(WGAL 8)   Bald eagle smashes into plate glass window, leaves before entering concussion protocol   (wgal.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are on lookout for this man:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
America!  F*ck yeah!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably hunting liberal rats.

/cryingeagle.gif
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"More than likely, he was seeing a reflection of the sky or simply light and felt that he could continue through it."

Yeah, right.

"More than likely":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least it didn't end up at the bottom of the South China Sea.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I need an order of Amuricah, NOW!

*SMASH*

FARK YEAH!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I heard that if you put decals of diving birds high on your windows it will deter birds from crashing because they won't fly under a diving bird.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I lived in a rural area as a kid. In a small house. Kinda narrow and long. There was a spot where a bedroom window was opposite a living room window on the other side of the house. Poor birds would try to fly through there. Splat. I guess we shoulda put some sheer curtains on one of those windows.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The bird shattered the plate glass. Police responded

Police Chief:

"Dear God! That sounded like a bald eagle smashing through a glass pane! Gather all units, quickly!"
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We had windowa at work which attracted birds. One of them left a print of their body and wings on the glass...dust, i guess. I swear it had a surprised look.

[Eagle shakes itself]

"I meant to do that."

[Shakes itself again and groggily flies off]
 
