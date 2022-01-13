 Skip to content
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More pics of kitties looking like giants in model railroad land:

Stray Cats Save Osaka Restaurant from Going Out of Business During Pandemic
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We finally got the couch out of the garage, and someone is very excited about this
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


O BOY, that waz sum gud naps.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh howdies ebber buddy. And boy am I enjoying the week off. Not enjoying the return to work >:(

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyways, I got a new computer. So I hope it doesn't go bye bye after to weeks. BTW it was the motherboard that went bye bye. So I had someone else to build me one. It's pretty decent and it's my first Intel computer. I'll see how it'll go. :/ Going to make catfish gumbo. Made it many times but catfish to me is bland tasting. (sigh)
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether says, "Meow!" Happy Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But wait. Wut's up there? Is it a spider, a newt, a tree frog? NO it's

Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome ebber buddy to anudder Franktastic Upsie Daisy Caturday. Huzzah and lashings of ginger beer for ebber buddy.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

THAR Caturday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Gotta get cleaned up for tonight, BBL.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hope your new computer lasts longer than the last one!  Enjoy your gumbo.  :)
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Feline Overlord Update 3

The Distinguished Mr. Franklin (much better than the "Frankie" our idiot neighbor called him), has begun his Global Domination campaign by taking control of the bed, the couch in the office, and several strategically-placed Tyson chicken boxes from the local club store. We've begun learning which gooshy foods he likes (fish, chicken, turkey, and rabbit, but not beef, pork, venison, or lamb), and he's learned the appropriate meowsqueaks to use to induce us to change his litterbox or refill his food dish. He also insists on escorting me everywhere in the house.

My Beloved Wenchiepoo re-established her Chewie account to try and deal with the global cat food shortage. We'll see how that works out.

We did manage to get a collar on him. He fussed about it for a while, but seems to have accepted it. Next step, the trip to the House of Cat Horrors- colloquially known as a visit to the vet.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sounds like he's getting settled in just fine.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Had a doctor's appointment on Wednesday (routine checkup) to go over recent blood tests and try to find out what's causing my shoulder pain (I thought it might be bursitis. He thinks I have an inflamed thoracic muscle so he started me on prednisone and a low dose of gabepentin, just enough to last me to last me until my February 1st followup appointment. If no improvement, he's having some imaging done.

Taking 6 4 mg prednisone tablets daily (Damn, are they bitter!) and one 100 mg gabatine capsule + one Aleve at bedtime.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This came up on Desi's FB timeline today
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goober Pea cleaning BooBoos ears.......
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bakugo always has been and probably always will be a mama's boy 😌
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My little grr visited me while I was working :)
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome back, cretinbob!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Team trivia for the next hour and a half.  Gotta go radio silence.  I'll be back when I win.  Or drunk.  Or I win the drunk.
:-{D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CT scans today didn't show anything to diagnose my abdominal pain. It did however show a small umbilical hernia, so I have made an appointment with my surgeon to talk about that and to see if I have yet another lipoma.

Kinda disappointed in the clinic of late. The reports for imaging have been really sparse. Like they are going down a list of things to look at, but nothing else. Wierd..
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

