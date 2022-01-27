 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   13-year-old Connecticut boy who died after overdosing on fentanyl had a little more than "personal use" quantities of the drug as authorities recover 100 bags of it from his room and another 60 from his school   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But spend trillions on the "real enemy"
Brown people with camels.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difference between this kid and Big Pharma?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Difference between this kid and Big Pharma?


Lobbyists.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Difference between this kid and Big Pharma?


Big pharma is alive and doing well.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Difference between this kid and Big Pharma?


Six feet
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: But spend trillions on the "real enemy"
Brown people with camels.


you want us to drone strike a 13 year old?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators say they discovered over 100 bags of fentanyl in the bedroom of a Connecticut teen who overdosed and died earlier this month and are seeking any information on the person who provided the drugs.

Sounds like he was providing the drugs.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: But spend trillions on the "real enemy"
Brown people with camels.


And weed.

Gotta keep them weed arrests up for the minorities in prison and the civil forfeiture.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know when dying from a fentanyl OD is it quiet and painless?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Difference between this kid and Big Pharma?


Big Pharma paid nearly $72. in federal taxes last year.   Kid probably skated right through.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Does anyone know when dying from a fentanyl OD is it quiet and painless?


Definitely after a while.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Does anyone know when dying from a fentanyl OD is it quiet and painless?


Are you asking for a friend?

Because that's not ominous or anything.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Difference between this kid and Big Pharma?


The kid hired me to run down to the truck stop to pick up 'something'.   I got paid an extra $5 to keep my mouth shut which I am doing as I type this.

Big Pharma 'lost' my resume and then said 'I lacked experience' when I hand carried my resume to them.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: you want us to drone strike a 13 year old?


Wouldn't be the first time.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule #1: Don't use the product yourself.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Biden had that big fentanyl bust at the border. I thought that meant no fentanyl got through.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Are you asking for a friend?


I have no friends. I'm asking for my own personal knowledge.

Just wondering if when ODing, one simply falls asleep and dies.

I would imagine if it seizes your lungs/breathing, then you're going be suffocating and dying a horrible death.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Does anyone know when dying from a fentanyl OD is it quiet and painless?


For heroin overdose where it's just a bit too much, it seems to be the unpleasant choking-on-vomit kind of death.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Rule #1: Don't use the product yourself.


No no no...rule #1 Always know your dealer
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 1. Never get high on your own supply.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Difference between this kid and Big Pharma?


Big Pharma knows not to get high on their own supply.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Rule 1. Never get high on your own supply.


Dammit!
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Rule #1: Don't use the product yourself.


Also dammit!
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: vudukungfu: But spend trillions on the "real enemy"
Brown people with camels.

you want us to drone strike a 13 year old?


A military-aged male in possession of dangerous chemicals? Connecticut is lucky we haven't invaded and occupied it yet.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it was like 58% pure instead of the standard 2%. Evil shiat.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Investigators say they discovered over 100 bags of fentanyl in the bedroom of a Connecticut teen who overdosed and died earlier this month and are seeking any information on the person who provided the drugs.

Sounds like he was providing the drugs.


I know some 13-year-olds that could use a little drone striking.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Rule #1: Don't use the product yourself.


Touching fentanyl can be fatal.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: steklo: Does anyone know when dying from a fentanyl OD is it quiet and painless?

For heroin overdose where it's just a bit too much, it seems to be the unpleasant choking-on-vomit kind of death.


It's this. You vomit/choke or well, because it's a heavy opiate you stop breathing. Neither is pleasant and the body you leave behind isn't pleasant either.

/Old roommate at a sober living house went this way in the bathroom
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Rule 1. Never get high on your own supply.


This kid violated at minimum rules #4, #5 and #7 of the 10 Crack Commandments, and those are just the ones we know about from the story.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day while checking tickets at work I noticed a woman with a fentanyl patch on her shoulder. Thought nothing of it because sometimes people need that crap. Then she turned to the people she was with and I saw that she had one on the other shoulder.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: Gleeman: Rule #1: Don't use the product yourself.

Touching fentanyl can be fatal.


