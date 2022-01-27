 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Cooking with gas? You monster   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the study take into account the farts of the researchers? It is a well known fact that the farts of climate researchers contributes over 10.7 million metric assloads of methane into the atmosphere each year.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're constantly bleeding a little bit of methane into the atmosphere all the time," said the study's co-author Rob Jackson, a Stanford University climate scientist.

Not as much as I am.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate gas appliances.  Landlords are deadbeats and won't install proper ventilation.  So the kitchen and front doors have to be opened every time the stove is used.  And the gas bill is horrible.  "Gas is cheaper", people may claim.  Maybe it is.  But as a bachelor, my gas bill is 50% user fees, not actual usage.  So even if I don't use the gas stove and furnace and just use the gas hot water heater, I still get $20 in fees.  Ridiculous.  And then in the winter, another $20-$50 for the furnace, because deadbeat landlords won't fix leaky doors and windows.

I'm so glad I left rental houses and casitas for a modern apartment.  All-electric, and the electric company uses a combination of gas and solar for electric generation.  Doors and windows sealed nicely.  No gas bills, so instant savings.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention the GIANT leaks from fracking, drilling, petroleum extraction, and methane-fuelled vehicles.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had gas almost my entire life, but in my new home we have induction. I like it. Excellent temperature control and added safety.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do know that electronics suck energy even when you think they're off?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer appliances that aren't at constant risk of poisoning me in my sleep or blowing me to smithereens.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7% of all methane vented and burned at source as a waste product of petroleum production. Have they addressed this problem yet?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we have to change the idiom then?
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=now%20you%27re%20cooking%20with%20gas
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gas usually comes into play after I eat my cooking.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning natural gas to create heat to make steam to spin a turbine to spin a generator to make electricity and transmitting it across the country through transformers and wires to make heat is worse for the environment that just burning it for heat? I doubt it. If the electrical power source is renewal such as wind, solar, ext then yes electrical heat is probably better. Until we stop drilling for oil there will always be a supply of natural gas. We might as well use it efficiently by burning at the location that needs the heat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just put it over here with the other monsters that I am

Gas Engine Driving Monster
Meat Eating Monster
Monster Energy Drinking Monster


Actually, I suggested to the wife that we tear out the gas range, extend the cabinets in to that space and get an electric counter top cooker.

"What if we want to sell the house?"
We're gonna die here
"What if I want to bake a cake"
You? Bake?  Ha.  Wait.  HA!
"What about Thanksgiving dinner?"
I can food ninja a turkey loaf and dressing for two
"How about I just say 'no'?"
Well, then the stove stays.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but I have a special sequestration technique to prevent my gases from entering the atmosphere, sometimes known as the "Dutch oven."
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas stoves are worse for the planet. Sorry, but facts don't care about your feelings.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the reason a lot of people prefer gas over electric stoves is that there is a wide variation in the quality of electric stoves, and a lot of people are only exposed to the shiattiest, cheapest, worst functioning electric stoves out there.

Gas just makes a flame, no matter how cheap or expensive the stove is, fire is fire. But with electric, you can get some garbage coil stoves that barely work, and they give every other electric stove out there a bad name.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many gas appliances equals one industrial beef farm?
 
Honudiver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to love the instant heat control gas cooking offered. Turn it on, it is hot. Turn it off, no more heat.

Now I use an induction range. Same instant heat control, and wicked fast boiling water and such (faster that gas!).

Also cheaper to use, though up front cost is a bit higher.

///love the slashies
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After our +/-60 year old Gaffers & Sattler gas stove finally disintegrated, we recently bought a nice Wolf 6-burner gas stove, even though it won't even be delivered for another 3 months (because of supply lines, Covid, the usual).

I hear good things about induction burners, but in order to switch over we would not only have to pay for a new stove but probably also another $1k in electrical work since our kitchen isn't wired for an electric stove.  So no, I'm not switching to electric.  Cooking on a flame is the only way I've ever known and I'm not switching now, dag nabbit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious if they were studying gas appliances that use pilot lights instead of an electric ignition. I would understand a pilot light emitting methane while the appliance is off but I can't understand how one with a spark starter could be leaking when you don't have it turned on.

What about gas water heaters and/or furnaces? Are they also leaking methane when they aren't on?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: I'm curious if they were studying gas appliances that use pilot lights instead of an electric ignition. I would understand a pilot light emitting methane while the appliance is off but I can't understand how one with a spark starter could be leaking when you don't have it turned on.

