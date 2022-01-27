 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUSA9)   DC: Restaurants and bars must make patrons show vaccine cards to enter. Bar: How about no? DC: How about we fine you $2,000? Bar: How about we raise $15,000 on GoFundMe to pay it? DC: How about we pull your liquor license? Bar: :-o   (wusa9.com) divider line
60
    More: Amusing, Want, Need, Inspector Clouseau, New York City, Smallpox, Economics terminology, Dolores Hart, new law  
•       •       •

913 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2022 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Beautiful.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How much PPP money do ya think they got?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought raising money to cover breaking the law was against GoFundMe's TOS?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark 'em.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The bar owner was shown that:

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. And ban the owners from ever being able to hold another one again.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Author: Eric Flack
Published: 12:16 PM EST January 27, 2022
Updated: 6:04 PM EST January 27, 2022

Are we sure we want to trust anything this guy writes?
 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one could have seen that coming. No one.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody wants to be a martyr.

And they don't care who or how many others they kill to be one.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could at least feign compliance.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can't fight city hall."

"Oh yeah? Hold my beer."
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I thought raising money to cover breaking the law was against GoFundMe's TOS?


 Just like you aren't supposed to post illegal things on the internet, if you don't make any noise, GFM won't care, they got paid.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.


If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but herd immunity!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The action comes after an ABRA inspector found violations to the city's indoor mask mandate and vaccine card entry requirement during four separate inspections over six days in January.

Seems a little excessive.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.


COVID is much less of a concern if you're vaxxed and boosted, but still a concern.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
papers, please
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: papers, please


Did you know they already demand ID to enter most bars and clubs? Omigod, the tyrrany is REAL!
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. PULL LIQUOR LICENSE.

If they break that. Board up their place and arrest the owner.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: papers, please


Next thing you know they will make a law where you must show your ID in a bar.

Oh wait.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.


Or previously exposed.

It has a bigger impact than vaccination per the CDC 1/19 MMWR.

That's not to say go out and try to get infected, it's to say if you've been infected you're better protected than someone *only* vaccinated, and identically as protected as someone infected *and* vaccinated.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots gonna idiot.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gunsmack: The action comes after an ABRA inspector found violations to the city's indoor mask mandate and vaccine card entry requirement during four separate inspections over six days in January.

Seems a little excessive.


Not if they kept finding violations.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bar: FA
AG: FO
 
DRTFA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: They could at least feign compliance.


That's how the hotel gyms in NYC do it.   Hold up any scrap of paper because the desk person won't scrutinize it.   (Assuming the desk person is at the desk.   Half the time the only barrier to entry is a strongly worded sign saying you must show proof of vaccination.)
 
acouvis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "You can't fight city hall."

"Oh yeah? Hold my beer."


EdgeRunner: ltdanman44: papers, please

Did you know they already demand ID to enter most bars and clubs? Omigod, the tyrrany is REAL!


Next thing you know they'll say you can't drive simply because you have a BAC of 0.2%!

TYRANNY!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.

Or previously exposed.

It has a bigger impact than vaccination per the CDC 1/19 MMWR.

That's not to say go out and try to get infected, it's to say if you've been infected you're better protected than someone *only* vaccinated, and identically as protected as someone infected *and* vaccinated.


PDF warning

PDF warning, CDC report for NY and CA with n>1,000,000

Report indicating previous infection is more pertinent than vaccination status, but both are as important vs diving into covid naked.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunsmack: The action comes after an ABRA inspector found violations to the city's indoor mask mandate and vaccine card entry requirement during four separate inspections over six days in January.

Seems a little excessive.


Yeah, they should have been in compliance after the first violation.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You'd think GoFundMe would have something in their TOS about not allowing proceeds to be used for illegal purposes or to break the laws of local jurisdictions, but I guess you'd be wrong.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: That's not to say go out and try to get infected, it's to say if you've been infected you're better protected than someone *only* vaccinated, and identically as protected as someone infected *and* vaccinated.


Best for you to post the full study. What you said was not true for the alpha variant, was true for the delta variant, and is not true for the omicron variant. Link the study please.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
why not make it a "i want covid" bar ??
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure requiring a bit of paper that isn't standardized creates a bar to individual pursuit of trade in the many states, as in Article 4 Section 2 of the constitution. And we're not about to get Congress to enact anything that would create a national standard that would comply with Article 4 Section 1.

When I say something is probably unconstitutional, I've checked the actual constitution and not my feelings.
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.


Tell that to my coworker, oh that's right you can't, he pass away December 28th after less than a week in the hospital. He was vaxxed and boosted. Every time someone is infected it's a roll of the dice, odds might be in your favor with the help of vaccines but nothing is 100%, sometimes you still roll snakeyes.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: papers, please


Moron
 
RN Houlihan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.

Or previously exposed.

It has a bigger impact than vaccination per the CDC 1/19 MMWR.

That's not to say go out and try to get infected, it's to say if you've been infected you're better protected than someone *only* vaccinated, and identically as protected as someone infected *and* vaccinated.


I'm not saying you're wrong, but I cannot find the recent MMWR report that you are referencing.  I do, however, know of several studies that show that vaccination is in some ways superior to natural infection, including the likelihood of being re-infected.

