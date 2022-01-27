 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   77 years ago Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops. World has forgotten the lesson; doomed to repeat it   (apnews.com) divider line
75
    More: Sad, The Holocaust, Antisemitism, Nazi Germany, Jews, German parliament, 92-year-old Polish, Israel's parliamentary speaker, Jewish people of Europe  
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


They should be ashamed of themselves. How would I explain this to my children? What word would you use to describe these people?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly subby, I hope they learn the lesson the South did when Sherman marched on them.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse

They should be ashamed of themselves. How would I explain this to my children? What word would you use to describe these people?


Assclowns.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get into a land war in Asia?  How soon we forget.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Frankly subby, I hope they learn the lesson the South did when Sherman marched on them.


With enough armed men willing to kill and die you can get your way?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


Big deal.
They banned Art Spiegelman's work from school when I was a kid too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


If I was a student at that school, I would spend every study hall scouring the school library for books that depict naked mice. Like this one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, uh, free fries at Arby's
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What lesson, that sometimes we have to pick between genocidal creeps like Hitler vs. Stalin, while Mao sits and chuckles?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Antifa, amirite?

/ducks
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next you'll tell me Trump is writing a book titled The Art of My Struggle.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: They should be ashamed of themselves. How would I explain this to my children? What word would you use to describe these people?


Nazis. That is the best, most appropriate word to describe them.

Rwa2play: Frankly subby, I hope they learn the lesson the South did when Sherman marched on them.


We should have a new holiday to celebrate that. We'll call it Sherman Day, each year to be concluded by the lighting of a flame (candle, lighter, matchstick, torch....) held aloft while the sacred poem is recited: "He should have kept burning."
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poles should never been jokes.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: /no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


"Remember what the MPAA says: horrific deplorable violence is okay, as long as people don't say any naughty words!" -- Rand Paul
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring the history of World War 2 and the Holocaust is an insult to the men and women who gave up their time and sometimes even their lives to liberate Europe from the Nazis and the Asian Pacific from the Japanese.

Our society is full of self-interested shiat heels who believe "As long as I've got mine, fark everybody else." A far cry from the men of the 1940's, who jumped at the chance to serve something greater than themselves. These selfless acts should be revered and emulated, not just relegated to the pages of history and ignored.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Next you'll tell me Trump is writing a book titled The Art of My Struggle.


Impossible. Trump can't even write his own name legibly.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! It was one of, if not the, biggest stories in the 20th Century and Farkers make it a joke.

/Drew, this site is getting pathetic.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


ProTip:  Republicans are only in one country out of about 200 on the planet.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse

They should be ashamed of themselves. How would I explain this to my children? What word would you use to describe these people?


I think Neil Peart nailed it in You Bet Your Life:

anarchist, reactionary, running dog revisionist
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


Came here to post that story. Just unbelievable (yet not really).
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are the good guys?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: What lesson, that sometimes we have to pick between genocidal creeps like Hitler vs. Stalin, while Mao sits and chuckles?


Hitler and Stalin didn't make Wal-Mart, Home Depot and Amazon possible.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Ignoring the history of World War 2 and the Holocaust is an insult to the men and women who gave up their time and sometimes even their lives to liberate Europe from the Nazis and the Asian Pacific from the Japanese.

Our society is full of self-interested shiat heels who believe "As long as I've got mine, fark everybody else." A far cry from the men of the 1940's, who jumped at the chance to serve something greater than themselves. These selfless acts should be revered and emulated, not just relegated to the pages of history and ignored.


100% agree.
But, simply to play devil's advocate, at what point do we have to move on to more contemporary examples?
Looking at the terrifying plans of the nazis, you see the same plans as genghis khan et al. At what point - in terms of the passage of time - is an event no longer recent enough to reference for the evils it prevented or caused?

Fully agreed that selflessness, responsibility, and duty should be put on the best pedestals otherwise. Especially those that truly gave their lives for our country.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fact: Everything is a dildo if you're brave enough.

I have not tried a genocide dildo yet. But if I find one ...

I am brave enough.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


There aren't.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: What lesson, that sometimes we have to pick between genocidal creeps like Hitler vs. Stalin, while Mao sits and chuckles?


Go smoke some more...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very difficult not to hate the haters. It just makes you one of them. They should be compassionately and mercifully lobotomized and put in front of tvs showing cartoons and given pbjs and Froot-loops until they pass away peacefully, harming no one ever again.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Wow! It was one of, if not the, biggest stories in the 20th Century and Farkers make it a joke.

