(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word for January 27 is 'ziggurat,' as in Many think Ziggy Marley is a great musician, but I find ziggurat   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't get it - but that's why I greened it, to spread confusion
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... I find zig a rat.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Remember, when being chased by rodents, you can zig, you can zag, but never ziggurat."
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A ziggurat is nothing more than peanut and coconut.
Unless you are in a French cafe and some asks you for a ziggarut, in which case, if you smoke, you should give him one..
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has something to do with those 3 years of Latin in H.S. IIRC...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idk what a ziggurat is but I do know we must summon more

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves of your pun, subby.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Up up up the ziggurat!  Lickety-split!"
~ Arnold J. "Gimboid" Rimmer
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make "Assyrian" tomorrow's WotD. That will be a funny headline, I'll tell you what.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a Mesopotamian general who tried staging a coup to overthrow the king. When the king found out about the plot the general ran and hid in one of the stepped pyramids. Needing help to escape the city, he set off a signal fire so his supporters could rescue him. Unfortunately the king's guards saw the fire, captured the general and put him to death. This lead to an expression that has been passed down for thousands of years: smoking ziggurats may be hazardous to your health.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ziggurat


Sounds like a Naaazi saying, 'cigarette.'
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ziggurat in West Sacramento is kinda cool
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I train rodents in dodging pistol shots with diagonal movements while shouting "Zigg U Rat!". It works best with a .357 magnum revolver after smoking crack in a bathrobe
/none of this is true
 
Slypork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

berylman: I train rodents in dodging pistol shots with diagonal movements while shouting "Zigg U Rat!". It works best with a .357 magnum revolver after smoking crack in a bathrobe
/none of this is true


Of course it's not true. I doubt you own a bathrobe.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: ziggurat


Sounds like a Naaazi saying, 'cigarette.'


I learned from a Berliner friend in Germany they call spliffs sportzigarette.

Which is pretty much the best.
 
