(YouTube)   "Botticelli's 'Man of Sorrows' fetches $45.4 million at Sotheby's auction in New York" - George Clooney's version was pretty banging, but that seems like an awful lot   (youtube.com) divider line
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Am a Man Of Constant Sorrow | O Brother, Where Art Thou? | Screen Bites
Youtube YDDEqgmGIVg
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, times are tough for everyone.  I had to sell my Picasso last year.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBFGeek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YDDEqgmGIVg]


Dan Tyminski did the vocals for George.   Love Dan Tyminski.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicely played, subby, but he's in the jailhouse now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the bottom of that thing soggy?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it BONAFIDE?
 
kelly leak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skeewiff - Man of Constant Sorrow (Official Audio)
Youtube UyKZJRb76dU
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made this NFT of a man holding it. for sale at this low price of only 500million in crypto.
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man of Sorrows (2001 - Remaster)
Youtube pu28PsDiV6I
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn I love Botticelli.

/art historian
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Video Unavailable.
 
Mukster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The man'll pay ya $10 to sing in yon can.
 
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Video Unavailable.


That's new - but you can click the link that says "Watch on Youtube"

Fark user imageView Full Size


And watch it on youtube
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I really love old-timey paintings.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Made this NFT of a man holding it. for sale at this low price of only 500million in crypto.[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]


I'll thank you to stop pinching my Botticelli.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Botticelli painted dudes? I thought he just did voluptuous woman
 
mazzz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ooooooooh Botticelli!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: MBFGeek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YDDEqgmGIVg]

Dan Tyminski did the vocals for George.   Love Dan Tyminski.


I remember reading somewhere that Dan T's wife said something like "That was like a dream come true...his words and voice coming out of George Clooney..."  B-D
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mukster: The man'll pay ya $10 to sing in yon can.


Ooooo weee that was some mighty fine pickin and a singin.

He didn't have many lines, but Stephen Root always delivers.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tax cuts for the super rich equals the price of collector art hikes and bigger yachts
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Botticelli painted dudes? I thought he just did voluptuous woman


If memory serves, he got religion and disavowed his lovely ladies.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Botticelli painted dudes? I thought he just did voluptuous woman


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bouguereau did it better.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: MBFGeek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YDDEqgmGIVg]

Dan Tyminski did the vocals for George.   Love Dan Tyminski.


Here's the real thing below. Union Station's bass/banjo players did the backing vocals in the movie, too.....but Tim Blake Nelson did his own singing on "In the Jailhouse Now."

CSB - I just got tix to see Alison Krauss and Robert Plant this summer. If I can just get rid of the guy on the left, I've got a chance. Maybe one in a million, but it's still a chance.

CCSB: I also got to play guitar a couple years ago with Alison's first husband. Maybe I can call him for tips.

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size



Alison Krauss and Union Station - Man of Constant Sorrow - Sung by Dan Tyminski
Youtube EuJ8xEByUf4
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Dewey Fidalgo: MBFGeek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YDDEqgmGIVg]

Dan Tyminski did the vocals for George.   Love Dan Tyminski.

Here's the real thing below. Union Station's bass/banjo players did the backing vocals in the movie, too.....but Tim Blake Nelson did his own singing on "In the Jailhouse Now."

CSB - I just got tix to see Alison Krauss and Robert Plant this summer. If I can just get rid of the guy on the left, I've got a chance. Maybe one in a million, but it's still a chance.

CCSB: I also got to play guitar a couple years ago with Alison's first husband. Maybe I can call him for tips.


Their new stuff is bangin' too -
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: spongeboob: Botticelli painted dudes? I thought he just did voluptuous woman

[Fark user image image 310x600]

Bouguereau did it better.


Alberto Vargas for the absolute win.

I know fine art when I see it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Dewey Fidalgo: MBFGeek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YDDEqgmGIVg]

Dan Tyminski did the vocals for George.   Love Dan Tyminski.

Here's the real thing below. Union Station's bass/banjo players did the backing vocals in the movie, too.....but Tim Blake Nelson did his own singing on "In the Jailhouse Now."

CSB - I just got tix to see Alison Krauss and Robert Plant this summer. If I can just get rid of the guy on the left, I've got a chance. Maybe one in a million, but it's still a chance.

CCSB: I also got to play guitar a couple years ago with Alison's first husband. Maybe I can call him for tips.

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 640x360]


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EuJ8xEByUf4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Dan also did an interesting thing with Avicii, "Hey Brother".  I loved that.   After Acivii's death a memorial concert was held in Stockholm and he showed up to sing it.   I came across this video of it.

Avicii Tribute Concert - Hey Brother (Live Vocals by Dan Tyminski and Vargas & Lagola)
Youtube F10IetLz71s
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$45,419,700.   Was there someone who bid $45,419,000 and just couldn't go any higher?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.