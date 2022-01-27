 Skip to content
 
(NBC Connecticut)   "Stealth" omicron, omicron's more contagious, hard to detect cousin, arrives in the US. But not to worry, experts say it won't amount to much as long as people adhere to basic safety measures   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Vaccination, Public health, variant BA, Epidemiology, first case of the COVID-19 omicron, Department of Public Health, new year, Health  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
saywhat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're farked...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't stealth mean it is now the shape of a delta wing?  THIS MEANS SOMETHING
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, that's a relief. I was worried for a bit there.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To see what's going to happen in the US with COVID all you have to do is look at Europe.
Let's see how they're doing with this new variant.
Well everything seems to look----OMFG!!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well Happy Valentines Day everybody!
And get those kids back to school without masks or your Governor (well mine anyway) is gonna punish you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unlike regular Omicron, you'll never see this one coming.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone mention that we're screwed yet??
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This isn't so much a sign that we're doomed as confirmation that the last 10 signs that we were doomed were, in fact, accurate signals of our imminent doom.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: To see what's going to happen in the US with COVID all you have to do is look at Europe.
Let's see how they're doing with this new variant.
Well everything seems to look----OMFG!!!!!!

[Fark user image 475x826]
[Fark user image 472x622]

Well Happy Valentines Day everybody!
And get those kids back to school without masks or your Governor (well mine anyway) is gonna punish you.


The only good news is there aren't any big travel holidays for a few months, so we're not double-dipping with Shiny New Variant AND Multiple Large Gatherings Back-to-Back for Several Weeks in a Row.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

saywhat: We're farked...


Oh please.

The truth is between Fark's "OMG if you're not vaxxed you're 100% going to die!" and the far Right's "This is the same as the flu."  Seeing as how it sounds like it will be endemic the far Right is closer to the truth.  And that felt dirty to say.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stealth Omicron sounds like the latest anime where high schoolers fight with giant robots.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Walker: To see what's going to happen in the US with COVID all you have to do is look at Europe.
Let's see how they're doing with this new variant.
Well everything seems to look----OMFG!!!!!!

[Fark user image 475x826]
[Fark user image 472x622]

Well Happy Valentines Day everybody!
And get those kids back to school without masks or your Governor (well mine anyway) is gonna punish you.

The only good news is there aren't any big travel holidays for a few months, so we're not double-dipping with Shiny New Variant AND Multiple Large Gatherings Back-to-Back for Several Weeks in a Row.


Yeah, good thing Mardi Gras isn't coming up with people jammed like sardines in the street and in bars, or St. Patrick's Day with parades and packed bars.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Version BA2 pities the fools twice as hard.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's see how tough it is in the rain.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Fortunately it's confined to New Jersey!"

azquotes.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Unlike regular Omicron, you'll never see this one coming.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

"They're not going to see this coming. "
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this like step-covid porn or something?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stealth Omicron comes for us all!
 
bittermang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoever is in charge of naming these strains should be beaten to death, and their body displayed in the street as an example to others.

First it was geographical, but then we decided that was racist, so we went with greek letters. But now we've got Omicron Version 2, and presumably a Mu and Tau and Lambda variants coming soon, which will then all have their own subversions.

It's a farking mess, and it only serves to further complicate and pollute the already garbage messaging. Messaging that everyone stopped listening to because fark it, YOLO.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bittermang: Whoever is in charge of naming these strains should be beaten to death, and their body displayed in the street as an example to others.

First it was geographical, but then we decided that was racist, so we went with greek letters. But now we've got Omicron Version 2, and presumably a Mu and Tau and Lambda variants coming soon, which will then all have their own subversions.

It's a farking mess, and it only serves to further complicate and pollute the already garbage messaging. Messaging that everyone stopped listening to because fark it, YOLO.


Yes, the naming of the strains is what we should be focusing on.  What do you suggest instead?  Names of Pokemon?  Serial killers?  How be about dog breeds?
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For anyone keeping track of the Winston's Dad's Obit Reports, the (small) local paper's obit section is still running to multiple pages with age ranges from 40s on up and a suspicious but now entirely expected lack of cause-of-death mentions.

The death toll for the county jumped by 25 in one day this week but it's so quiet on other days, I'm telling myself it's just delayed reporting.

No, we're not doomed.  It is a nasty business, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dark brew: bittermang: Whoever is in charge of naming these strains should be beaten to death, and their body displayed in the street as an example to others.

First it was geographical, but then we decided that was racist, so we went with greek letters. But now we've got Omicron Version 2, and presumably a Mu and Tau and Lambda variants coming soon, which will then all have their own subversions.

It's a farking mess, and it only serves to further complicate and pollute the already garbage messaging. Messaging that everyone stopped listening to because fark it, YOLO.

Yes, the naming of the strains is what we should be focusing on.  What do you suggest instead?  Names of Pokemon?  Serial killers?  How be about dog breeds?


No no, he's right. You know how we just used to get blizzards and then the Weather Channel made them so much more exciting by giving them fun names like Winter Storm Karen?

We'd have endless laughs if we could say "New variant COVID Karen is surely the biggest twat so far" then we'd laugh even more.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's only harder to catch because we didn't update our test kits despite several months lead time.  I swear, there's a pattern here, but I just can't put my finger on it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only there had been a way we could have taken some kind of action to burn this thing out before strains could emerge.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stealth Omicron? Is that the variant that slips off the condom before it farks you with its spike protein?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We just passed over 900 k deaths  ..
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: If only there had been a way we could have taken some kind of action to burn this thing out before strains could emerge.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Walker: To see what's going to happen in the US with COVID all you have to do is look at Europe.
Let's see how they're doing with this new variant.
Well everything seems to look----OMFG!!!!!!

[Fark user image 475x826]
[Fark user image 472x622]

Well Happy Valentines Day everybody!
And get those kids back to school without masks or your Governor (well mine anyway) is gonna punish you.

The only good news is there aren't any big travel holidays for a few months, so we're not double-dipping with Shiny New Variant AND Multiple Large Gatherings Back-to-Back for Several Weeks in a Row.


True, but the northern hemisphere is in the heart of the winter months when Covid spreads most easily just like it's other close relatives and doing things outdoors often isn't feasible. Basically, we have to gut it out until spring. Covid is showing a very strong seasonality, worse in the fall and better on the spring. On a side note, I have a feeling the Covid vaccine will become like the annual flu shot. Get it in the fall, it's formulated based on the previous strains, it may not prevent getting flu but it makes the flue less dangerous, and occasionally a really nasty strain emerges ala swine flu a few years back that requires a different vaccine formulation.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
if it is stealth...how do i see if i have it ??
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tonight at 11...
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's most concerning about this to me is that 1/3 of the hospital admissions for this variant have been boosted.

With Covid as widespread and contagious as it is there will eventually be a mutation that is much more deadly than we've seen before. Combine that with being able to avoid any vaccine developed so far we could eventually be looking at an existential threat.

The good news is that of the people left they'll be the ones that are smart enough to recognize that when something wants to kill you you try to avoid instead of pretending it doesn't exist.
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
clipartkey.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am now at the point where I want to catch this, only to spread it to my "it's only a cold/mandates are bad/I HAVE MY RIGHTS" coworkers
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm so glad the fark admins keep us aware of the latest terrorist covid threats.  What color does this variant make the terror chart?
 
