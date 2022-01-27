 Skip to content
(BBC) Man drove without a licence for over 70 years before being stopped.
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saved a boatload.
 
burntclone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Proof that you don't need a license to drive, just a set of keys.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Talk about beating the system.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
but did he have a licenSe?
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hmm TIL in the UK they spell things wrongly
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

burntclone: Proof that you don't need a license to drive, just a set of keys.


Depends how well you drive.
Also depends what you look like, what your car looks like, where you drive, etc.
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Totally justifies the License Plate reader cameras and the Big Brother/Nanny State.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If he can go 70 years without getting stopped, then he deserves a license.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't remember the last time I was pulled over and had to show my drivers license.   Had to be back in college.

But I use my license all the time.  How did he buy beer?
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm more impressed the Mini's transmission lasted that long.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While on patrol, police pulled over the man near Tesco Extra, in Bulwell, Nottingham, on Wednesday evening.

Looks like he'll soon have to answer to the Sheriff of Nottingham
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I can't remember the last time I was pulled over and had to show my drivers license.   Had to be back in college.

But I use my license all the time.  How did he buy beer?


He turned 16 in 1954? And probably knew everyone where he lived. This modern day bullshiat of delayed adulthood hadn't come into play yet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera

They probably should move those cameras.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drewogatory: PaceyWhitter: I can't remember the last time I was pulled over and had to show my drivers license.   Had to be back in college.

But I use my license all the time.  How did he buy beer?

He turned 16 in 1954? And probably knew everyone where he lived. This modern day bullshiat of delayed adulthood hadn't come into play yet.


I guess it is different in small towns, but where I am from they would still be carding him now.  I guess on the off chance that he is a kid wearing Hollywood grade old man makeup.
 
profdc9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Decades of surveillance and data processing technology had to be invented to catch up with this guy.  Respect.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How was he able to buys cars without showing proof of insurance &/or a driving license - and did he make his own car plates out of cereal boxes or sumpin'?
So many questions!
 
drsewell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well if the Queen can drive without a license ......
 
dk47
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: If he can go 70 years without getting stopped, then he deserves a license.


It's almost like he should be GRANDFATHERED in.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: and did he make his own car plates out of cereal boxes or sumpin'?


Close.  In Britain you supply your own number plates, as I understand it.  They have to be made to a specific standard as to size, typeface, color, size of numbers, etc., but they're made up by a bunch of different suppliers and then the plate number, description of the vehicle, and owner details are forwarded to the British DMV, which I forget the name of (like, "vehicle licensing authority", or something?).  Commonly the dealership will affix the plates when you buy a new car, but not always.

Also the plates stay with the car for its lifetime, unlike most states in the US where, when a used car is sold, the new owner has to get new plates.  (California and Delaware being the two examples I can think of where the plates stay on the car when you sell it.)
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: but did he have a licenSe?


In England a licensor licenses a licence to the licensee.

Licence is a noun over here.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: How was he able to buys cars without showing proof of insurance &/or a driving license - and did he make his own car plates out of cereal boxes or sumpin'? So many questions!


DNRTA, but I'm guessing "cash" and "who cares about anything else?"
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now thanks to Barney Fife his record is ruined.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geekbikerskum: oldfarthenry: and did he make his own car plates out of cereal boxes or sumpin'?

Close.  In Britain you supply your own number plates, as I understand it.  They have to be made to a specific standard as to size, typeface, color, size of numbers, etc., but they're made up by a bunch of different suppliers and then the plate number, description of the vehicle, and owner details are forwarded to the British DMV, which I forget the name of (like, "vehicle licensing authority", or something?).  Commonly the dealership will affix the plates when you buy a new car, but not always.

Also the plates stay with the car for its lifetime, unlike most states in the US where, when a used car is sold, the new owner has to get new plates.  (California and Delaware being the two examples I can think of where the plates stay on the car when you sell it.)


Typically cars (new and used) come with the licence plates they are assigned at registration. I've only bought licence plates to fit to my bike rack (matching my car's plate, which would be blocked by the bikes). If you buy a new car they register it with the dvla or dvsa (I think it changed recently) and put the assigned plates on the cats for you.

You CAN buy certain personal plates from the person that owns the car that has them, and you can buy replacement plates, but it would be very rare in the UK to have to buy your own plates, eg if you buy a used car and the owner wants to keep the reg number.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't get the impression the local police were all that upset---that is amazing.

As long as the driver can pass a driving test and apply for a basic insurance policy in short order (let's say 60 days), I don't see the point of any punishment stronger than the embarrassment of exposure.

At age 83, a far bigger concern is whether his vision and mental sharpness are still up to the task of driving.
 
