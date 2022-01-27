 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   OK, time to come clean. The real reason you warm up your car in the winter is because you're wimps who don't want to be cold   (nj.com) divider line
53
    More: Obvious, Internal combustion engine, Automobile, Ignition system, Vehicle, Car engines, Vehicles today, car battery, cars  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 27 Jan 2022 at 12:05 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Katato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is absolutely my reason for my remote starter!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do it because subby touches himself at night.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do it because I have a 12 minute commute and I can afford to spend money on gas in order to be comfortable.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Vehicles today are much more sophisticated than they were, say 15 or 20 years ago, when it was recommended to warm it up,"

In that case, my guess is that plenty of Farkers warm up their 15 or 20 year old vehicles.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was -18 when I got up this morning. Damn right I'm warming up the car.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't usually let my car warm up for more than the amount of time it takes me to clean off the ice and snow. I'm very impatient when I have somewhere I want to go and the heater will start blowing warm air sooner if the engine is under load anyway
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll let my car warm up a little. It's a little Honda and it doesn't take long to get the heat going.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basscomm: I don't usually let my car warm up for more than the amount of time it takes me to clean off the ice and snow. I'm very impatient when I have somewhere I want to go and the heater will start blowing warm air sooner if the engine is under load anyway


FTFM. I can proofreading
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was 7 when I woke up. Is there supposed to be some shame attached to warming up your car now?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a significant difference in what happens when I push the gas pedal before and after the engine and transmission gets up to temperature.

Next article is gonna say you don't need to bed in your brake pads either.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely.

Also why all my cars have remote start too.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause shaking while driving is such a good idea.

Or being distracted by being cold or your breath fogging up the windshield is a great idea.

But let's not think about that...
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. Being cold sucks. If you live in a place where it gets below zero in the winter, it's what you have to do. Plus, defrosting your windows is kind of vital.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If your place is cold enough that the battery charge can meaningfully increase or decrease depending on the time of day you start the car you should be warming your car up regardless of your personal comfort. There's a reason you don't see everyone driving a new Tesla in really cold cities.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

basscomm: I don't usually let my car warm up for more than the amount of time it takes me to clean off the ice and snow. I'm very impatient when I have somewhere I want to go and the heater will start blowing warm air sooner if the engine is under load anyway


this. canadian.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
my car acts a little weird if i start it up and try to go in the cold. usually takes a block or so before i can drive normally
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*guy who parks in a garage and has heated car seats enters the thread*

Fark user imageView Full Size


*exits thread*
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not jerking it in a cold car.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live in SoCal where it MIGHT get down to 36 Fahrenheit overnight on the coldest night of the year, so yeah, not warming it up all that much.
 
Broktun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: my car acts a little weird if i start it up and try to go in the cold. usually takes a block or so before i can drive normally


My transmission delays upshifts if I take off from cold.  Or the engine revs higher before it tells the trans to change gears.

Chicken and egg or whatnot.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Depends on how cold, below zero yeah. It's been farking cold lately where I live, like republican denying global warming cold.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I do it because I have a 12 minute commute and I can afford to spend money on gas in order to be comfortable.


Short commutes may require more time running so you can recharge your battery so it'll start your car the next time.  When Drew's wife Heather was going to grad school, I think I was jumping her car at least once a week one winter.

It's also recommended that electric cars be given a chance to pre-heat while they're still plugged in.  This way, you don't drain the batteries for heating.  Even if you're not hearing the passenger space, you want to pre-heat the batteries when it's really cold out.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: *guy who parks in a garage and has heated car seats enters the thread*

[Fark user image 340x225]

*exits thread*


Heated steering wheel FTW.

It's amazing what else you can put up with if your hands are toasty warm.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I want automotive operation advice, I always look towards a public relation officer from AAA.
 
neongoats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Grew up mostly in a warm state, so yea, I'm a wimp that hates the cold. So what. You extremely cold-tolerant people usually farking melt into uselessness if the temp gets above 70f.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have an attached garage. Coldest it's been in the garage is 50 degrees.

I open the garage door, start the car and gtfo.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only when there is thick frost. Then it's going for about 10 minutes while I get the couple of things together inside that I need.
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is the first New England winter in over 20 years that I have had a garage to park in (yay homeownership!). I only ran the car in the mornings to help defrost the front windshield before scraping it.

But now I don't have to! *happy dance*
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

basscomm: basscomm: I don't usually let my car warm up for more than the amount of time it takes me to clean off the ice and snow. I'm very impatient when I have somewhere I want to go and the heater will start blowing warm air sooner if the engine is under load anyway

FTFM. I can proofreading


Not to be a grammar nazi or anything, but the first one was right.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Broktun: some_beer_drinker: my car acts a little weird if i start it up and try to go in the cold. usually takes a block or so before i can drive normally

My transmission delays upshifts if I take off from cold.  Or the engine revs higher before it tells the trans to change gears.

Chicken and egg or whatnot.


The car is holding gears longer, which will cause RPMs to rise and does have the effect of warming the engine faster.  My 09 G8 does this as well.  My wife's 2014 CX-5 prefers to just run higher rpm at idle for the first 30 second or so.  My son's 2019 Civic doesn't seem to do anything different in the cold, but my daughter's 2021 Civic does a 20 second warmup RPM rev.  Hers also has a turbo, so that may account for the difference.

In general, cold engines are super inefficient, so they do this pre-warm to effectively raise gas mileage.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I need my car to warm up enough that my windshield doesn't immediately frost over when I use washer fluid.  Generally, that's a couple of minutes longer than it takes to remove snow and scrape the windows.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was so cold the other day my power steering wasn't working. I'm going to let my truck warm up enough that everything works and if that makes somebody feel sad I really don't care.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "Vehicles today are much more sophisticated than they were, say 15 or 20 years ago, when it was recommended to warm it up,"

In that case, my guess is that plenty of Farkers warm up their 15 or 20 year old vehicles.


