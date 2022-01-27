 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WINK Fort Myers)   Neighborhood reports multiple dead wild rabbits. Local Internet research suggests root cause as rabbit hemorrhagic disease RHDV2. OR IS IT?   (winknews.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Death, Rabbit, Michael Monroe, Dead rabbits, little research, long time, Wildlife authorities, Alison Charney Hussey  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On the FL east coast opposite the story.
Rabbit population has increased from rarely seen to regular grease spots on neighborhood streets in the last 10 yrs. Unfortunately, my neighbors don't like the idea that we need more bobcats and foxes.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RHDV2 is spreading pretty quickly across the country since it tends to travel with birds that eat rabbits that migrate.

It's a pretty deadly calcivirus. 90% + deaths, those that survive it don't tend to be right after it. It also survives in soil a long time.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fiver predicted it!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crap, I guess the condom broke.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lesgarcons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now, Monroe just wants his neighbors to know he is there to help.
"I'm going to be here for a long time, so I want to be part of the solution," he said."

Hold us, Michael.   Hold us through all the dead rabbits.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cats?
 
lesgarcons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Cats?


You called? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d1w7fb2mkkr3kw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that activity killed kittens 🤔
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RHDV2

Worst. Droid. Ever.
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: On the FL east coast opposite the story.
Rabbit population has increased from rarely seen to regular grease spots on neighborhood streets in the last 10 yrs. Unfortunately, my neighbors don't like the idea that we need more bobcats and foxes.


Too many people are more concerned about their pets than about the whole ecosystem.

I'm cool with new zoning for various human population maximums by region, tougher requirements for pet ownership, and mandatory predator populations.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lesgarcons: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Cats?

You called? [Fark user image 425x283]


Gonna need to see some buttholes.
 
PunGent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: RHDV2 is spreading pretty quickly across the country since it tends to travel with birds that eat rabbits that migrate.

It's a pretty deadly calcivirus. 90% + deaths, those that survive it don't tend to be right after it. It also survives in soil a long time.


Interesting.. hawks and such?  Don't know much about their migratory patterns.

/also, let's hope this one doesn't jump to humans...sounds nasty
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never has this been more appropriate:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/f*kn bunny Ebola
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh crap, I guess the condom broke.


Can't catch me cause the rabbit done died.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KB202: I'm cool with new zoning for various human population maximums by region, tougher requirements for pet ownership, and mandatory predator populations.


We just need the bigger predators to have shock collars.  I'm fine with a coyote eating someone's cat if the person can't be bothered to keep their can inside, but I'd like a cellphone option to shock that bear living in my backyard if I see it going after the neighbors toddler.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
KB202: I'm cool with new zoning for various human population maximums by region, tougher requirements for pet ownership, and mandatory predator populations.

And human population maximums by region?  No... we should be going the other way.  Most wildlife, aside from pigeons, rats and cockroaches, is missing from someplace like NYC, but NYC is actually way better for the planet than miles of suburbs.  Human population, according to the demographics guys, is supposed to peak at about 10 billion.  Fitting as many of us into cities as possible, using as much vertical farming as possible, using mass transit, population density... that's how to minimize ecological damage.  Yes, it's more concentrated, but the carbon footprint of a city dweller is way lower than someone living in a rich suburb surrounded by a couple acres of woods.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: KB202: I'm cool with new zoning for various human population maximums by region, tougher requirements for pet ownership, and mandatory predator populations.

We just need the bigger predators to have shock collars.  I'm fine with a coyote eating someone's cat if the person can't be bothered to keep their can inside, but I'd like a cellphone option to shock that bear living in my backyard if I see it going after the neighbors toddler.


I get that you hate your neighbors but I think the bear would be plenty dangerous even without being enraged.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.