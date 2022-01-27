 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Old people shouldn't be frakking, according to study by Dr. Gaius Baltar   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Death, Petroleum, Pollution, Health, unconventional oil, Old age, Gerontology, Public health  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tonight I'm Frakking You YouTube
Youtube r3Xmyro2nLQ
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What old people fracking may look like

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Related from the side bar: I know some of you Farkers use to think this was hot hot, but it look like you might have a chance if you have some crack and a sandwich.  https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/25/sarah-palin-dined-new-york-city-restaurant-days-before-testing-positive
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope - in fact here's one old lady that's seriously against it - and it's not even because she's a nun - although she is one

Sister Elizabeth Riebschlaeger

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll tell subby's mom when she comes over, but I don't think she's going to like it. She's a huge fan of f'ing.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [images3.memedroid.com image 639x759]


I throw up in my mouth...just a bit
 
Vern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good news everyone! I've read eight articles from the Guardian in the last year!

fark the Guardian and their passive aggressive bullshiat.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [images3.memedroid.com image 639x759]


Vagin hangs like sleeves of wizard.
Rotten holder of the nuts equal to size of scared turtle.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: What old people fracking may look like

[i.imgur.com image 240x176]


What kind of monkey is that?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.