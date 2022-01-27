 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Police from Alabama speed trap town continue to harass and intimidate online critics and someone's knocking at subby's door   (al.com) divider line
65
    More: Followup, Constable, Police, Brookside police, posts of their police officers, Michelle Jones, ticket-happy town, Alabama Attorney's General, Police Chief Mike Jones  
•       •       •

2180 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, what a shiathole.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to be in a gang
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight. I was scared to death even though I was doing nothing wrong."


Jeez are they also telling people to pull over when they're already pulled over?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Wow, what a shiathole.


The only difference where you live is that the police don't say it out loud or post it online.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're lucky, they'll build a Costco on the bones of the former police department and city hall.  If they're unlucky, they'll have the same fate that DC has, governed by the government.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good ol' boys who've only seen the outside of their jurisdiction. Hopefully they'll learn the consequences of making threats across state lines.

Let me grasp at an iota of naïveté once a week.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

marklar2012: "They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight. I was scared to death even though I was doing nothing wrong."


Jeez are they also telling people to pull over when they're already pulled over?


It was their own fault for littering.  Littering, and...
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This town has eight police officers, all of whom are crooked. Why have none of the outlets listed their names and phone numbers?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the DOJ needs to get involved.
I'm sure Garland will get right on that.

Narrator: he did not get right on that.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of shenanigans.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those stereotypes about Alabama?  Those aren't stereotypes!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: This town has eight police officers, all of whom are crooked. Why have none of the outlets listed their names and phone numbers?


The media doesn't have the names of police officers.....they only have the arrest record and results of a drug screen for the person they shoot
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lehto's Law on YouTube has a great series about this .
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

marklar2012: "They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight..."


Wait, how does that even work?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.al.com/news/2022/01/brookside-police-chief-mike-jones-resigns-after-alcom-report-on-traffic-trap.html
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dashcams are cheaper than ever. I've got one that uses GPS to record speed that is displayed on the video (like old camcorders that used to put the date/time on the video footage). It's wonderful, because you can see me come to a complete stop and the GPS speed display remains at 0 mph for at least a few seconds of video. It's indisputable. The camera records sound so you can hear the turn signals clicking, too. Never a dispute about signaling when the video has a "tick-tick-tick" sound in the background.

It's cut my traffic citations down to zero.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ubisoft is ISIS:

Do you want to out Mafia members, 1% members or other active organized crime gang members?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: marklar2012: "They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight..."

Wait, how does that even work?


Metaphor. She means they had flashlights so numerous and/or bright that the light was blinding inside her car - as if it was daylight.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican Freedom!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Dashcams are cheaper than ever. I've got one that uses GPS to record speed that is displayed on the video (like old camcorders that used to put the date/time on the video footage). It's wonderful, because you can see me come to a complete stop and the GPS speed display remains at 0 mph for at least a few seconds of video. It's indisputable. The camera records sound so you can hear the turn signals clicking, too. Never a dispute about signaling when the video has a "tick-tick-tick" sound in the background.

It's cut my traffic citations down to zero.


The police took her cell phone away so she couldn't record them (illegal for them to do that, add it to the list) so what makes you think they wouldn't take her dashcam away too?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever runs their Facebook page is a real comedian.

Good luck with that officer.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mrmopar5287:

I recommend also hard wiring one that looks into the cabin and trunk as well. Make it harder for people to plant shiat.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: mrmopar5287: Dashcams are cheaper than ever. I've got one that uses GPS to record speed that is displayed on the video (like old camcorders that used to put the date/time on the video footage). It's wonderful, because you can see me come to a complete stop and the GPS speed display remains at 0 mph for at least a few seconds of video. It's indisputable. The camera records sound so you can hear the turn signals clicking, too. Never a dispute about signaling when the video has a "tick-tick-tick" sound in the background.

It's cut my traffic citations down to zero.

The police took her cell phone away so she couldn't record them (illegal for them to do that, add it to the list) so what makes you think they wouldn't take her dashcam away too?


Hard wire.
 
dfelixster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds of so many bad apples in a town of 1200 people?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: If they're lucky, they'll build a Costco on the bones of the former police department and city hall.  If they're unlucky, they'll have the same fate that DC has, governed by the government.


