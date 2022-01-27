 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1302, Dante was exiled from Florence, possibly because he wasn't even supposed to be there that day   (history.com) divider line
18 Comments     (+0 »)
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HOTY material
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Try not to travel through any circles of hell on your way through the parking lot!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
37 Cantos!?
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dante died in Ravenna, and his body is still interred there.  Florence keeps trying to get the body back, but Ravenna has never returned it.  Good.  Florence didn't want him in life; they don't get him in death.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heard he left in a Firenze
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I assure you hell is open.

/Great headline subby
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Heard he left in a Firenze


ba vene!  Bravo!
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: 37 Cantos!?


In a row?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bunch of Savages in that town.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't believe you.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fired from Firenze?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lulu heartbroken while Sonny throws barware.

/obscure
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Medley...

I'm Not Even Supposed to Be Here Today
Youtube zD8K6P7Mq9g
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Peak headline
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dammit, Virgil!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
-Z02wKG6RRQ

Venetian Snares - 10th Circle Of Winnipeg
Youtube U5CQueLJoX0

BmEhO1OiEkY > 7QP2I5AHC4I
 
