Herd immunity coming to MY state? It's more likely than you think   (kdvr.com)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I'm sure Jason Voorhees is dead and there is no need to check! Now, let's celebrate like sexy teens!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you believe that article I have a bridge to sell you.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We have herd immunity against bubonic plague.  It was easy, breezy.  Pull some CNN footage from back then.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
COVID Incident Commander Scott Bookman

That is the greatest job title I've heard in months.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
US vaccination rate: 64% full vaccination, 77% one shot

we are a long, long way from herd immunity
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just got back from the store a couple minutes ago and I was the only person wearing a mask.
In Arizona; which yesterday ranked #8 in New Cases @ 18K for the 24h hour period.
 
rfenster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fake news.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not "herd immunity" if a majority of the herd has already caught the disease. That's an infection burning itself out naturally. The point of herd immunity is to develop immunity ahead of time through vaccination so that the other scenario does not occur.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LOL, sure.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cattle were never really a concern.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: "I'm sure Jason Voorhees is dead and there is no need to check! Now, let's celebrate like sexy teens!"


Rucker10
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sure.

Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Herd mentality, on the other hand.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I think I know like one person in total who hasn't had it.

On the other hand, I've had it 3 times (twice since getting vaxxed).

Pretty sure herd immunity isn't a thing with covid. Get vaxxed and you very probably won't die, and are less likely to kill some other poor bastard.

That's about the best we can do, and anyone reporting otherwise is an asshole.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby, yo mama's so fat she achieved herd immunity by herself.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because if you can't trust the people who've flippantly bungled the pandemic response since Day One, who can you trust
 
pehvbot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: COVID Incident Commander Scott Bookman

That is the greatest job title I've heard in months.


How I imagine him at a press conference:
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Colorado? More like herb immunity, amiright?

/I'll see myself out
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a herd may look like when caged.

phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It took the Spanish flu about two years to fizzle out. You'd think we could've shortened that with 100+ years of medical advancements since then, but nope. Virus wins again.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would love to be immune from the herd.  It would definitely help with blood pressure.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Too lazy to look it up, but I thought it was a 90%+ vaccinated rate, to hope to achieve herd immunity.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fox?
As a source of medical information?
Are you out of your farking mind?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Multnomah County is predicting half it's residents will have caught Omicron by sometime next month.

Thankfully we've got halfway decent vaccination rates, so the majority of cases should be mild.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since I know someone who has had Covid-19 three times already I don't think this is very accurate. I'm not even sure herd immunity is possible at all any more.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: If you believe that article I have a bridge to sell you.


You can't fool me. Bridges are a hoax.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm supposed to trust a state whose pictured example of the citizenry wears, in public, a t-shirt that implies, "My ass is dirty"?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis:

"I don't buy herd immunity. Immunity is not durable with this virus. You look at all the people who've been reinfected with Omicron, who previously had Delta and who had even Alpha earlier in the year. Look at even the vaccine breakthroughs we've seen in terms of those who have been vaccinated."
Minnesota Public Radio, Jan 25, 2022
 
spleef420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aaaaannnnd it's gone!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing virus don't cross state lines. Respectful, those viruses.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks fox news
 
dbaggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Herd immunity is an extremely simple model.  If you are using herd immunity as your metric you are not a "top epidemiologist" at this point.

Nonetheless

Herd immunity is when your population reaches 1 - 1/R0 vaccinated people

the R0 for Omicron is estimated at 10

so you need to push your immune population to 90%, not 80%.   ie.  You still need to *aggressively* be promoting vaccination.  This *includes* mandates with real teeth.

Curve Go Down is not enough.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's not "herd immunity" if a majority of the herd has already caught the disease. That's an infection burning itself out naturally. The point of herd immunity is to develop immunity ahead of time through vaccination so that the other scenario does not occur.


"Herd immunity" was first used in a pathogen context to describe cows that overcame an infection from brucellosis.  It was first used to describe people in the 1930s when people realized infections dropped after a bunch of kids got measles.

I like vaccines, but I don't like lying.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All on the backs of the unvaccinated. What heroes they are
In the US right now for every vaccinated covid patient that dies 10 unvaccinated patients die of covid.
In my homeland of Canuckistan it is 8:1 so please Trucker convoy make sure to hold each other tight over the next few days
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2/3rds of people with Omicron reporting having had Covid before -- https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/26/more-than-two-thirds-of-omicron-cases-are-reinfections-study-suggests.html

Hopefully Omicron re-infection is far lower, but we won't know that for months.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Colorado? More like herb immunity, amiright?

/I'll see myself out


Funny you should mention that. I've seen several stoners online say that they can't get stoned anymore after having covid. They can smoke just fine. It just doesn't work anymore. Not even wax and edibles and shiat do the trick. So, herb immunity.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

theToadMan: All on the backs of the unvaccinated. What heroes they are
In the US right now for every vaccinated covid patient that dies 10 unvaccinated patients die of covid.
In my homeland of Canuckistan it is 8:1 so please Trucker convoy make sure to hold each other tight over the next few days


too add the rate goes up to 100:1 against vaccinated with booster shot in the US
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-deaths-by-vaccination
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Herd immunity is an extremely simple model.  If you are using herd immunity as your metric you are not a "top epidemiologist" at this point.

Nonetheless

Herd immunity is when your population reaches 1 - 1/R0 vaccinated people

the R0 for Omicron is estimated at 10

so you need to push your immune population to 90%, not 80%.   ie.  You still need to *aggressively* be promoting vaccination.  This *includes* mandates with real teeth.

Curve Go Down is not enough.


That is only true of vaccinations provide perfect immunity.

(1-1/R0)/E is what you're after (E is vaccine effectiveness).

It's probably an impossible goal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: Too lazy to look it up, but I thought it was a 90%+ vaccinated rate, to hope to achieve herd immunity.


Fauci said herd immunity would be here by March or April....of 2021:

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/12/15/946714505/fauci-predicts-u-s-could-see-signs-of-herd-immunity-by-late-march-or-early-april

For the percent, Fauci first said 60-70%: then said 80%, then said 85%:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
