 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 Boston)   Folks who live on private lane are butthurt that after a decade, their city figured out it's a private lane and will no longer plow snow there... with a nor'easter on the way   (nbcboston.com) divider line
49
    More: Obvious, Plough, Property, England, office of Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, private property, assistant city solicitor, worst possible time, collective responsibility of the property owners  
•       •       •

813 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2022 at 11:46 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think somebody would have an old jeep with a plow or a tractor with a bucket or a quad and a sheet of plywood and some zipties.  Something at least.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are in the middle of winter. It's, like, the worst possible time in New England to decide not to shovel or plow a street," said resident Collette Maksou."

Well you don't need is much in the summer.

Put some money together and hire someone.
Time to get bootstrappy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be wise to just plow the f*cking street for this winter and then come up with a solution in spring.

If someone has a heart attack or some sh*t and they die because the ambulance can't get there, or a fire or something, the town is going to get sued and then all the taxpayers are on the hook. (Not saying they'd win, but it's a risk)

Compromise for one more season... Doesn't seem insane.
 
EL EM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a shame.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for Mr. Plow!
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It would be wise to just plow the f*cking street for this winter and then come up with a solution in spring.

If someone has a heart attack or some sh*t and they die because the ambulance can't get there, or a fire or something, the town is going to get sued and then all the taxpayers are on the hook. (Not saying they'd win, but it's a risk)

Compromise for one more season... Doesn't seem insane.


That would be socialism. I'm sure they'd rather die a free man than live knowing they had to rely on government welfare.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"My husband has been unwell " says the wife of Mr Illmann.

I mean, it does what it says on the tin, I don't see why she's surprised.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It would be wise to just plow the f*cking street for this winter and then come up with a solution in spring.

If someone has a heart attack or some sh*t and they die because the ambulance can't get there, or a fire or something, the town is going to get sued and then all the taxpayers are on the hook. (Not saying they'd win, but it's a risk)

Compromise for one more season... Doesn't seem insane.


The town would win in court.  The road is a private road.  Full stop.  Either someone wanted privacy or was being cheap.  But either way it isn't their resposiblity to plow it.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm interested in who called in the "anonymous tip". Someone on that road pissed the wrong person off.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know that pronunciations in NE are often somewhat different, but I gotta ask... is the name of the town "Meth-hewn"?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like they should get a bill for the past ten years of service instead of more free service.
 
Pinner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty sure every doorknob on that road gets a flyer for plow service in 3...2...1...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder if they pay an HOA fee for maintenance and upkeep.   Cause they could use some of that money to plow the street and also to fix the street now that the city knows it's not their problem.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Sounds like a job for Mr. Plow!



That name again?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
again with the damn plow tractor photo..
 
hagopiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: I know that pronunciations in NE are often somewhat different, but I gotta ask... is the name of the town "Meth-hewn"?


Basically
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It would be wise to just plow the f*cking street for this winter and then come up with a solution in spring.

If someone has a heart attack or some sh*t and they die because the ambulance can't get there, or a fire or something, the town is going to get sued and then all the taxpayers are on the hook. (Not saying they'd win, but it's a risk)

Compromise for one more season... Doesn't seem insane.


Yeah.

It's fine that the town wants to stop plowing it. But it seems fair and smart to give some notice and not leave citizens suddenly stranded.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just pool the cost for a plow attachment, someone on the street must have a compatible truck.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Quinzy: NewportBarGuy: It would be wise to just plow the f*cking street for this winter and then come up with a solution in spring.

If someone has a heart attack or some sh*t and they die because the ambulance can't get there, or a fire or something, the town is going to get sued and then all the taxpayers are on the hook. (Not saying they'd win, but it's a risk)

Compromise for one more season... Doesn't seem insane.

The town would win in court.  The road is a private road.  Full stop.  Either someone wanted privacy or was being cheap.  But either way it isn't their resposiblity to plow it.


If I was a lawyer I'd argue that the road being plowed in the past created the expectation that service would continue, so unless they notified my client with a certified letter saying that service would be discontinued, they're liable.

Or maybe if I was a lawyer I'd know that was a terrible argument not based in law. Who knows?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We pay taxes, just as any other resident of Methuen does, so you would expect those sorts of services like plowing," she said.

Yes. We all pay taxes, used in part to cover public services performed on public land. What you're complaining about is that, after over a decade of having us plow your goddamned private road, you got caught & now have to cover it yourselves.

