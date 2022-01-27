 Skip to content
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
While waiting for a restaurant owner to make my pizza today he had "Bar Rescue" on the TV in the "lobby". He was the only one in the store.

Anyway, the episode had Taffer bring the owner of the bar to the bar that was owned by his former employee. Somebody who left his bar to start her own.

They sit at the table and the guy admits that she was his star employee and he took her for granted.

Maybe Taffer needs to pay a visit to the owners of Jimmy Johns.
 
Summoner101
'' 25 minutes ago  
I hope we never go back to where wages were suppressed because owners could expect workers to not know the value of their work.  All people wanted was a higher minimum wage, and the owner class couldn't be bothered.

Now they'd be lucky to get workers for that higher minimum wage plus benefits.
 
cheap_thoughts
'' 22 minutes ago  

Original Tweet:

JoshuaPotash: What the boss says vs. what the workers say. I wonder which is right. https://t.co/Sxvs7eROco


Sounds about right.
 
tinderfitles
'' 14 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: While waiting for a restaurant owner to make my pizza today he had "Bar Rescue" on the TV in the "lobby". He was the only one in the store.

Anyway, the episode had Taffer bring the owner of the bar to the bar that was owned by his former employee. Somebody who left his bar to start her own.

They sit at the table and the guy admits that she was his star employee and he took her for granted.

Maybe Taffer needs to pay a visit to the owners of Jimmy Johns.


Nah if you watch interviews with Taffer he's a jackass who doesn't view employees as people who deserve respect for simply being people, but rather that employees get an amount of respect that is proportional to their ROI. Taffer's only real talent was seeing that he could fill a niche by being a low rent version of the highly edited and sensationalist Gordon Ramsey shown on Hell's Kitchen.
 
BuckTurgidson
'' 14 minutes ago  
Jimmy Johns - the corporation and owners - are trash, much more so than other franchisemissimos.

These idiots use their exorbitant profits to go on safaris to have smarter people than themselves help them murder endangered animals to brag about it without apology, then biatch when called on it.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
'' 14 minutes ago  
Jimmy John's was founded and still partly owned by a guy who gave huge donations to every GOP congressman and $200k to TFG.  They've fought attempts to unionize and generally treat workers like crap.  Don't believe a single word they say.

/Also their food SUCKS.  I had to eat there once because there were no other places open in the town I was visiting.  Blandest sandwich I've ever eaten.  I think the bread was made of sawdust
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 13 minutes ago  
There is a place that put a sign on their door that the couldn't employee workers because of "government hand outs" -- They got half a million dollars from the government through PPP.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
'' 11 minutes ago  
I don't understand why people like Jimmy Johns in the first place. Their sandwiches suck.
 
hoohoodilly
'' 11 minutes ago  
I'm a delivery driver for JJs, so I'm getting a kick from these comments...

Business is booming. I average $30-40/hr. Every store in our area (10 in this ownership group) is higher volume than pre-COVID, as many other competitors have gone out of business.

Our owners are local, and involved. Every single store is short staffed. Closing times changed from 9 to 7 at every location immediately after the pandemic started, but managers still work 70 hour weeks.

Ask me questions, if you want. I'll be brutally honest.
 
hoohoodilly
'' 8 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Jimmy Johns - the corporation and owners - are trash, much more so than other franchisemissimos.

These idiots use their exorbitant profits to go on safaris to have smarter people than themselves help them murder endangered animals to brag about it without apology, then biatch when called on it.


Not true. Or, no longer true. Original owner sold to Arby's. But yeah, JJ was, and remains, an asshole.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
'' 8 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: I'm a delivery driver for JJs, so I'm getting a kick from these comments...

Business is booming. I average $30-40/hr. Every store in our area (10 in this ownership group) is higher volume than pre-COVID, as many other competitors have gone out of business.

Our owners are local, and involved. Every single store is short staffed. Closing times changed from 9 to 7 at every location immediately after the pandemic started, but managers still work 70 hour weeks.

Ask me questions, if you want. I'll be brutally honest.


Why do you think Fark neck beards are shiatting on JJ store owners when they have proven to everyone here they have no idea what their talking about?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
'' 7 minutes ago  
I've had a better sandwich cheaper from an airport newsstand, if that tells you anything.
 
jaivirtualcard
'' 7 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: I'm a delivery driver for JJs, so I'm getting a kick from these comments...

Business is booming. I average $30-40/hr. Every store in our area (10 in this ownership group) is higher volume than pre-COVID, as many other competitors have gone out of business.

Our owners are local, and involved. Every single store is short staffed. Closing times changed from 9 to 7 at every location immediately after the pandemic started, but managers still work 70 hour weeks.

Ask me questions, if you want. I'll be brutally honest.


What do you think of their sandwiches?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
'' 6 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: I'm a delivery driver for JJs, so I'm getting a kick from these comments...