/Drew, this site is getting pathetic.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Ignoring the history of World War 2 and the Holocaust is an insult to the men and women who gave up their time and sometimes even their lives to liberate Europe from the Nazis and the Asian Pacific from the Japanese.

Our society is full of self-interested shiat heels who believe "As long as I've got mine, fark everybody else." A far cry from the men of the 1940's, who jumped at the chance to serve something greater than themselves. These selfless acts should be revered and emulated, not just relegated to the pages of history and ignored.

100% agree.
But, simply to play devil's advocate, at what point do we have to move on to more contemporary examples?
Looking at the terrifying plans of the nazis, you see the same plans as genghis khan et al. At what point - in terms of the passage of time - is an event no longer recent enough to reference for the evils it prevented or caused?

Fully agreed that selflessness, responsibility, and duty should be put on the best pedestals otherwise. Especially those that truly gave their lives for our country.


Move on to more contemporary examples? We should be grateful that genocide on the massive scale that was the purpose of the holocaust hasn't been repeated. Sure, other people have tried genocide. But they were a lot less successful than the Nazis in Europe. What the Japanese did in Nanjing was bad enough, and thankfully they didn't get anywhere near what the Nazis did. Trying to "move on" to a more contemporary example is tantamount to willing genocide to happen just so you can point to it and say "Oh look, this again." Why is that something to look forward to?
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the world has forgotten the lesson.. I think the world has got incredibly good at convincing themselves that what they /people around them are doing is NOT like that, no it isnt, this is something else we are good people etc.

Or maybe that IS the lesson and large parts have forgotten it :(

After all the 'laws' in the US being created to ban talking about racial history and even to set up stasi phone lines for people to report unclean thinking by teachers etc are EXACTLY the kind of things the fascists did in the 1930s.

fark it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's best friend from college just finished retelling her parent's story of survival from there.  And the DP camp that they were in after that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse

ProTip:  Republicans are only in one country out of about 200 on the planet.


Most of them don't speak English so calling themselves Republican would be meaningless
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: RolfBlitzer: Next you'll tell me Trump is writing a book titled The Art of My Struggle.

Impossible. Trump can't even write his own name legibly.


Someone pointed out months ago that the name of his book is "Mein Covfefe".
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


Oh boo the f*ck hoo, they banned a glorified f*cking comic book.  There are a hell of a lot better things to rad than goddam Maus.  Here are two:

Defiance: The Bielski Partisans, by Nechama Tec.  It's what the movie was based on except not as cleaned up and glorified.

Defiant German, Defiant Jew: A Holocaust Memoir from Inside the Third Reich by Walter Leopald.  A translated diary.  It reminds me of The Diary of a Young Girl (aka Anne Frank's diary) but written from an adult's perspective.

Let me know when they ban books like THOSE.

/Jewish
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse

Oh boo the f*ck hoo, they banned a glorified f*cking comic book.  There are a hell of a lot better things to rad than goddam Maus.  Here are two:

Defiance: The Bielski Partisans, by Nechama Tec.  It's what the movie was based on except not as cleaned up and glorified.

Defiant German, Defiant Jew: A Holocaust Memoir from Inside the Third Reich by Walter Leopald.  A translated diary.  It reminds me of The Diary of a Young Girl (aka Anne Frank's diary) but written from an adult's perspective.

Let me know when they ban books like THOSE.

/Jewish


I hate to break it to you...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


It is a hard truth, but we have to put the republicans in camps before they put us in camps.  Somebody is going into a camp, there is no way out of that future.  But we can make it so that we are not the ones in camps.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Wow! It was one of, if not the, biggest stories in the 20th Century and Farkers make it a joke.

/Drew, this site is getting pathetic.


So GTFO then.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Somaticasual: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Ignoring the history of World War 2 and the Holocaust is an insult to the men and women who gave up their time and sometimes even their lives to liberate Europe from the Nazis and the Asian Pacific from the Japanese.

Our society is full of self-interested shiat heels who believe "As long as I've got mine, fark everybody else." A far cry from the men of the 1940's, who jumped at the chance to serve something greater than themselves. These selfless acts should be revered and emulated, not just relegated to the pages of history and ignored.

100% agree.
But, simply to play devil's advocate, at what point do we have to move on to more contemporary examples?
Looking at the terrifying plans of the nazis, you see the same plans as genghis khan et al. At what point - in terms of the passage of time - is an event no longer recent enough to reference for the evils it prevented or caused?