This one in particular is from the CDC dated November 5, 2021:

Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Among Adults Hospitalized with COVID-19-Like Illness with Infection-Induced or mRNA Vaccine-Induced SARS-CoV-2 Immunity - Nine States, January-September 2021

Here's another one from the CDC from August 2021:

Reduced Risk of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 After COVID-19 Vaccination - Kentucky, May-June 2021

I would genuinely like to see which study you're referencing and hope that you can share.  In the meantime, I want to share additional information that may help people to make informed decisions about vaccinations.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

acouvis: EdgeRunner: "You can't fight city hall."

"Oh yeah? Hold my beer."

EdgeRunner: ltdanman44: papers, please

Did you know they already demand ID to enter most bars and clubs? Omigod, the tyrrany is REAL!

Next thing you know they'll say you can't drive simply because you have a BAC of 0.2%!

TYRANNY!


Where will all this oppression end? Just you wait! Next they'll want age limits!
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.


shut up
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I heard they're hiding kidnapped children in the basement to sell to members of congress.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pull their liquor license?  Nah, THAT ain't gonna stop them from finding creative ways to serve alcohol.  Case & point??  Remember the business, in the news somewhat recently, that kept repeatedly violating the city's COVID regulations & getting fine after fine until the city cut off their power so they would stop doing business??  Well, the owners THEN got a generator to keep the lights on inside!  F#ck me???  Nooooo...F#ck YOU!

/You can't tell a Snowflake what to do.  THEY MELT!!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I heard they're hiding kidnapped children in the basement to sell to members of congress.


You should vet your sources better. Turns out Epstein kept them on an island.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thorpe: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: That's not to say go out and try to get infected, it's to say if you've been infected you're better protected than someone *only* vaccinated, and identically as protected as someone infected *and* vaccinated.

Best for you to post the full study. What you said was not true for the alpha variant, was true for the delta variant, and is not true for the omicron variant. Link the study please.


Not only that but you're better protected if you're vaccinated and not infected, regardless, which means you're putting yourself at high risk just to get yourself the low risk after...?  Is that like getting in a car wreck so your car is safer?
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: papers, please


Are you wearing your yellow star to virtue signal you willingness to be a WMD for Lil Donnie?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.

COVID is much less of a concern if you're vaxxed and boosted, but still a concern.


Maybe if your 80. 30? Not so much. Even without. But go keep being afraid. You're easier to control that way.

Also, why don't I need ID to vote but I need it to go to a bar. Seems dumb.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: How much PPP money do ya think they got?


Drane Flannery Restauraunt LLC t/a The Big Board received $222,198 in PPP Loans on January 28th 2021. The loan status has not been disclosed.
 
RN Houlihan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RN Houlihan: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.

Or previously exposed.

It has a bigger impact than vaccination per the CDC 1/19 MMWR.

That's not to say go out and try to get infected, it's to say if you've been infected you're better protected than someone *only* vaccinated, and identically as protected as someone infected *and* vaccinated.

I'm not saying you're wrong, but I cannot find the recent MMWR report that you are referencing.  I do, however, know of several studies that show that vaccination is in some ways superior to natural infection, including the likelihood of being re-infected.

This one in particular is from the CDC dated November 5, 2021:

Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Among Adults Hospitalized with COVID-19-Like Illness with Infection-Induced or mRNA Vaccine-Induced SARS-CoV-2 Immunity - Nine States, January-September 2021

Here's another one from the CDC from August 2021:

Reduced Risk of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 After COVID-19 Vaccination - Kentucky, May-June 2021

I would genuinely like to see which study you're referencing and hope that you can share.  In the meantime, I want to share additional information that may help people to make informed decisions about vaccinations.


Thank you for posting the study.  It went up while I was posting my previous response to you.  While the study has some good science behind it, there is a bit of a misrepresentation in your post:

FTFStudy

"... evidence suggests decreased protection from both vaccine- and infection-induced immunity against Omicron infections,  although  additional  protection  with  widespread  receipt of booster COVID-19 vaccine doses is expected. Initial infection  among unvaccinated persons increases risk for serious illness, hospitalization,  long-term  sequelae,  and  death;  by  November  30, 2021, approximately 130,781 residents of California and New York had died from COVID-19.  Thus, vaccination remains the safest and primary strategy to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, associated complications, and onward transmission"  (Leon et al., 2022, p. 131).
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: EdgeRunner: Gooch: bumblefuss: That's kinda why I didn't try to skip jury duty last time around.

If there had just been a fine, I'd have said to hell with it and paid the damn thing.

Then I reas further and got to the part about possible jail time and though, "Well, there went that idea."

\I don't have a problem with jury duty.
\\I do, however, have a problem with it during a pandemic while I live in a Republican infested area where almost no one wears a mask.
\\\Damn heathens.

If you're vaccinated and boosted, COVID ain't shiat.

COVID is much less of a concern if you're vaxxed and boosted, but still a concern.

Maybe if your 80. 30? Not so much. Even without. But go keep being afraid. You're easier to control that way.

Also, why don't I need ID to vote but I need it to go to a bar. Seems dumb.


In some cases you need an ID to get an ID.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: thehellisthis: I heard they're hiding kidnapped children in the basement to sell to members of congress.

You should vet your sources better. Turns out Epstein kept them on an island.


Those were too old.  The adrenaline metabolites start to get too gamey after a certain age and then they have to unload them on some forehead guy from orlando or something.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.