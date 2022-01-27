 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Hoodoo Gurus, The Smithereens, and Royal Crescent Mob. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #306. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sziasztok
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got an email today from the Great Escape Festival announcing their lineup for this year.
It's a festival in Brighton that showcases new music & last year they live streamed Bleach Lab's, Hanya's & ĠENN's sets.
This band is on their lineup for this year & this track is fantastic
Dead Pony - 23, Never Me
Youtube MahCtO7WNwM
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GWN standing by
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: GWN standing by


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Today's cat brought to you by IKEA.  I lost the instructions.  And the Allen wrench.  And had a few bits left over.  Not important looking bits though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: GWN standing by

[Fark user image 614x417]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hadn't thought about the Smithereens for a while, but when I was Googling "easy beginner guitar songs" trying to find something decent to attempt to learn, they were the first decent thing I came across. Was not expecting that.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me some:
Mission of Burma - That's How I Escaped My Certain Fate
Youtube aQVZaeEmkOA

Or any old Boston punk, thx.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.

Today's cat brought to you by IKEA.  I lost the instructions.  And the Allen wrench.  And had a few bits left over.  Not important looking bits though.

[Fark user image 400x400]


I think they included too many legs.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Give me some:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aQVZaeEmkOA]
Or any old Boston punk, thx.


well thank god this showed up. no idea what i'd play today otherwise.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh. Matthew's guest nearly said the sh.. word
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuck in a Teams meeting. Hope it's over by showtime. And that I have a few brain cells left.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Stuck in a Teams meeting. Hope it's over by showtime. And that I have a few brain cells left.


Dittoish. Stuck in a zoom class. All these youngin's sound so naive and gullible...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was supposed to be a Health & Wealth prodcast
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Friday everyone!! (I know, I'm cruel)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Stuck in a Teams meeting. Hope it's over by showtime. And that I have a few brain cells left.

Dittoish. Stuck in a zoom class. All these youngin's sound so naive and gullible...


Where are YOU on the Mood Elevator?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, for the love of dog, finish a sentence Mat
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Stuck in a Teams meeting. Hope it's over by showtime. And that I have a few brain cells left.

Dittoish. Stuck in a zoom class. All these youngin's sound so naive and gullible...

Where are YOU on the Mood Elevator?


on floor OLD.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get On With It
Youtube 0LBOiVH2MQs


/drums fingers
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good thing we're not doing a drinking game on the term "whatnot" or i'd be drunk before the show started.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hola! Buenas tardes chicos!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: good thing we're not doing a drinking game on the term "whatnot" or i'd be drunk before the show started.


Or "like you know like um..um yeah"
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sno man: socalnewwaver: sno man: GWN standing by

[Fark user image 614x417]

[Fark user image 236x185]


point of fact: doing the job right the first time would have involved installing a heated driveway.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Studious freshmen who wore facial hair and retro hats, shirts and shorts from Millers Outpost or the GAP, liked the Smithereens in the 80s. It was like a Blood and Roses uniform.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl


Noted to place an order after the show :o)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl


DONE! And awesome!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl


just how, exactly, did you know I was nekkid?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl


Ordered
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl

just how, exactly, did you know I was nekkid?


We can all see Uranus.....

......I'll get my coat
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl

just how, exactly, did you know I was nekkid?


You're on fark, right?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uranus: just how, exactly, did you know I was nekkid?


WelcomeToFark.jpg
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: socalnewwaver: sno man: GWN standing by

[Fark user image 614x417]

[Fark user image 236x185]

point of fact: doing the job right the first time would have involved installing a heated driveway.


Having that driveway on Vancouver Island would have helped too.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl


Should I only be seeing a banner, or is there more to this?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: NeoMoxie: Oh, also on today's playlist, a new release from Neomoxie! Check it out, it's called "Cover that Naked Bod"

/limited edition
//not available in vinyl

just how, exactly, did you know I was nekkid?

We can all see Uranus.....

......I'll get my coat


I legit actually laughed out loud at that. Walked right into that one they did!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Um, did I break pastFORWARD?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Uhhhh, Dead Air?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My stream seems poked again * sigh*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh I know what this is, it's John Cage.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Station page isn't coming up.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Errr. What button did you press there.
The stream died instantly as soon as you said , "Go Go's"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Uranus: My stream seems poked again * sigh*


It ain't you for the 1st time.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I didn't know the fade in of Lust to Love was so long!
 
