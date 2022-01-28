 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Super Genius breaks out of its cell after hearing about monkeys on the loose nearby   (wpxi.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Westmoreland County wildlife rescue, Wildlife Works, escape attempts, Genetic testing, Dog, window seal, Mount Pleasant  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2022 at 1:41 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were-coyote?
Wiley Coyote?
Coyote sly?
Coyote Gone!
ALIEN!
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the call of the wild.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least now they know what it is.
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For any of you who sent donations and would like a refund due to this event, please just contact us by phone or email and we will send the money back to you

They must be new to this. What you say is that the animal absconded with the funds, leaving the animal rescue unable to pay its bills. That way more money will come in, instead of you sending money back.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rules of Acquisition:
#1: Once you have their money, you never give it back.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.