What about gas water heaters and/or furnaces? Are they also leaking methane when they aren't on?


Humans leak a little when they get older.  So do 20+ year old gas appliances.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: I'm curious if they were studying gas appliances that use pilot lights instead of an electric ignition. I would understand a pilot light emitting methane while the appliance is off but I can't understand how one with a spark starter could be leaking when you don't have it turned on.

What about gas water heaters and/or furnaces? Are they also leaking methane when they aren't on?


Water heaters generally have standing pilot lights.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: I hear good things about induction burners, but in order to switch over we would not only have to pay for a new stove but probably also another $1k in electrical work since our kitchen isn't wired for an electric stove.  So no, I'm not switching to electric.  Cooking on a flame is the only way I've ever known and I'm not switching now, dag nabbit.


Plus all new cookware unless what you have will work on induction burners. Probably not that big of a deal if you're adding a new Wolf, but it is something extra. Induction also kinda needs perfectly flat pans.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: 7% of all methane vented and burned at source as a waste product of petroleum production. Have they addressed this problem yet?


Yes. By trying to mitigate and minimize the use of petroleum in general, this byproduct should also be reduced in scope.

If you have an argument here it's that you can't solve all the problems completely so solve none of them, which is nonsense. We got into this by having things contribute little by little, we need to do the same in reverse to fix it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Screaming Candle: brantgoose: 7% of all methane vented and burned at source as a waste product of petroleum production. Have they addressed this problem yet?

Yes. By trying to mitigate and minimize the use of petroleum in general, this byproduct should also be reduced in scope.

If you have an argument here it's that you can't solve all the problems completely so solve none of them, which is nonsense. We got into this by having things contribute little by little, we need to do the same in reverse to fix it.


His point is that we are focusing too much on individual consumers and not on the big industrial polluters.  We can fix the little things, but it will all still go to shiat unless we deal with the corporations.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I only use a plutonium stove. Pull off the lead element cover and everything cooks and glows a gorgeous green. No CO2 emissions at all!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: After our +/-60 year old Gaffers & Sattler gas stove finally disintegrated, we recently bought a nice Wolf 6-burner gas stove, even though it won't even be delivered for another 3 months (because of supply lines, Covid, the usual).

I hear good things about induction burners, but in order to switch over we would not only have to pay for a new stove but probably also another $1k in electrical work since our kitchen isn't wired for an electric stove.  So no, I'm not switching to electric.  Cooking on a flame is the only way I've ever known and I'm not switching now, dag nabbit.


It should be part of the Green New Deal to switch out gas for electric or induction.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas is more fun to watch light up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love my gas stove.  Just cooks better. Though I did learn something interesting when I bought a new gas stove for my mom who lives out in the sticks. You have to convert a natural gas stove to work properly with LP, or you get more fire. Much more.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The answer is simple: ban all cooking in homes. Everyone shows up at the food collective and waits in line for the centrally planned and cooked rations.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, the only solution is a 100% diet of carrots and lettuce, grown only in your backyard.
No meat, no cooking, no traveling to obtain food.

You apartment dwellers with no growing space...too bad. You gonna have to die.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well then make me change.
That's how it works.

We all get to do whatever is most in our own immediate financial self interest, there is no group to put beofre you.
So as long as gas is so much cheaper for me to cook and heat my home wiht, go eat your own self indulgent shiat of pretending we have any cultural norms that anyone holds any moral or ethical obligations to any group bigger than themselves.

So there we are. Corporate America does whatever is profitable for itself, and if we don't like it we have to make a law about it.

So go make your law already and stop trying to sucker the rest of us into just giving it away to you for free.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I hate gas appliances.  Landlords are deadbeats and won't install proper ventilation.  So the kitchen and front doors have to be opened every time the stove is used.  And the gas bill is horrible.  "Gas is cheaper", people may claim.  Maybe it is.  But as a bachelor, my gas bill is 50% user fees, not actual usage.  So even if I don't use the gas stove and furnace and just use the gas hot water heater, I still get $20 in fees.  Ridiculous.  And then in the winter, another $20-$50 for the furnace, because deadbeat landlords won't fix leaky doors and windows.

I'm so glad I left rental houses and casitas for a modern apartment.  All-electric, and the electric company uses a combination of gas and solar for electric generation.  Doors and windows sealed nicely.  No gas bills, so instant savings.


What the hell nonsense are you babbling about now.

Unless you are putting in a professional kitchen, code does not call for a hood or any kind of external ventilation for a gas stove. You could run your typical stove at full tilt with everything going and not have any kind of concern for what it gives off, other than heat.