Business is booming. I average $30-40/hr. Every store in our area (10 in this ownership group) is higher volume than pre-COVID, as many other competitors have gone out of business.

Our owners are local, and involved. Every single store is short staffed. Closing times changed from 9 to 7 at every location immediately after the pandemic started, but managers still work 70 hour weeks.

Ask me questions, if you want. I'll be brutally honest.


What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 5 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: I'm a delivery driver for JJs, so I'm getting a kick from these comments...

Business is booming. I average $30-40/hr. Every store in our area (10 in this ownership group) is higher volume than pre-COVID, as many other competitors have gone out of business.

Our owners are local, and involved. Every single store is short staffed. Closing times changed from 9 to 7 at every location immediately after the pandemic started, but managers still work 70 hour weeks.

Ask me questions, if you want. I'll be brutally honest.


BUT IT WAS ON TWITTER SO IT MUST BE TRUE!
 
whither_apophis
'' 5 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be A# C
 
Greil
'' 3 minutes ago  
I think there's a lot to be said for some level of mandated profit sharing, like the take home of the boss cannot be more than, idk, 10 times the take home of the lowest paid worker there. You wanna make more? Be ready to pay more.
 
jpat
'' 3 minutes ago  
One of my biggest criticisms of Drew Brees is that he invested in Jimmy John's in New Orleans - home of the Po-Boy, one of the finest sandwiches ever created. It's really a terrible product. I eat is occasionally because work provides it for us, but I would never pay my own money for it. Is it better than Subway? Maybe? I can find a better sandwich in the grocery store aisle.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
'' 2 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: hoohoodilly: I'm a delivery driver for JJs, so I'm getting a kick from these comments...

Business is booming. I average $30-40/hr. Every store in our area (10 in this ownership group) is higher volume than pre-COVID, as many other competitors have gone out of business.

Our owners are local, and involved. Every single store is short staffed. Closing times changed from 9 to 7 at every location immediately after the pandemic started, but managers still work 70 hour weeks.

Ask me questions, if you want. I'll be brutally honest.

What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?


What do you mean? African or European swallow?
 
iodized attic salt
'' 2 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Jimmy Johns - the corporation and owners - are trash, much more so than other franchisemissimos.

These idiots use their exorbitant profits to go on safaris to have smarter people than themselves help them murder endangered animals to brag about it without apology, then biatch when called on it.


Thank you.  Jimmy John and other dickbag "big-game hunters" can fark off and get gored.
 
hoohoodilly
'' 2 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: BuckTurgidson: Jimmy Johns - the corporation and owners - are trash, much more so than other franchisemissimos.

These idiots use their exorbitant profits to go on safaris to have smarter people than themselves help them murder endangered animals to brag about it without apology, then biatch when called on it.

Not true. Or, no longer true. Original owner sold to Arby's. But yeah, JJ was, and remains, an asshole.


Correction: Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby's, as well as BWW, Baskin-Robbins, SONIC, and others.
 
BuckTurgidson
'' 2 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: BuckTurgidson: Jimmy Johns - the corporation and owners - are trash, much more so than other franchisemissimos.

These idiots use their exorbitant profits to go on safaris to have smarter people than themselves help them murder endangered animals to brag about it without apology, then biatch when called on it.

Not true. Or, no longer true. Original owner sold to Arby's. But yeah, JJ was, and remains, an asshole.


True.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
'' 2 minutes ago  
Hunh, restaffing? Have you tried paying people more money?

/I didn't think so
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 1 minute ago  

Greil: I think there's a lot to be said for some level of mandated profit sharing, like the take home of the boss cannot be more than, idk, 10 times the take home of the lowest paid worker there. You wanna make more? Be ready to pay more.


Would employees then take losses if they were losses?
 
jaivirtualcard
'' 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Someone Else's Alt: hoohoodilly: I'm a delivery driver for JJs, so I'm getting a kick from these comments...

Business is booming. I average $30-40/hr. Every store in our area (10 in this ownership group) is higher volume than pre-COVID, as many other competitors have gone out of business.

Our owners are local, and involved. Every single store is short staffed. Closing times changed from 9 to 7 at every location immediately after the pandemic started, but managers still work 70 hour weeks.

Ask me questions, if you want. I'll be brutally honest.

What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?

What do you mean? African or European swallow?


Stormy Daniels type of swallow.
 
jpat
'' less than a minute ago  

Greil: I think there's a lot to be said for some level of mandated profit sharing, like the take home of the boss cannot be more than, idk, 10 times the take home of the lowest paid worker there. You wanna make more? Be ready to pay more.


IIRC, Ben & Jerry's had this setup where the CEO salary was capped at some multiple of the lowest hourly employee. I absolutely love this idea. You can make it an absurd number - 50x - and it'll still raise up the lowest paid employees. If the business is making that much money, spread it around!
 