Yep. My Ranger is a '99, and if I don't warm it up it shakes more than I do on a cold morning.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: *guy who parks in a garage and has heated car seats enters the thread*

[Fark user image 340x225]

*exits thread*


It's very bourgeoisie, but since they gave me a different car after squirrels ate the wiring while it was still at the dealers, it was worth the $0 I paid for the upgrade.
 
Seacop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I warm up my car because Frankie Carbone warms up his car.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DragonIV: My wife's 2014 CX-5 prefers to just run higher rpm at idle for the first 30 second or so.


Most post 2012 cars do this to get the catalytic converter up to temp faster and reduce overall emissions. The fact that it heats the coolant up a little quicker in winter is a bonus.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I warm up my car in winter because my condo building's heated parking garage does it for me. Peons.
 
falkone32
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes. Every year theres an article that says no, but is saying 'no' to letting it idle for 30 minutes or something stupid.

Wait till the engine slows to a normal idle and drive lightly until everything is warmed up (including the transmission). No reason not to wait a minute to avoid unnecessary strain.
 
eKonk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Depends on the car. My PHEV? Yes, I'm going to pre-heat that SOB before I go anywhere when it's cold. I can draw power direct from the mains to do so and not deplete my range by trying to get it up to a tolerable temperature, and in winter the range is reduced enough that every little bit helps.

My truck? If it's in the garage, no - it's going to be cold, but not frozen, and I can tolerate that until the engine builds up enough heat for comfort.

If I'm parked outside and there's ice/snow on it? Yeah, I'm going to warm it up while I clear the ice/snow. It's the safer option and more comfortable. Is it good for the environment? Well, no, but cars aren't good for the environment at all.  It is at least better for the environment than it is to wrap it around a utility pole because I couldn't see where I was going though, so yeah, I'll keep doing it when necessary.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just like to be able to see out the windows, you know, so I don't crash.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Heated steering wheel FTW. It's amazing what else you can put up with if your hands are toasty warm.


Amen. I made excellent fun of that feature whenever I saw it advertised or in someone else's car. But now I have heated steering wheel, and now I understand. All has been revealed. It's like the little butter-melter/syrup-warmer kitchen utensil of the automotive world. It sounds stupid and unnecessary and ... to an extent it is. But it's awesome and I use it a lot.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DCBuck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shastacola: It was 7 when I woke up. Is there supposed to be some shame attached to warming up your car now?


Indeed. 4 when I woke up this morning. Have three kids to take to school. The car gets warmed up for ~10 minutes every morning. I'm supposed to feel shame? Huh, weird.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DragonIV: The car is holding gears longer, which will cause RPMs to rise and does have the effect of warming the engine faster.  My 09 G8 does this as well.  My wife's 2014 CX-5 prefers to just run higher rpm at idle for the first 30 second or so.  My son's 2019 Civic doesn't seem to do anything different in the cold, but my daughter's 2021 Civic does a 20 second warmup RPM rev.  Hers also has a turbo, so that may account for the difference.

In general, cold engines are super inefficient, so they do this pre-warm to effectively raise gas mileage.


They also do crazy things in some cars with the thermostat beyond just opening and closing at a certain temp.

/had electronic thermostat go in my bmw. Oh, no biggie, that is what, like 15 bucks and maybe some coolant i spill?
//Add 2 0's to it, and a day of taking half the car apart to replace
///they eventually did a recall for it and paid me back for the part
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a remote starter. I will never scrape windows again because I will never again buy a vehicle without remote start.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badmoodman: "Vehicles today are much more sophisticated than they were, say 15 or 20 years ago, when it was recommended to warm it up,"

In that case, my guess is that plenty of Farkers warm up their 15 or 20 year old vehicles.


Yeah, mine's 18. It gets a few minutes to warm up.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Vehicles today are much more sophisticated than they were, say 15 or 20 years ago, when it was recommended to warm it up,"

That advice was dated 20 years ago.

Electronic fuel injection and ignition have been pretty standard for more like 35 years, and it's not like anyone is still using oil technology from 35 years ago either.

I used to put an electric radiator heater in the back seat of my car, powered by an extension cord, for getting things comfortable on cold mornings.
 
Explodo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's been a long damned time(40 years at least) since new vehicles actually needed to be warmed up.  It's been less long since the convention wisdom demanded it, but it's still been a long time.  Just don't jump on it right away and it's fine.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1977. Ford Mustang II 4-cyl. Outside for weeks of 15-degree weather.

Get in, turn key, nothing. Try again, errunk. Engine turns crankshaft 1/32 of a rotation. Repeat often until finally a single cylinder fires. Engine stops. Try again every so often, hoping the single explosions thaw the engine somehow.

Continue until two cylinders fire and engine actually continues running, shaking and vibrating and threatening disassembly.  Enjoy victory as the third and fourth cylinders join the firing line --- barely --- even as the engine is still moaning about the molasses oil.

Twenty minutes later: engine is running normally with full heat and defrost. Car interior is now up to 16 degrees and two fist size spots on the windshield have melted.

Continue the scrapping and chipping.

Forty-five minutes in, I'm ready to go. One small problem: the university never plows student parking lots. Begin the back and forth rocking maneuverers to get out of the spot into the open. Achieving success there, initiate same technique, slowly building a path towards the exit. Once the path is long enough, gun it for a full power snow blast to the freedom of the streets.

Drive home for the holiday, secure in the knowledge the inside will heat up before you get there. Probably.

I'll take things I don't miss for $500 Alex.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.