 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Old and busted: prison for smuggling the devil's lettuce. New weirdness: prison for smuggling sea lettuce   (sfgate.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, United States, California, Byungsu Kim, Bong Jun Kim, wild plants, South Korea, Northern California state parks, Korean War  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, Pete? Yes, this is Repeat.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lettuce sea.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news is old
But federal prison for 2 years, that'll learn him.

/your taxes at work
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a succulent. Grows close to the sea, but not in it.
If we could catch more of the aholes cutting redwood burl off 400 year old trees that would be cool.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Old news is old


sentenced last week

But federal prison for 2 years, that'll learn him.

for profit crime, likely to deter others

/your taxes at work

Preserving state parks.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Captain Dan and the Scurvy Crew - Sea Weeds
Youtube v0_sFAWonNE
 
alienated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol. Vista. Yeah , set up shop in a town that is basically filled with wholesale plant growers and don't expect to get noticed. For those of you folks that don't know Vista and San Marcos and valley center are big growing areas for a lot of indoor plants succulents cacti etc I'm down there at least a couple of times a month picking stuff up and United plant growers or UPG has a huge operation in both Vista and San Marcos and I wouldn't be surprised if they were the ones that kind of helped tip this off.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
this would probably be about the only reason Vista would be on Fart.com

/calls Vista home
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A lot of succulents like this propagate really well. It is sad that some guy wanted to make a business out of them. Not that I am encouraging this, but he probably could have taken one plant the size of a grapefruit and could have had a hundred plants in a year, and a jillion in two or three years. It takes work and some patience, but ... ah... what am I saying. A patient thief?

We have one area in my garden where stuff like this keeps popping up. I transplant it all the time. Their root systems are pretty simple usually.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.