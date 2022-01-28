 Skip to content
(Fark)   We celebrate "National Draw A Dinosaur Day" by creating drawings of real or fantasy dinosaurs. Actual dinos, a T-Rex with long arms, or even flying dinos (as if). Use MS Paint/Draw programs or good old fashioned paper and pencils/markers/paints (Thread open)   (fark.com) divider line
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. We celebrate "National Draw A Dinosaur Day" by creating for this contest some drawings of real or fantasy dinosaurs. A T-Rex with long arms? A Spinosaurus that can swim? Gotcha - that one's real. A Stegosaurus with wings? The sky's the limit. Use MS Paint/Draw-type programs, or good old fashioned paper and pencils/markers/paints/etc. Remember, all contest entries must be created for this contest.

Tippy the Turtle's Tips!

Fark user imageAll entries must follow the theme and be created especially for this contest!

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner spontn80 shared with us a lovely magical treehouse - and check out all our creative F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image image 850x751]


Is that a Lickalotapus?
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Santasaur
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's at the Pay'n'Pack. It's supposed to be broccoli
 
