(Al Jazeera)   US teacher arrested in Russia for 'large-scale' drug smuggling, in timing that is absolutely not a coincidence at all   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Biden should act 'SWIFTly" and arrest the Russian economy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Casualty of war.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Large scale, like in a contact lens case?
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time to start shutting Russian consulates.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Recently started watching designated survivor, I think I've seen this episode
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
marijuana!?

give me a farking break.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: marijuana!? give me a farking break.


Well, it is an airport gateway drug.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Customs officers seized 20g of cannabis.
The 85g of cannabis was transferred to police.
The 200g of cannabis was checked into the evidence locker.
The court noted the 512kg of cannabis during sentencing...

/what a country!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dafuq is a U.S. "teacher" doing in Russia?

/either a fundy nut job or CIA cover
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Isitoveryet: marijuana!? give me a farking break.

Well, it is an airport gateway drug.



i'll be the first to admit airports have no business injecting marijuanas.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe I should RTFA:

"Marc Fogel, who is a former employee of the US Embassy in Moscow..."

This is my shocked face, comrade
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Biden should act 'SWIFTly" and arrest the Russian economy.


Ze Germans won't be able to buy gas if that happens
 
