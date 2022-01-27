 Skip to content
Caption this table talk
22
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
After the spaghetti I'll give you the meatballs.
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Octafrye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sketti's great, but do you have any soda pop bottle caps??"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you really happy with my choice of refrigerator color?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want to grow up and be purple like you."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human brains?  How do they taste?
Oh, it varies from person to person
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree, the correction for overvalued stocks is long overdue.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came just in time to see Mr. Denkins giving his report to Officer Barbrady. And of course, to steal the bodies. After a night with the hacksaw, I was all ready to put on my spaghetti Carnival, so that I could tell you personally about your parents' demise. And of course, feed you your spaghetti. Do you like it? Do you like it, Scott? I call it, "Mr. & Mrs. Tenorman spaghetti."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, mommy.  Today in school, we learned that we used to be hoomans and a virus mutated us in to this. I guess that would explain all the hairless porn under daddy's bed.  Well, not all of it.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, it boils down to this.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Not this thread again?"
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I want pizza.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Timmy says we're gonna be sued by the Henson estate."
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Round worms again?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The problem is, I don't have a digestive tract.  I mean, look in my mouth.  Does that look like it can process food?
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Food goes in. Poop comes out. You can't explain that.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You come any closer and you'll get this fork in your eye fatso.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Your sister didn't like this either and you don't see her around here anymore do you?"
 
