(Vice)   Look, a five ounce bird could not carry a 1 pound coconut filled with liquid cocaine   (vice.com) divider line
23
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was Eric Clapton planning to record a reggae album?

/he shot up with the sheriff
//but he did not toot up with no deputy
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposing two 5 ounce birds carried it together?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
African or European?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HE COULD GRIP IT BY THE HUSK!
 
Truthman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Look, its not a matter of where he grips it....
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rnatalie: African or European?


Pretty sure it's Colombian cocaine.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rnatalie: African or European?


African swallows are non-migratory.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe it was carried by a duck?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ZMugg: rnatalie: African or European?

African swallows are non-migratory.


Well, with the proper motivation...

//just punch a hole in the bag
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
With sufficient cocaine, I think the bird could pull it off
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rnatalie: African or European?


What?  I don't know.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fella could have a pretty good time in Camelot with all that.
 
Truthman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's only a model.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Truthman: It's only a model.


SH!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That much coke & the bird could carry it a super sonic speeds, or his heart will explode.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: rnatalie: African or European?

What?  I don't know.


AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damb. My guy usually has the coconut flake. Hope he's not out yet. That stuff smells amazing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't know coconuts were migratory.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got nothing, oh wait

Harry Nilsson - Coconut (Audio)
Youtube TsSuueEGQSM
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cocaine in my vag coconut ?

it is possible now...
refinery29.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jim32rr: Got nothing, oh wait

[YouTube video: Harry Nilsson - Coconut (Audio)]


First thing I thought of also.
 
