Oz's Scott Morrison to announce $1bil for Great Barrier Reef
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe they'd have the budget for reef repair if they'd built a more sensible road.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh please!!!
Finally...
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Takeaway: Scummo can get behind even pro-environment funding, if it's spent in a marginal Liberal seat.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Takeaway: Scummo can get behind even pro-environment funding, if it's spent in a marginal Liberal seat.


That's the first rule of Australian politics, see also the vast amounts of $$$ thrown at the Geelong Football Club by State governments over the years.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Its been destroyed for the past 10 years through dredging aggressive Shoreline projects like massive dogs I can hold supertankers in global warming and rising temperature of the seawater. That biatch is farked
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish them well, but I remember one of the problems was fertilizer run-off creating algae blooms. Blooms that feed tiny but aggressive starfish larvae in some areas, and hypoxic patches in others. I don't think a billion will be enough to build the field run-off settling ponds and other devices to hold back nitrogen and phosphorus pollution.

Oh, and if that's feasible, carbonic acidification might be outside their ability to do anything about.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's pretty easy to tell an election is coming up.

Of course the biggest threat to the reef is global climate change and the warming sea, and throwing money at the thing won't prevent that. If Australia wasn't so keen on exporting coal that might have some flow-on effects but that ain't gonna happen. Of course global warming is affected by more than just Australian behaviour, as our conservatives are very quick to point out as if this mitigates their own behaviour, but the rest of the world's behaviour is also affected by our exporting of vast amounts of coal.

This isn't about actual change to the reef, it's about being seen to do something, anything, with an election around the corner by a government who's desperately hoping we didn't notice them fark up various aspects of our response to COVID. The PM doesn't want to know about science (research funding won't cool the ocean), he just thinks he knows a bit about marketing but the evidence shows he's not even too good at that.
 
