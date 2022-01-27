 Skip to content
(MSN)   Selfie eeeeeeeeee eeeeeeeeeeee eeeeee   (msn.com)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
21-year-old hiker

That's all you need to know.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
400-700 feet is between 5 to 6.5 seconds of free fall.

That's a lot of time to think about the mistake you've made.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Catch Me Now I'm Falling
Youtube CW4CO3n0TS8
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CW4CO3n0TS8]


The Fall - Two Steps Back
Youtube 4BFinDK3oPo
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ryebread: 400-700 feet is between 5 to 6.5 seconds of free fall.

That's a lot of time to think about the mistake you've made.


Looking at the area, I think he probably bounced off a lot of rocks on the way down.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The friend called 911 around 12:45 a.m. to report the fall.

Nothing safer than night hiking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he got some amazing shots.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll bet he got some amazing shots.


Rocks, sky, rocks, sky, pool of blood....
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If Brian Laundrie had thought of this, he might have gotten away with it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ryebread: 400-700 feet is between 5 to 6.5 seconds of free fall.

That's a lot of time to think about the mistake you've made.


All one thought though:
"FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU. . ."
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Article useless without the picture. He died taking it, can I see it?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: edmo: I'll bet he got some amazing shots.

Rocks, sky, rocks, sky, pool of blood....


Rock, rock, sky, friend!, brains, rock, rock, cactus, rock, more blood...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
EEEEE EEEEEEEEE
Youtube Kroa4FqNB58

RIP
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

X-Geek: If Brian Laundrie had thought of this, he might have gotten away with it.


Yeah, I'm wondering if this is just a really good alibi for the person he was hiking with.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm too stupid to liiiiiiiiiiiiive. Thump.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He forgot the most important part. Someone has to distract you at the right time so that you forget about falling and miss the ground.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The search and rescue team told the station Jacobson's death was a rare, tragic accident.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
About 144 mph on impact according to the on-line splat calculator......https://www.angio.net/personal/climb/speed.html
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: About 144 mph on impact according to the on-line splat calculator......https://www.angio.net/personal/climb/speed.html


I had a supercharged G37s that would do 145 no problem.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I warned my sister a few years ago not to take a cliff selfie and made her look it up.  There were only 40,000 search results vs, oh, maybe about 12,200,000 now.  Sadly I don't think many of those are posts about being warned and thankful.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

silverfoxx1974: Article useless without the picture. He died taking it, can I see it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: About 144 mph on impact according to the on-line splat calculator......https://www.angio.net/personal/climb/speed.html


Well, falling would be 144 mph, on impact would be 0 mph.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I expect it was more slinky than high dive.  What's the impact speed from 15 feet?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The trick to flying is to throw yourself at the ground and miss.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Self all the way down.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: About 144 mph on impact according to the on-line splat calculator......https://www.angio.net/personal/climb/speed.html


Bet that was...gross
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no, another stupid human died.
That leaves more food, water, air, and Cheetos for the rest of us.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love these "Darwin wins" selfie stories.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
csb
one day when i worked as a swift water rescuer for a rafting company i was walking down the trail to the waterfall that the rafts had to portage around. i stopped at our hidden safety cache and grabbed a life vest and a throw bag then made my way down to the lookout along the side of the falls. there was a guy standing there white as a ghost holding a camera with the strangest look on his face. when he saw me all rescued up and walking his way i imagine he thought i was some sort of gift from god. as i got near and went to give him a friendly hello he started bawling and fell to the ground. i ran up to help him out and he told me his girlfriend had hopped the fence for a photo and he was looking through his camera telling her to back up a little further and he backed her off the edge of the waterfall.
holy fark that got the adrenaline going. she had went in about 15 minutes before i got there and he just stood there alone, in shock, waiting for help. i radioed our office and got parks and emergency on their way and then went below the falls and started looking for any sign of her.
fishermen found her body a month later a few km's downstream.
i'll never forget walking up on that guy. it was one of the weirdest experiences i've ever had.
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So nobody tried to catch the free dummy? Jack Handey has led us astray.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He wanted a selfish with the skyline.  No need to be right at the edge for that.  4 to 5 feet away you get the same picture and live to see it.  12:45am.  Wonder what drugs and how much alcohol they find in his mush pile.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The friend called 911 around 12:45 a.m. to report the fall.

Nothing safer than night hiking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i.etsystatic.com image 794x794]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Surprised it wasn't the Grand Canyon.

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
to show respect, could they post his last pic ??


/his last pic, not a last pic of him...
 
philodough
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha, as I went to click the link I was thinking, don't tell me, someone fell off a cliff taking a selfie.

Lo and behold, someone fell off a cliff taking a selfie.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: csb


fark.. I don't see why people take nature so casually. I took my kids on the Ohiopyle rafting and was worried.

I would never let any one I love hop a fence for rapids or a water fall EVER.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: csb
one day when i worked as a swift water rescuer for a rafting company i was walking down the trail to the waterfall that the rafts had to portage around. i stopped at our hidden safety cache and grabbed a life vest and a throw bag then made my way down to the lookout along the side of the falls. there was a guy standing there white as a ghost holding a camera with the strangest look on his face. when he saw me all rescued up and walking his way i imagine he thought i was some sort of gift from god. as i got near and went to give him a friendly hello he started bawling and fell to the ground. i ran up to help him out and he told me his girlfriend had hopped the fence for a photo and he was looking through his camera telling her to back up a little further and he backed her off the edge of the waterfall.
holy fark that got the adrenaline going. she had went in about 15 minutes before i got there and he just stood there alone, in shock, waiting for help. i radioed our office and got parks and emergency on their way and then went below the falls and started looking for any sign of her.
fishermen found her body a month later a few km's downstream.
i'll never forget walking up on that guy. it was one of the weirdest experiences i've ever had.


Ugh. Rivers, like gravity, don't fark around.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: edmo: I'll bet he got some amazing shots.

Rocks, sky, rocks, sky, pool of blood....


So wrong.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Homer falling off cliff
Youtube hc8ngiMlCto
Simpsons did it.
 
philodough
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: ryebread: 400-700 feet is between 5 to 6.5 seconds of free fall.

That's a lot of time to think about the mistake you've made.

Looking at the area, I think he probably bounced off a lot of rocks on the way down.


Both posts. Holy fark.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CW4CO3n0TS8]

[YouTube video: The Fall - Two Steps Back]


Ministry - The Fall
Youtube ZJ7sPS4yYvE
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ryebread: 400-700 feet is between 5 to 6.5 seconds of free fall.

That's a lot of time to think about the mistake you've made.


Or being the narcissist that takes selfies, thinking about how awesome this last picture is going to trend on Twitter.
 
Oak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: SumoJeb: csb

fark.. I don't see why people take nature so casually. I took my kids on the Ohiopyle rafting and was worried.

I would never let any one I love hop a fence for rapids or a water fall EVER.


Well, yeah, but you've got the common sense God gave a grapefruit.

The modern-day 21-year-old has that all burnt out of them.  They think that "physics" are videogame algorithms.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: bucket_pup: About 144 mph on impact according to the on-line splat calculator......https://www.angio.net/personal/climb/speed.html

Well, falling would be 144 mph, on impact would be 0 mph.


Impact should be measured in diameter.... being that humans are about 80% water ( slightly less at impact)......
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Smartphones are the new opiate of the masses.
 