Town's too small for even a Walmart. No way they get a Costco. They can barely support one Dollar General, in an area where there are more Dollar General stores than mosquitos.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they're asking for people from other states to repost this everywhere?

And to call them just to say that they're dicks? Thousands of calls a day!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Town cops are in the finding out stage themselves.  We'll see how far this goes.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Football season is over, what else is there to do in Alabama?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small town, Alabama
Where the lives are so blue
Small town, Alabama
Boy, they're coming after you
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All those stereotypes about Alabama?  Those aren't stereotypes!


Probably a sundown town as well.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep writing to my congress person asking him to draft a simple law that makes it illegal for police to lie in the course of their various duties. He keeps writing back telling me that they have an all-singing, all-dancing law in the works that will address every problem ever, including future unknown problems.

It sure would be "nice" to have this one simple thing though. LOL. As if.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Wow, what a shiathole.


Well, it is Alabama.  Not really sure why anybody is all that surprised.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change the law so the state gets the fines. Letting the funds go to the jurisdiction issuing them is a pure incentive to pull this crap. And while we're at it, change federal law to forbid it sharing seized funds with the states.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: marklar2012: "They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight..."

Wait, how does that even work?


Sunglasses.
Shiny, mirrored Dale Earnhardt-style Gargoyles.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

macadamnut: marklar2012: "They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight..."

Wait, how does that even work?


I believe it happened, but I don't attribute any malicious intent on the cops part.

Cops always shine flashlights when they look into a car - it must be trained so thoroughly it's in muscle memory.  Once, my car got crashed into while parked at a meter & the trunk popped open.  The reporting officer shined his flashlight into my trunk.  Does it make logical sense?  No, nothing in the trunk my parked car caused the accident.  I made up my mind that cops just can't help themselves... it's like cats killing birds or dogs chasing squirrels, bums drinking Mad Dog 20/20... they can't help themselves.

Does the sun shine underneath car seats?
If I wanted to see if something was quickly  stashed under a car seat, a flashlight might be helpful.  It will cast different shadows & create contrast on small objects.
 
dywed88
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: macadamnut: marklar2012: "They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight..."

Wait, how does that even work?

I believe it happened, but I don't attribute any malicious intent on the cops part.

Cops always shine flashlights when they look into a car - it must be trained so thoroughly it's in muscle memory.  Once, my car got crashed into while parked at a meter & the trunk popped open.  The reporting officer shined his flashlight into my trunk.  Does it make logical sense?  No, nothing in the trunk my parked car caused the accident.  I made up my mind that cops just can't help themselves... it's like cats killing birds or dogs chasing squirrels, bums drinking Mad Dog 20/20... they can't help themselves.

Does the sun shine underneath car seats?
If I wanted to see if something was quickly  stashed under a car seat, a flashlight might be helpful.  It will cast different shadows & create contrast on small objects.


If you are executing a search warrant on a vehicle, sure. If you are pulling someone over for speeding, you have no reason to be looking under seats or anywhere that you might need a flashlight during the day.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Local police shouldn't be able to keep money from fines or confiscation.  Nor should the state.  It should go to a permanent state fund that distributes that money back to taxpayers.  Take away the financial incentive to "solve" crimes.

If you want a small army of traffic cops for your small town, pay for it yourselves.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The surprise would be if they DIDN'T harass their critics and instead just accepted that their practices were garbage. After all, they are cops.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: mrmopar5287: Dashcams are cheaper than ever. I've got one that uses GPS to record speed that is displayed on the video (like old camcorders that used to put the date/time on the video footage). It's wonderful, because you can see me come to a complete stop and the GPS speed display remains at 0 mph for at least a few seconds of video. It's indisputable. The camera records sound so you can hear the turn signals clicking, too. Never a dispute about signaling when the video has a "tick-tick-tick" sound in the background.

It's cut my traffic citations down to zero.

The police took her cell phone away so she couldn't record them (illegal for them to do that, add it to the list) so what makes you think they wouldn't take her dashcam away too?