In which case, you can open a window, whatever. Same thing a hood does.

And gas, EVERYWHERE, is comically cheaper than what electric heat\stoves use. Like, fractions of the cost. That is why your service charge is the bigger part of the bill, because the gas itself is comparatively next to nothing, unlike electric, where the generation cost is substantial.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: We've had gas almost my entire life,


Here you go. 
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

You're welcome.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Gas stoves are worse for the planet. Sorry, but facts don't care about your feelings.


Yep. Electrics that are powered by coal, natural gas or nuclear power plants are far better for the planet.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can pry it out of my cold dead hands.  The leaks are insignificant compared to industrial sources and petroleum wells.  Stop trying to guilt consumers about things that are trivial in the big picture.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

harlock: You can pry it out of my cold dead hands.  The leaks are insignificant compared to industrial sources and petroleum wells.  Stop trying to guilt consumers about things that are trivial in the big picture.


You're missing the point. We're not trying to solve anything, we have a blame-centric economy now.
 
Mukster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Y'all just jealous of my hot meals during the power outage. Haters gonna hate. I'm going to eat hot food and beverages.
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a gas stove currently. My parents remodeled their kitchen a couple years ago and my mom wanted an induction stove. I used it shortly after it's was installed and I absolutely loved cooking on it. When it's time to replace my current stove I'll be going with an induction.

/at least the current stove doesn't have a pilot light
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: JerseyTim: Gas stoves are worse for the planet. Sorry, but facts don't care about your feelings.

Yep. Electrics that are powered by coal, natural gas or nuclear power plants are far better for the planet.


Yes, an induction stove powered by nuclear power. Good. Sign me up.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hlehmann: After our +/-60 year old Gaffers & Sattler gas stove finally disintegrated, we recently bought a nice Wolf 6-burner gas stove, even though it won't even be delivered for another 3 months (because of supply lines, Covid, the usual).

I hear good things about induction burners, but in order to switch over we would not only have to pay for a new stove but probably also another $1k in electrical work since our kitchen isn't wired for an electric stove.  So no, I'm not switching to electric.  Cooking on a flame is the only way I've ever known and I'm not switching now, dag nabbit.


Wolf makes a really great stove. We almost went with one but my cheap ass bought the 6 burner Viking instead because it was cheaper.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ifky: I have a gas stove currently. My parents remodeled their kitchen a couple years ago and my mom wanted an induction stove. I used it shortly after it's was installed and I absolutely loved cooking on it. When it's time to replace my current stove I'll be going with an induction.

/at least the current stove doesn't have a pilot light


Induction is great, but you still have the equivalent of an electric oven on it, which, does have advantages over gas for most things, but is more expensive to run, and that electricity may be coming from something not as clean as NG. Induction also has some limitations on what you can use with it, and more points of failure than a gas stove, and considerably more expensive upfront.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yellow Beard:

Wolf makes a really great stove. We almost went with one but my cheap ass bought the 6 burner Viking instead because it was cheaper.

When we were house shopping, one place we looked at had a Thermador. I swear i was going to buy that house just for that stove, and made many arguments for it.

/wife won.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Do we have to change the idiom then?
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=now%20you%27re%20cooking%20with%20gas

Heh, we can still use the similar phrase, "Now you're cooking with fire!"

/Besides, progressing "with fire" has more of a dramatic, eureka-moment feel, as if your prior attempts were hopelessly ineffectual until a applying a really good idea.
 
Headso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ok but it is a far superior cooktop versus an electric stove.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've got those flat cooktops now, and they are ok. The two problems I have with them is they are impossible to keep clean and if your pan has even the tiniest bit of warp to it, it will rock back and forth.

Cooking over gas is great, but I do get a little paranoid about the 'splosion potential.
 
Juc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh well.
they're really good for cooking though.
quite frankly, if you want to lower greenhouse gas emissions you need to basically fix it for ships, factories, and trains.
even if you add up everybody's stoves you're not going to get anywhere near the impact that shipping and manufacturing have.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My next stove will be induction. But 'next stove' is about 2 years away.

I have a glass top now and It SUCKS for wok cooking.

I got a small 'camp burner' that uses single LP canisters (about like a hairspray size)
It's used a lot for wok cooking, get a round bottomed wok and  'wok tools' and your in business. Most Asian and  Mexican markets keep these on hand.
VERY handy in power outages. And it looks Amazon will even ship them.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
