(NBC News)   Orange County schools now require infection in order to graduate   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get your asses in here and get infected you little plague rats!"
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If school shootings targeted the people making decisions like this, instead of innocent kids, I'm not sure I'd mind them quite so much.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I was into hyperbole, I would say that Republicans favorite pastime is murdering school children.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is sort of a very poorly written story, and headline, and just gives ammo for people screaming fake news. ABC and fark should be ashamed of it.

And believe me, i really hate defending Florida.

The article clearly states (AT THE VERY END IN ONE HALF ASSED SENTENCE) that kids who actually have covid should stay home, and they will be excused absences for. It only applies to, "Hey, i'm not in school today, because, you know, covid".
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And in their dreams,
They see themselves
As prophets
Saving the world.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is just another way to scuttle public education.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fine, reason for absence: religious beliefs
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't come to school, too busy standing my ground.
 
eKonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Loucifer: If I was into hyperbole, I would say that Republicans favorite pastime is murdering school children.


With no risk of hyperbole, I have observed that Republicans' favorite pastime is watching school children die, and ensuring it will happen at every opportunity.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LineNoise: This is sort of a very poorly written story, and headline, and just gives ammo for people screaming fake news. ABC and fark should be ashamed of it.

And believe me, i really hate defending Florida.

The article clearly states (AT THE VERY END IN ONE HALF ASSED SENTENCE) that kids who actually have covid should stay home, and they will be excused absences for. It only applies to, "Hey, i'm not in school today, because, you know, covid".


Yeah I saw that too.  This article did not explain well what "Covid concerns" are.  Basically at our schools in libby lib NorCal is if someone gets Covid, but is not sitting next to a kid or is otherwise far away we get a "Not close contact" exposure.  The recommendations are to go about your business as normal but also to take a rapid test.  You can still keep your kid home if you are "concerned" though, so it looks like this Florida district is saying that doesn't count as excused anymore.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
School districts without children will require hired stand-ins to keep the administration salaries from going dry.  Matt Gaetz has an idea.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pro-life zealots. I mean, pro-ending-life.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ryebread: If school shootings targeted the people making decisions like this, instead of innocent kids, I'm not sure I'd mind them quite so much.


I'm not saying it'd be right for a parent to apply 2nd Amendment solutions, if the school board caused their kid to get hurt or killed by COVID.

I'm just saying, if I were a juror in that trial, I'd suddenly find my threshold of "reasonable doubt" to be pretty much an impossible hurdle.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LineNoise: This is sort of a very poorly written story, and headline, and just gives ammo for people screaming fake news. ABC and fark should be ashamed of it.

And believe me, i really hate defending Florida.

The article clearly states (AT THE VERY END IN ONE HALF ASSED SENTENCE) that kids who actually have covid should stay home, and they will be excused absences for. It only applies to, "Hey, i'm not in school today, because, you know, covid".


Having another kid in the class test positive should be a good enough excuse. If they spent the weekend with Uncle Freedom and he's developed a cough should be an excuse.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: The article clearly states (AT THE VERY END IN ONE HALF ASSED SENTENCE) that kids who actually have covid should stay home, and they will be excused absences for. It only applies to, "Hey, i'm not in school today, because, you know, covid".


So that little half-ass CYA disclaimer means all students know every morning whether they have COVID or not? That every student sent to school automatically doesn't have COVID? That every parent makes a good decision to test their kid every morning and keep them home when positive instead of disrupting their parental schedule and job? That every FL school automatically knows that every student walking through their doors doesn't have COVID?

You should be ashamed of your post.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So has DeathSantos ever said just how many Floridians have to die before he'll pull his head out of his ass & follow the medical community's advise for medical issues.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thorpe: LineNoise: The article clearly states (AT THE VERY END IN ONE HALF ASSED SENTENCE) that kids who actually have covid should stay home, and they will be excused absences for. It only applies to, "Hey, i'm not in school today, because, you know, covid".

So that little half-ass CYA disclaimer means all students know every morning whether they have COVID or not? That every student sent to school automatically doesn't have COVID? That every parent makes a good decision to test their kid every morning and keep them home when positive instead of disrupting their parental schedule and job? That every FL school automatically knows that every student walking through their doors doesn't have COVID?

You should be ashamed of your post.


He's not ashamed of the last 10,000 posts defending the virus. Today won't be any different.
 
olorin604
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So wearing a mask is government tyranny and an attack on parental rights. But dictating when a kid or parent is allowed to consider themselves sick is perfectly acceptable.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As always, my wife and I hold the sole power to determine what is an "excused" absence for our children. I could give two wet farts what the school considers "excused."
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The people who support parents' rights to send their kids to school unmasked and unvaccinated are the same people who support schools forcing kids to go to school against parents rights to keep them home due to helath concerns.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This is just another way to scuttle public education.


Very probably: "public education is making kids ill, let's get rid of schools!"
 
Zippercole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Loucifer: If I was into hyperbole, I would say that Republicans favorite pastime is murdering school children.


Not into hyperbole?  I guess you'll just have to settle for "trafficking minors internationally for sex."
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They cited declining case numbers as their reason ..It's only declining because your state doesn't count or report correct numbers ..
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mafia kid knows valid health concerns and
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
""It is ... an additional strain on our teachers as they continue to manage assignments for large numbers of absent students," the district said in a statement"

Total vaxxers, fark anti, but put your farking name to stuff.
The District.
ok, paging Bradbury, Orwell, and atwood, USAs dick is stealing your stuff.
 