Boo. Farking. Hoo. Too bad, so sad, buh-bye.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Sounds like a job for Mr. Plow!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: I know that pronunciations in NE are often somewhat different, but I gotta ask... is the name of the town "Meth-hewn"?


It's pronounced repeatedly in the video.

A lot of roads around here are private ways which basically means they pay an extra lump sum in property taxes when it needs to be repaved and pay less in other years. I'd assume they could do the same with plowing and just bill them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "We pay taxes, just as any other resident of Methuen does, so you would expect those sorts of services like plowing," she said.

Yes. We all pay taxes, used in part to cover public services performed on public land. What you're complaining about is that, after over a decade of having us plow your goddamned private road, you got caught & now have to cover it yourselves.

Boo. Farking. Hoo. Too bad, so sad, buh-bye.


"I pay taxes. Why won't someone come do my laundry for me"!
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"In response, the assistant city solicitor explained in a letter that the side road is the collective responsibility of the property owners, is not constructed under city standards and has never been designated or accepted as a public way, therefore the city cannot expend its resources for the benefit of private property."

In my opinion, the fact that the city has been plowing the street for at least 10 years means that the road has been accepted as a public way, and so the city has an obligation to continue.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: I'm interested in who called in the "anonymous tip". Someone on that road pissed the wrong person off.


I'd bet it came from some government entity. Someone on that road didn't allow someone access and this is the payback.
Maybe a country accesser.

Or maybe someone who lives on the street was on the town council and lost an election. That would explain how the road started getting plowed to begin with.

They should never have had the town plowing for them in the first place, but the situation still comes across as all around sleazy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grokca: The Sophian Church: Sounds like a job for Mr. Plow!

[Fark user image 212x238]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: I know that pronunciations in NE are often somewhat different, but I gotta ask... is the name of the town "Meth-hewn"?


Meth-oo-in
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does the town plow or shovel your driveway? Or is the paved path between the curb and your garage a private, non-public road?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"God forbid someone has to call 911".

I could be wrong, but last time I looked, I believe street plows just deposit the clearings at the side of the road which may, in heavy snowfalls, plant a mountain of snow in your driveway opening.  God forbid someone has to call 911.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pull it up on the eugoogly maps street view and there's some guy on a lawn tractor mowing the common space. How about they all pitch in to get him a blade or blower for that tractor?

Also, these don't appear to be small, poor-people houses, and TFA says they were notified in December. You've had a month. Figure it out.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

grokca: Put some money together and hire someone.


Not sure if serious, but anyone around these parts with a plow truck has been fully booked for months.  This time of year, you can't hire someone for any amount of money.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's a lot to have to plow that little area, and I certainly can't do it myself," said resident Cornelia Illmann.

Sure, you can, lady. Just a little ingenuity, that's all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oogling the Google maps, I don't see why plowing this street is not beneficial to the city - it is not a dead end but connects to other streets.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: I'm interested in who called in the "anonymous tip". Someone on that road pissed the wrong person off.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bababa: "In response, the assistant city solicitor explained in a letter that the side road is the collective responsibility of the property owners, is not constructed under city standards and has never been designated or accepted as a public way, therefore the city cannot expend its resources for the benefit of private property."

In my opinion, the fact that the city has been plowing the street for at least 10 years means that the road has been accepted as a public way, and so the city has an obligation to continue.


[Citation Needed]

No, really, cite a law or legal ruling that jives with your opinion.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: NewportBarGuy: It would be wise to just plow the f*cking street for this winter and then come up with a solution in spring.

If someone has a heart attack or some sh*t and they die because the ambulance can't get there, or a fire or something, the town is going to get sued and then all the taxpayers are on the hook. (Not saying they'd win, but it's a risk)

Compromise for one more season... Doesn't seem insane.

That would be socialism. I'm sure they'd rather die a free man than live knowing they had to rely on government welfare.


Do you just repost that every time someone has an issue with their local government?

Because this story is in The People's Republic of Massachusetts. Not exactly a hotbed of bootstrappy libertarians or conservatives.

/They need to pay for their own plowing though, since it's not a city street
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looking at google maps you can see the 5 houses.  It looks like they share some sort of private driveway thingie.  The farthest being about 100' from the main (plowed) road.

https://www.bing.com/maps?osid=813a7fc3-77e3-45d0-9331-bf14fdfda754&cp=42.736261~-71.192957&lvl=19&style=h&v=2&sV=2&form=S00027
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My first thought is to offer to reimburse the city for the cost of continuing to plow, and then make arrangements with the other homeowners for next year.
 
brilett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bababa: "In response, the assistant city solicitor explained in a letter that the side road is the collective responsibility of the property owners, is not constructed under city standards and has never been designated or accepted as a public way, therefore the city cannot expend its resources for the benefit of private property."

