 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Germany puts Russian scientist on trial for space tech espionage, as apparently Russia is unaware that you can just buy that from Amazon   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Intelligence, Foreign Intelligence Service, Intelligence agency, Germany, European Union, KGB, European Space Agency, Europe's Ariane space rocket programme  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 27 Jan 2022 at 11:35 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But even with Prime, delivery will be a minimum of two years late.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I used shopped at Edmundskis - the finest in scientific equipment and radiological isotopes.

Yeah.  I bought a weather balloon.  I was rotted and fell apart when I took it out of the box.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
В самом деле?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the flashpoint where Germany declares war on Russia.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: This is the flashpoint where Germany declares war on Russia.


While still buying their gas.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be fair, space espionage sounds really cool.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia did put out some great space illustrations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Germany still has a space program?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile a Turkish grad student who came here on an academic industry profiteering visa steals our drone technology and we don't even think to question our practice of selling our graduate programs to children of the wealthy worldwide because people who paid for US undergrads can't afford those same programs anymore.

https://theintercept.com/2019/05/14/turkey-second-drone-age/
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.