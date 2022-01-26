 Skip to content
(CBC)   Nominees for the most punchable Canadian include Ted Cruz, Justin Bieber, and now this douche   (cbc.ca) divider line
49 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they all get a permanent ban from flying in Canada.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on, how bad could it have been?

Images from the Dec. 30 flight showed passengers ignoring public-health measures, jumping and dancing in the aisle, vaping and openly passing around a bottle of hard liquor on the plane. In one video, a person could be seen crowd-surfing while the plane was in the air.

Oh, OK, ban them
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awad claimed the party only lasted a few minutes

Yes, I'm sure it went from "Calm and observing all the proper rules" to "Partying, vaping, passing around hard liquor and crowd surfing" and then straight back inside a few minutes.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GayAwads, DorkAwads Sign Historic AWad Accord
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Awad claimed the party only lasted a few minutes

Yes, I'm sure it went from "Calm and observing all the proper rules" to "Partying, vaping, passing around hard liquor and crowd surfing" and then straight back inside a few minutes.

the porn shoot began.
 
vestona22
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What an Awad.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Add all of the people that make douchecanoes like this famous in the first place.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
exactly!  fark Raffi!

images.genius.comView Full Size


/jk
//i took my son to his concert and sang my heart out
///my son was ashamed and hitchhiked home
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I will admit I didn't read TFA, but on the strength of the picture alone, I agree with Smitty.
 
aremmes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sunwing "abandoned" the Quebec group of influencers and reality show stars in a foreign country...

Someone give that airline a cookie.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Serves them right for using an airline. If they couldn't charter a flight, then they should have had a better idea. Like Moosejaw.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aremmes: Sunwing "abandoned" the Quebec group of influencers and reality show stars in a foreign country...

Someone give that airline a cookie.



Couldn't they have just influenced the airline management to take them back?
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cruz isn't Canadian, he was hatched from an egg that happened to be in Canada at the time.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Serves them right for using an airline. If they couldn't charter a flight, then they should have had a better idea. Like Moosejaw.


They did charter the flight.

They still have to follow the law, even if it's a chartered flight.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA:
Speaking at a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, James William Awad said that Sunwing "abandoned" the Quebec group of influencers and reality show stars in a foreign country, failing to respect their agreed-upon contract.

Should have dropped them into an active volcano.
 
Turbogod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So....the Fyr-EH Festival
 
mjg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Cruz isn't Canadian, he was hatched from an egg that happened to be in Canada at the time.


You're right. He was hatched in Alberta.
/so extra douchy
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Cruz isn't Canadian, he was hatched from an egg that happened to be in Canada at the time.


I always pictured him congealing from fetid scum puddle...
 
houstondragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bieber may be an insufferable douchebag, but he's no Ted Cruz. Let's keep it in perspective.

/More of a Bryan Adams :P
 
Glenford
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Huh, I thought it was going to be about the organizers of the Karen Konvoy Klownshow that's going on right now. But this douche works too.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blondambition: FTA:
Speaking at a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, James William Awad said that Sunwing "abandoned" the Quebec group of influencers and reality show stars in a foreign country, failing to respect their agreed-upon contract.

Should have dropped them into an active volcano.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

guestguy: Boo_Guy: Cruz isn't Canadian, he was hatched from an egg that happened to be in Canada at the time.

I always pictured him congealing from fetid scum puddle...


A sentient puddle of herpes?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You guys are too quick to judge him.  I mean, it's perfectly normal to have statues of yourself on your property, right?
 
special20
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Turbogod: So....the Fyr-EH Festival


Way to stick that landing.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's amazing how many people who deserve to be punched in the face have such punchable faces even when that face is completely at rest: Cruz, (formerly-Pharma) Bro, this guy.
 
special20
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Bieber may be an insufferable douchebag, but he's no Ted Cruz. Let's keep it in perspective.

/More of a Bryan Adams :P


No, Adams has talent.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Cruz isn't Canadian, he was hatched from an egg that happened to be in Canada at the time.