In my opinion, the fact that the city has been plowing the street for at least 10 years means that the road has been accepted as a public way, and so the city has an obligation to continue.


No.

But they can sue the City for trespassing.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

one of Ripley's Bad Guys: Oogling the Google maps, I don't see why plowing this street is not beneficial to the city - it is not a dead end but connects to other streets.


They're not talking about the entirety of Hampshire Street, just the small "appendage" that's opposite Gaywood Circle (heh, heh) that has like six houses on it.  There's a street sign there for #s "190-200 Hampshire St.".  That's the development they're talking about.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Quinzy: NewportBarGuy: It would be wise to just plow the f*cking street for this winter and then come up with a solution in spring.

If someone has a heart attack or some sh*t and they die because the ambulance can't get there, or a fire or something, the town is going to get sued and then all the taxpayers are on the hook. (Not saying they'd win, but it's a risk)

Compromise for one more season... Doesn't seem insane.

The town would win in court.  The road is a private road.  Full stop.  Either someone wanted privacy or was being cheap.  But either way it isn't their resposiblity to plow it.


You sure about that?  The city has been plowing the road for 10 years.  Seems to me the city has obligated itself to follow through with continued service unless and until a proper public notice has been presented along with a hearing and discussion at the next public meeting.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bababa: In my opinion, the fact that the city has been plowing the street for at least 10 years means that the road has been accepted as a public way, and so the city has an obligation to continue.


So if they have been overcharging you for property tax for 10 years and you finally catch it they just get to keep doing it?
 
jumac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shoot I live in public housing owned/run by the city and the main plow trucks don't even come down my road. The city housing auth has their people do it with reg trucks and plows.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bababa: In my opinion, the fact that the city has been plowing the street for at least 10 years means that the road has been accepted as a public way, and so the city has an obligation to continue.


Nope.  There's a specific, formal process in Massachusetts by which a town or city adopts or accepts a newly-built street as a public way, and it's not a public way unless the street is formally accepted.

The common thing is for the developer to buy the land and build the street and the houses, during which time the street remains private property, and then once construction is complete and the houses hit the market, the street is conveyed to the town or city, unless the intent is to keep it private.

If you're buying a house, it's on you to do your due diligence and determine whether the street outside is public or private.  Commonly private streets are signed "PVT WAY" on the street sign, or the real estate listing will tell you, but you really do need to find out.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: mcreadyblue: NewportBarGuy: It would be wise to just plow the f*cking street for this winter and then come up with a solution in spring.

If someone has a heart attack or some sh*t and they die because the ambulance can't get there, or a fire or something, the town is going to get sued and then all the taxpayers are on the hook. (Not saying they'd win, but it's a risk)

Compromise for one more season... Doesn't seem insane.

That would be socialism. I'm sure they'd rather die a free man than live knowing they had to rely on government welfare.

Do you just repost that every time someone has an issue with their local government?

Because this story is in The People's Republic of Massachusetts. Not exactly a hotbed of bootstrappy libertarians or conservatives.

/They need to pay for their own plowing though, since it's not a city street


If it isn't a city street, can the residents gate it off so nobody else can use it?  If they can, great.  If not, the city is being cheap and trying to have it both ways.  For that matter, they should be able to set up a toll booth if they want.  Not that anybody would use it, but if it is private property....
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SNOWPLOWS ARE A SOCIALIST PLOT!!!!1

PULL YOURSELVES UP BY YOUR BOOTSTRAPS!1one
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I believe this is the location. If so, perhaps the gentleman with the riding lawnmower could invest in a snowplow attachment, if such a thing is possible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"We pay taxes, just as any other resident of Methuen does, so you would expect those sorts of services like plowing," she said.

do they plow your driveway too?  no

you basically live on a long collective driveway, not the town's problem.  pool some money and call someone to do it
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live on a public road, but I have the only house on the entire road. Often the city would "forget" to plow it and we'd have to call them and they would come back out and do it. The city once got so sick of plowing it they offered to deed the road to us, and just give it to us. What the heck am I suppose to do with a road? Nooope. Keep plowing.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.