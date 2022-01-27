 Skip to content
(Snopes)   Rookie mistake: If you want people to think your bulletin is truthful, don't pretend it's from the police   (snopes.com) divider line
    Police, Joe Biden, Door, police bulletin, resurgence of the old hoax, Deception, Crime  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the xerox hoaxes from the seventies and eighties?

There was the one about people handing out cartoon character LSD blotter paper to grade school kids
And the one about P&G being owned by the Church of Satan(that one was usually shared by Amway)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're dumb enough to believe a flyer from "The Police Department" I'm going to call you as "The Bank" and tell you to send me $10,000 or you're going to lose your house. Why?  Because you're stupid enough to believe me.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there will *still* be morons screaming "FAEK NOOS" and "SNUZPZ IZ A LIBRUL CONSPEARASSY"...
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was fake because the police in the memo are interested in public safety rather than seizing money and property to buy themselves shiny new toys.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have no problem inventing and lying.
A local mom proclaimed on Facebook that kids were using their masks to clean up messes at lunch and them forced to wear them
The problem with that is every area has spare masks for the kids and they are told to get a new one if they get wet.
Spare kid masks are literally everywhere even to the cafeteria ladies and the custodians.

Even with the vaccine nonsense they show they don't even care if the lie is believable.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have a through civilian led inquiry and investigation and let the police prove it's NOT their bulletin? They are notoriously antimask and antivaxx and are known for doing stupid shiat like this...  If they have nothing to hide they have nothing to fear.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Remember the xerox hoaxes from the seventies and eighties?


My first day of Jr High 1977, in homeroom....over the PA...

"students, please under no circumstances do not lick any stickers with Mickey Mouse on them. They are coated with LSD and if you should see any, do not touch them and notify the closest teacher"

so what did I do?  I started looking for these Mickey Mouse stickers.

Didn't find any but some dude sold me some RJ48's
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: if you read it on facebook, it's probably not true.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: And there will *still* be morons screaming "FAEK NOOS" and "SNUZPZ IZ A LIBRUL CONSPEARASSY"...


That's because the only people stupid enough to believe this, are the Facebook (mainly) and FOX News types.
Normal people don't need to go to Snopes to know this is obvious bullshiat.
Also, I heard about this some days ago from my neighbor who believed it to be true and tried to warn me.
They are as stupid as you can imagine in every other aspect of their lives. But somehow can feed and dress themselves.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shiattiness of people never ceases to amaze me.

It's a farking filter for something you can't otherwise control, no matter what your intentions are.  Put on a mask and get over it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to add, the neighbor who tried to warn me - spouse died of COVID last year. Of course. They believe all the COVID disinformation pushed by Republicans.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: kb7rky: And there will *still* be morons screaming "FAEK NOOS" and "SNUZPZ IZ A LIBRUL CONSPEARASSY"...

That's because the only people stupid enough to believe this, are the Facebook (mainly) and FOX News types.
Normal people don't need to go to Snopes to know this is obvious bullshiat.
Also, I heard about this some days ago from my neighbor who believed it to be true and tried to warn me.
They are as stupid as you can imagine in every other aspect of their lives. But somehow can feed and dress themselves.


I actually had someone tell me about one of these "safety warning" things (probably the fake ticket on the dashboard laced with knock out whatever) and told them this was easily debunked on snopes.

Their response was "yeah but snopes is run by a bunch of liberals" or something so they wouldn't believe it anyway.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kb7rky: And there will *still* be morons screaming "FAEK NOOS" and "SNUZPZ IZ A LIBRUL CONSPEARASSY"...


My Dad does that.

Unless it supports something he believes.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Remember the xerox hoaxes from the seventies and eighties?


Those died out because everyone who tried to Xerox one while wearing contact lenses got their contact lenses permanently welded to their eyes and when they tried to take their lenses out they went blind! And there was a hook hand hanging from the door of the Xerox machine!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

real_kibo: spongeboob: Remember the xerox hoaxes from the seventies and eighties?

Those died out because everyone who tried to Xerox one while wearing contact lenses got their contact lenses permanently welded to their eyes and when they tried to take their lenses out they went blind! And there was a hook hand hanging from the door of the Xerox machine!


AND THE CALL WAS COMING FROM INSIDE THE XEROX MACHINE!!
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
steklo: ...
Didn't find any but some dude sold me some RJ48's

Fark user imageView Full Size

???
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: steklo: ...
Didn't find any but some dude sold me some RJ48's

[Fark user image 276x262]
???


He was trying to get jacked obviously
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There was a time when stupid things like this happens the internet would track and uncover who the original dumbass was. Why have they stopped?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Be especially alert for masks with blue stars. They're soaked with bad acid that will make you cook your baby and try to fly off the nearest tall building.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Be especially alert for masks with blue stars. They're soaked with bad acid that will make you cook your baby and try to fly off the nearest tall building.


But what if they're purple stars? Those are okay...right?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

real_kibo: spongeboob: Remember the xerox hoaxes from the seventies and eighties?

Those died out because everyone who tried to Xerox one while wearing contact lenses got their contact lenses permanently welded to their eyes and when they tried to take their lenses out they went blind! And there was a hook hand hanging from the door of the Xerox machine!


Xerox machines were a tool of the Devil BTW, to stop kids from experiencing fresh mimeograph  paper
Fast Times Paper Sniff
Youtube Uu3iCvAQCHg

Kids today see that and have no idea what is going on
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: spongeboob: Remember the xerox hoaxes from the seventies and eighties?

My first day of Jr High 1977, in homeroom....over the PA...

"students, please under no circumstances do not lick any stickers with Mickey Mouse on them. They are coated with LSD and if you should see any, do not touch them and notify the closest teacher"

so what did I do?  I started looking for these Mickey Mouse stickers.

Didn't find any but some dude sold me some RJ48's


Remember those pills the dentist would give out to make the plaque in your mouth turn red?
My cousin took one and carved 714 on it then sold it to a girl as a quaalode
She claimed it got her so highhhh!
But strangely it didn't color her mouth, almost like she didn't take it and was just lying to seem cool.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

spongeboob: real_kibo: spongeboob: Remember the xerox hoaxes from the seventies and eighties?

Those died out because everyone who tried to Xerox one while wearing contact lenses got their contact lenses permanently welded to their eyes and when they tried to take their lenses out they went blind! And there was a hook hand hanging from the door of the Xerox machine!

Xerox machines were a tool of the Devil BTW, to stop kids from experiencing fresh mimeograph  paper
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Uu3iCvAQCHg]
Kids today see that and have no idea what is going on


I had to ask someone cause I didn't get it
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: There was a time when stupid things like this happens the internet would track and uncover who the original dumbass was. Why have they stopped?


Too many dumbasses to track.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Protip: if you read it on facebook, it's probably not true.


I should post this to Facebook.
 
