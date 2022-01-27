 Skip to content
It's time to sink these Titanic disaster myths once and for all, deep six them if you will
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The movie really did suck despite the VFX, Billy Zane's performance and Kate's boobs?
 
Pextor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's syncing, Coral!
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: The movie really did suck despite the VFX, Billy Zane's performance and Kate's boobs?


I loved him as the Mummy...
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gremlins 2: Still a better love story
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Had the opportunity to go through the Titanic museum in Belfast when I went through.  Highly recommend it if you're ever up that way.  Supposedly the one in Branson, MO is really good too but haven't been there yet so can't comment on it vs the Belfast one.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus, enough with the shiatty Brit tabloids already! Seriously, who didn't know that the "Women and Children First" thing was real? And who didn't know that guy's pushed those same women and children aside to save their own asses?

I've known this for as long as I've known about the ship. I knew that it was a standard at the time, and that it was ignored. This is pretty common knowledge.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait... you're telling me Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't really on board? YOU LIE!
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB: I'm from Halifax, Nova Scotia (where the majority of the Titanic dead are buried) and was born on 14th April (the day the Titanic hit the iceberg). I sailed west across the Atlantic in April '96. Our captain came over the PA one day and said we were about a mile from where the wreckage is located. Like an idiot, I ran up to the bridge and started looking overboard.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All I know is that I am getting the LEGO Titanic set sometime this year.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Had the opportunity to go through the Titanic museum in Belfast when I went through.  Highly recommend it if you're ever up that way.  Supposedly the one in Branson, MO is really good too but haven't been there yet so can't comment on it vs the Belfast one.


I've been to both. I preferred the one in Belfast. The one in Branson isn't terrible, but it's more of a roadside attraction than it is an actual museum. It's not quite a tourist trap...but it's close.

/ but, that's Branson as a whole. Everything there is, more or less, a roadside attraction.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not mentioned in TFA: The Titanic was really the Olympic.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: Swedish historian Claes-Göran Wetterholm, the curator behind a new immersive Titanic exhibition in London

Emphasis mine...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bullitt: CSB: I'm from Halifax, Nova Scotia (where the majority of the Titanic dead are buried) and was born on 14th April (the day the Titanic hit the iceberg). I sailed west across the Atlantic in April '96. Our captain came over the PA one day and said we were about a mile from where the wreckage is located. Like an idiot, I ran up to the bridge and started looking overboard.


I'm sorry, but that is f*cking awesome.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: FTFA: Swedish historian Claes-Göran Wetterholm, the curator behind a new immersive Titanic exhibition in London

Emphasis mine...


Better than being a submerssive* exhibition.

*Not a real word, I know.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No mention of the Olympic and the Titanic being swapped so the Olympic could be sunk to recoup the insurance money lost when it struck another ship. Also, something about JP Morgan. I guess it must be true then.

/the RMS Olympic was a fine ship worthy of more attention than she gets
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Myth:

The Titanic was an innocent victim of an accident.

Truth: The Titanic had a strong anti-ice bias and purposely rammed the iceberg.

LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bullitt: CSB: I'm from Halifax, Nova Scotia (where the majority of the Titanic dead are buried) and was born on 14th April (the day the Titanic hit the iceberg). I sailed west across the Atlantic in April '96. Our captain came over the PA one day and said we were about a mile from where the wreckage is located. Like an idiot, I ran up to the bridge and started looking overboard.

I'm sorry, but that is f*cking awesome.


Haha I've always had a fascination with the ship and thought I'd get to see it. Dummy. :)

The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax has a great Titanic exhibit as well.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, enough with the shiatty Brit tabloids already! Seriously, who didn't know that the "Women and Children First" thing was real? And who didn't know that guy's pushed those same women and children aside to save their own asses?

I've known this for as long as I've known about the ship. I knew that it was a standard at the time, and that it was ignored. This is pretty common knowledge.


Super Titanic flex there, Mikey!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dang it, LewDux.

I was looking for one where the quality ist besser als Arsch.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Titanic is unsinkable ble ble
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: The movie really did suck despite the VFX, Billy Zane's performance and Kate's boobs?


It sucked like Independence Day, Transformers, and Avatar did.  Technically, visually, and special effects-wise they're all absolutely brilliant films.  Plot?  Let's just say my favorite moment in every single movie is that one scene where I had absolutely no idea what was going to happen next.
 
