(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1888, the National Geographic Society was founded to diffuse geographical knowledge and make pictures of boobs available all over America   (history.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2015 Rupert Murdoch purchases National Geographics media properties

Two months later, National Geographic lays off 9 percent of its 2,000 employees making it the largest staffing reduction in the 127-year history of the National Geographic Society.

2019 Disney purchase 21st Century Fox, the deal includes a 73 percent ownership share of Robert Murdoch's National Geographics LLC.  Somewhere an accountant's head explodes.

1986 German rock band Falco releases Amadeus.

2023 Swimming in National Geographic deal cash, Rupert Murdoch purchases the rights to German rock band Falco's Amadeus with the hopes of selling it to Disney at a healthy profit in a couple of years.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the goto for brown boobies.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

and at the same time I'm crying a little inside...

/Alles klar Herr Kommissar?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah yes.  Dear Old Dad wondered who dog eared all pages in his Nat Geos collection to the boobies pages. Also, his serious artsie book "The Face of the Nude"   I'm sure suspected that guy I saw climb in the second story windows.  "He was over there by your magazines, dad!  He saw me and jumped out the window, dad!"

Do not forget the Polynesian boobies, farkers.   For every 100 poorly nourished mother of ten pygmy photo, there was a photo of a stunning Polynesian maiden working the fishing nets and splashing in the blue pacific waters.
 