Fully agreed that selflessness, responsibility, and duty should be put on the best pedestals otherwise. Especially those that truly gave their lives for our country.

Move on to more contemporary examples? We should be grateful that genocide on the massive scale that was the purpose of the holocaust hasn't been repeated. Sure, other people have tried genocide. But they were a lot less successful than the Nazis in Europe. What the Japanese did in Nanjing was bad enough, and thankfully they didn't get anywhere near what the Nazis did. Trying to "move on" to a more contemporary example is tantamount to willing genocide to happen just so you can point to it and say "Oh look, this again." Why is that something to look forward to?


You don't read much do you?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse

If I was a student at that school, I would spend every study hall scouring the school library for books that depict naked mice. Like this one...

[Fark user image 425x246]


Hey, man! NSFW!
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This day always cause personal pain for me. My dad's family were a bunch of bigoted cracker Republican protestants and dad married a very obvious joo. Growing up I was told I was not a real family member. We lived next door to one of my aunts and uncles where they had gatherings where we were not invited. The few times I was actually invited over to my cousins house that wasn't a large family gathering, my aunt said "what are you doing bringing this thing over here"

They were physically and mentally abusive and it didn't stop until I moved away.

I understand the continuum of dehumanization that makes these things happen and it's frankly scary to watch.

Never forget. Never again.

Punch Nazis. Punch them until they lose the desire to victimize people again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No turning the other cheek this time either.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse

Oh boo the f*ck hoo, they banned a glorified f*cking comic book.  There are a hell of a lot better things to rad than goddam Maus.  Here are two:

Defiance: The Bielski Partisans, by Nechama Tec.  It's what the movie was based on except not as cleaned up and glorified.

Defiant German, Defiant Jew: A Holocaust Memoir from Inside the Third Reich by Walter Leopald.  A translated diary.  It reminds me of The Diary of a Young Girl (aka Anne Frank's diary) but written from an adult's perspective.

Let me know when they ban books like THOSE.

/Jewish


iat is a comic book. It also won the Pulitzer Prize.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: I don't think the world has forgotten the lesson.. I think the world has got incredibly good at convincing themselves that what they /people around them are doing is NOT like that, no it isnt, this is something else we are good people etc.

Or maybe that IS the lesson and large parts have forgotten it :(

After all the 'laws' in the US being created to ban talking about racial history and even to set up stasi phone lines for people to report unclean thinking by teachers etc are EXACTLY the kind of things the fascists did in the 1930s.

fark it.


Dude, look in your own backyard before you start making up shiat about the US
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: [i.gifer.com image 439x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


*ambient techno music starts playing*
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse

It is a hard truth, but we have to put the republicans in camps before they put us in camps.  Somebody is going into a camp, there is no way out of that future.  But we can make it so that we are not the ones in camps.


I feel compelled to repeat the story told by a neighbor as her daughter was being interviewed:

Interviewer: "Where do you see yourself in 10 years?"
Daughter: "Probably in a concentration camp for intellectuals."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse


If I remember correctly, the US Army nearby marched the nearby residents at gunpoint to look at the camp.

That TN School Board should receive a military "escort" to the Holocaust Museum.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by the way, the US reached a grim milestone today. The Republicans will be seen as pernicious abysmal, hideous, malevolently stupid mass murderers by every thinking person in the 22nd century.

Fark user image
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: gunga galunga: Now that Republicans are sucessfully getting the subject of slavery whitewashed out of school cirriculums, it's time to get started on the Holocaust, amirite?

Oh, wait. I see they already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/27/us/tennessee-school-board-removes-maus/index.html

/no, I'm not buying the "but there are no-no words...and nudity" excuse

Oh boo the f*ck hoo, they banned a glorified f*cking comic book.  There are a hell of a lot better things to rad than goddam Maus.  Here are two:

Defiance: The Bielski Partisans, by Nechama Tec.  It's what the movie was based on except not as cleaned up and glorified.

Defiant German, Defiant Jew: A Holocaust Memoir from Inside the Third Reich by Walter Leopald.  A translated diary.  It reminds me of The Diary of a Young Girl (aka Anne Frank's diary) but written from an adult's perspective.

Let me know when they ban books like THOSE.

/Jewish


I know, right?   Why should we cry over one single book series that's geared toward people who like comics and manga and shows the realities of the Holocaust in a way that's understandable for younger readers?

/First they came for the comic books
//but I didn't speak out
///because I'm a moron
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.