No, it can't.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: One day while checking tickets at work I noticed a woman with a fentanyl patch on her shoulder. Thought nothing of it because sometimes people need that crap. Then she turned to the people she was with and I saw that she had one on the other shoulder.


Maybe nicotine? I'm not familiar with the fetanyl ones- do they what they are on them?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: One day while checking tickets at work I noticed a woman with a fentanyl patch on her shoulder. Thought nothing of it because sometimes people need that crap. Then she turned to the people she was with and I saw that she had one on the other shoulder.


Maybe she's a big fan of stereo  or she's OCD and needed to have one on each?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: But Biden had that big fentanyl bust at the border. I thought that meant no fentanyl got through.


If that is your conclusion, the education system has failed you.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: One day while checking tickets at work I noticed a woman with a fentanyl patch on her shoulder. Thought nothing of it because sometimes people need that crap. Then she turned to the people she was with and I saw that she had one on the other shoulder.


She probably had one on each butt cheek too.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Mr. Fuzzypaws: One day while checking tickets at work I noticed a woman with a fentanyl patch on her shoulder. Thought nothing of it because sometimes people need that crap. Then she turned to the people she was with and I saw that she had one on the other shoulder.

Maybe nicotine? I'm not familiar with the fetanyl ones- do they what they are on them?



It plainly said fentanyl on it. Clear patch with white text.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Old roommate at a sober living house went this way in the bathroom


My Step-daughter was an EMT.   Can't tell you how many times, she had to use Narcam on her patients.

and yes, sometimes they showed up too late and had to call the coroner.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: Gleeman: Rule #1: Don't use the product yourself.

Touching fentanyl can be fatal.


A bunch of upset scientists would ask you to at least Google that assertion.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: steklo: Does anyone know when dying from a fentanyl OD is it quiet and painless?

For heroin overdose where it's just a bit too much, it seems to be the unpleasant choking-on-vomit kind of death.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what they are on them.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Investigators say they discovered over 100 bags of fentanyl in the bedroom of a Connecticut teen who overdosed and died earlier this month and are seeking any information on the person who provided the drugs.

Sounds like he was providing the drugs.

I know some 13-year-olds that could use a little drone striking.


Fark is not your personal erotica site. Also, eww.
 
guinsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: vudukungfu: But spend trillions on the "real enemy"
Brown people with camels.

you want us to drone strike a 13 year old?


We already do that.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: One day while checking tickets at work I noticed a woman with a fentanyl patch on her shoulder. Thought nothing of it because sometimes people need that crap. Then she turned to the people she was with and I saw that she had one on the other shoulder.


About 20 years ago my wife was going through wound therapy which can be horribly painful. They gave her fentanyl suckers that she would use about 15 minutes before treatment. These are things they would give to cancer patients. Highly effective, Plus it was raspberry flavored. When she finished her round of treatments we still had a half dozen left. We joked about passing them out to trick or treaters but instead dropped them at the pharmacy.

Friend of ours had a similar pain issue and was given the suckers. She was using them constantly. She was liek Kojak, always had one in her mouth. She did this for about 2 years. Finally we confronted her and got her into treatment before she accidentally OD'd.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had something insightful to add to this topic, but it seems we're now considering drone strikes on marijuana users and people trying to poison each other.

I'd say Welcome to Fark, but this is way more disturbing than usual.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*adds Discordians to the high-value target list
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: I had something insightful to add to this topic, but it seems we're now considering drone strikes on marijuana users and people trying to poison each other.

I'd say Welcome to Fark, but this is way more disturbing than usual.


starecat.comView Full Size


/at least I hope it's dark humor
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: I'd say Welcome to Fark, but this is way more disturbing than usual.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people finally decide to eat the rich, the Sacklers should be first on that list
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Andy Andy: fsbilly: Gleeman: Rule #1: Don't use the product yourself.

Touching fentanyl can be fatal.

No, it can't.


Perhaps he's confusing it with the elephant tranquilizer carfentanyl. You'd still need to get it in a break in your skin to get poisoned. Or fark up and subsequently pick your nose or rub your eyes once you touched it.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a resident of connecticut l can understand why someone living here might need that much fentanyl.
 
