow in his pool of blubber.
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Well....thats a bummer for him. Though honestly any man who isnt over 6 foot should be keeping their weight at or under 200


That's not even remotely true.

In 2003, if you came in overweight, the military would measure your waist and your neck and get a quotient from that to measure your BMI. I was in good shape at 6'2 and 220, for the way my frame is. Navy rejected me.

Then there was a blubberfark with a giant belly, but also a double giant chin that altered the quotient in his favor, he got to ship out.

Looking back, it's probably one of the better things that happened to me.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So there has been less than one thousand people who've ever been to space.  Pretty elite club.

Yes I understand that you can be happy at any weight.  With that in mind if I got a ticket for a trip into space and needed to drop 80lbs in 6 months I'd do my absolute best to make that happen.

Off the top of my head I don't think there are many bigger motivators out there for me than taking a rocket into god damn space.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: If I weighed 330 lbs, that would be the first thing I checked if I were trying to get on SpaceX

I really have no desire to do it anyway. I figure these ventures will become the new "Everest" for rich assholes.


I got an incentive ride in the back of an F-15D Eagle fighter jet.

Part of my flight physical was getting weighed and measured for the ejection seat.

I'm taller than average, but not unusually so.  I almost couldn't go because I have a weird body shape where the ejection seat would have ripped my feet off if I was an inch or two taller.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.