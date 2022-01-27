 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   Generally, though, lecturing people who have to be told when they should be ashamed of themselves is a lost cause   (seattletimes.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2022 at 6:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
emtwo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sound and succinct advice.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This article is weird. Why not just unionize, so that there is a constructive way to deal with every part of this problem, from the jerks to the scolds, and we can have useful articles instead of 750 words of "Shhhh..."
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or...you can turn up the white noise generator to max, change the code, keep the keys and relabel the box to "internet switch" then quit. My ex-coworker told me it took them 6 months to figure it out.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Uh, this. People who bully/harass others (in any context) don't care about the feelings of other people.

They care about THEIR feelings. They don't give a shiat about yours.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This article is weird. Why not just unionize, so that there is a constructive way to deal with every part of this problem, from the jerks to the scolds, and we can have useful articles instead of 750 words of "Shhhh..."


Yeah, this workplace absolutely sounds like it's ripe for unionization. LOL
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You gotta act just a little bit crazy at the workplace so people have some reservation about interacting with you
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
IMO you have to deal with this stuff as it happens.
supervisor, owner, no matter who they are, stand up for yourself and your actions, it's very seldom anyone else will. document everything and get yourself a mediocre lawyer.
fortunately, we laborers do still have some protections (at least here in CA) so stab back at the beast fer Christ sake.
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Headline reminds me of the sexual harassment training I just had to go through.

But to be fair, I did learn a few new pickup lines that just might work.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: "you'd just be handing your bullies a "kick me" sign to pin to your back."

Listen, and understand. That bully is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.

You don't hand someone ammunition and then turn your back.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Isitoveryet: IMO you have to deal with this stuff as it happens.
supervisor, owner, no matter who they are, stand up for yourself and your actions, it's very seldom anyone else will. document everything and get yourself a mediocre lawyer.
fortunately, we laborers do still have some protections (at least here in CA) so stab back at the beast fer Christ sake.


Definitely document and complain and document the complaints. The question and answer were about revenge on the way out.  Venting would not help.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.