(Twitter)   Happy large boulder the size of a small boulder day   (twitter.com) divider line
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read that as "large boulder the size of a small Buick" the first time. My brain would not let me comprehend the words, as they were too stupid.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This came up in my Facebook feed as well. Nobody cared about the comment I made there either.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So now Twitter won't even let you scroll down past the first few tweets without making you create an account.
Seems a bit aggressive for a platform that once hosted Supreme Untermensch Donald Trump.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wolf Pass? Wolf Pass, no joke at any time of year but especially in winter
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like how we call free range rocks, boulders.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I like how we call free range rocks, boulders.


I mean, if it was moving it would be a rolling stone, but alas...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like a Coyote sized Indestruct-a-ball.   Just push it over the edge and let it continue on its journey to the Danger Mine Field site.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You mean a boulder the size of 0.0005 Rhode Islands?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
shiat, it's been a long two years.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like the over the shoulder (of the road) large boulder the size small boulder holder failed.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also, why wasn't this ever just dubbed Rocky McRockface? Ain't nobody got time to remember unimportant things unless they become Something McSomething.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight, boulders not boobies
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Simple physics:  All boulders are the same size.  Same as all electrons have the same charge.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do I remember correctly the original thread was able to calculate the size of the boulder in micro-Rhode-Islands?

If not...
 
NobleHam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: shiat, it's been a long two years.


Huh, I was just thinking that didn't seem like nearly two years ago.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CSB: I'm driving to a buddies families empty cabin for a weekend of snowboarding bliss in a full white out blizzard going five mph the last hour or so. Destination is blinking on the dash gps the whole time. Get around a bend in the little pack of trucks and there is a guy with a truck, lights flashing, white out blizzard dark, cold, boulder the size of a Volkswagen blocking our lane. Dude would not let us drive right by to the cabin a few miles away.  There was a back way. Five to eight hours total probably more after a solid eight all ready. I said f*ck it and went home. Missed the best powder weekend of my life probably. farking rocks.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