Maybe from Canada goose egg. They can be assholes.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: [compote.slate.com image 850x566]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
french canadians eww
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or next time, let him book a free flight as way of "apology."  Make it in a plane about to be decommissioned, and then give the entire flight crew parachutes.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't find Bieber punchable at all. There are far worse Canadian musicians out there than Bieber and I still don't feel a need to punch them, either. They aren't making the world a worse place. An annoying place, maybe, but not a worse place.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This guy's a pretty interesting case:  From a poor family, in his 20s, and worth 10s if not 100s of millions despite nobody having any clue where any of it comes from. He lives in a compound of castles and has a fleet of luxury cars and claims to be a genius hacker and musician without any evidence at all, beside the wealth. He's changed his name at least once, and has been blacklisted by a few banks and stock exchanges for financial crimes but doesn't seem to have a criminal record.  If Ghislaine Maxwell were younger (and less imprisoned) I think they could really hit it off.

https://www.lapresse.ca/actualites/2022-01-26/organisateur-du-vol-controverse/sur-le-radar-des-autorites.php
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Awad claimed the party only lasted a few minutes

Yes, I'm sure it went from "Calm and observing all the proper rules" to "Partying, vaping, passing around hard liquor and crowd surfing" and then straight back inside a few minutes.


They stayed inside the whole time
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: It's amazing how many people who deserve to be punched in the face have such punchable faces even when that face is completely at rest: Cruz, (formerly-Pharma) Bro, this guy.


The Bro Formerly Known as Pharma.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Cruz isn't Canadian, he was hatched from an egg that happened to be in Canada at the time.


Pretty sure being born/hatched there makes him Canadian
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blondambition: FTA:
Speaking at a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, James William Awad said that Sunwing "abandoned" the Quebec group of influencers and reality show stars in a foreign country, failing to respect their agreed-upon contract.

Should have dropped them into an active volcano.


They'd have to go pretty far out of the way
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Thewad blamed Obama yet? Seems like he is casting blame on everyone else except himself.

They should have diverted to Havana, dumped everyone off, then continued on, as contracted to do.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Boo_Guy: Cruz isn't Canadian, he was hatched from an egg that happened to be in Canada at the time.

Pretty sure being born/hatched there makes him Canadian


Born yes, hatched no.

They may try to convince you otherwise but lizards aren't people even if some can manage to dress in badly made human analogues.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wearing a necktie with the shirt's top button unbuttoned should be justification for being tarred and feathered.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
James William, a wad. They dropped a comma.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I hope they all get a permanent ban from flying in Canada.


I hope they all get permanent long-covid.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
odd that we are speaking of punchable Canadians, as i dreamed last night that Gord Downie was punching me in the back for half an hour straight.  this is not a euphemism.  my partner twitches in his sleep, sometimes badly, and he punched me (softly) in the back for like half an hour last night, which i not only did not attempt to elude by simply scrooching away, but my sleep-brain turned him into Gord Downie, apropos, i suppose, of Grace, Too being stuck in my head earlier that evening.
i should probably journal rather than share some of these stories, but in the meanwhile, you're welcome!
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh.  List is incomplete without the King of the Northern Incels, Jordan Peterson
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is it with the Poutine Peteys and wanting to jet off to Cancun like a douche?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As a Canadian, let me say I disagree with stranding them in a foreign country.

We should have arranged to have them brought back masked, in adult diapers so we didn't have to worry about visits to the lavatory in-flight, and bound.  Then zip-tied to their seats once in the plane.

But we definitely should have brought them back rather than inflict them on another country.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cruz is first.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

blondambition: FTA:
Speaking at a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, James William Awad said that Sunwing "abandoned" the Quebec group of influencers and reality show stars in a foreign country, failing to respect their agreed-upon contract.

Should have dropped them into an active volcano.


You mean the agreed-upon contract with clauses regarding behavior that a group of influencers and reality show stars failed to respect? This awad should've joined them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: Wearing a necktie with the shirt's top button unbuttoned should be justification for being tarred and feathered.


Why?
 