Stream it to the web, don't buy a cheap camera
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: macadamnut: marklar2012: "They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight..."

Wait, how does that even work?

I believe it happened, but I don't attribute any malicious intent on the cops part.

Cops always shine flashlights when they look into a car - it must be trained so thoroughly it's in muscle memory.  Once, my car got crashed into while parked at a meter & the trunk popped open.  The reporting officer shined his flashlight into my trunk.  Does it make logical sense?  No, nothing in the trunk my parked car caused the accident.  I made up my mind that cops just can't help themselves... it's like cats killing birds or dogs chasing squirrels, bums drinking Mad Dog 20/20... they can't help themselves.

Does the sun shine underneath car seats?
If I wanted to see if something was quickly  stashed under a car seat, a flashlight might be helpful.  It will cast different shadows & create contrast on small objects.


I doubt the cop looked in the trunk for no reason.  They were probably hoping to find something illegal.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Cops always shine flashlights when they look into a car - it must be trained so thoroughly it's in muscle memory.


I use a flashlight when I drop something small even if it is a sunlight room.  The little thing seems more likely to reflect light to me if the light is coming straight from where I am.

Also, the narrow beam of the flashlight helps me to focus on just that spot and examine the area more methodically.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: mrmopar5287:

I recommend also hard wiring one that looks into the cabin and trunk as well. Make it harder for people to plant shiat.


Mine does record the cabin. It's got me acquitted on one "You were texting while driving" ticket already.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
go back to the points system.

6 points max per two years then they drop off. (3pts per moving violation)

more than that, loose the license.

This then would be a national system and if Alabama and South Dakota spoke to one another, drivers would have fear across all roads.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
farking pigs
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone should take hidden cameras and set these clowns up. How about a car with 26s on it with several black males and make sure the inside reeks of weed. But everyone be straight up clean with everything in order. And just see if they plant something in view of cameras
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Scum.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: AuralArgument: mrmopar5287:

I recommend also hard wiring one that looks into the cabin and trunk as well. Make it harder for people to plant shiat.

Mine does record the cabin. It's got me acquitted on one "You were texting while driving" ticket already.


If the officer that issued the citation wasn't then either found in contempt of court, or charged with such things as perverting the course of justice or perjury, then it doesn't really change anything, does it?
 
Tallman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dywed88: J_Kushner: macadamnut: marklar2012: "They were shining these flashlights in my car and it was daylight..."

Wait, how does that even work?

I believe it happened, but I don't attribute any malicious intent on the cops part.

Cops always shine flashlights when they look into a car - it must be trained so thoroughly it's in muscle memory.  Once, my car got crashed into while parked at a meter & the trunk popped open.  The reporting officer shined his flashlight into my trunk.  Does it make logical sense?  No, nothing in the trunk my parked car caused the accident.  I made up my mind that cops just can't help themselves... it's like cats killing birds or dogs chasing squirrels, bums drinking Mad Dog 20/20... they can't help themselves.

Does the sun shine underneath car seats?
If I wanted to see if something was quickly  stashed under a car seat, a flashlight might be helpful.  It will cast different shadows & create contrast on small objects.

If you are executing a search warrant on a vehicle, sure. If you are pulling someone over for speeding, you have no reason to be looking under seats or anywhere that you might need a flashlight during the day.


If you're on a fishing expedition it does -- traffic stops are often used as a pretext to look for more "serious" crime. So a cop shining a flashlight into the car through the windows is using it to look for drugs or firearms, as they have the "plain view" exemption to the 4th Amendment on their side ("From outside the vehicle, I saw a suspicious baggie, so I then executed a more thorough search...").
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Someone should take hidden cameras and set these clowns up. How about a car with 26s on it with several black males and make sure the inside reeks of weed. But everyone be straight up clean with everything in order. And just see if they plant something in view of cameras


You don't have to go that far with it.

Pick a boring rental sedan, equip it with cameras that cover all vantage points and mic the thing up to pick up every conversation within 100', put four people of varying race and sex into the sedan, and send it through on cruise-control right at the speed limit with a full trunk of luggage for four adults.

It sounds like these chucklefarks will rise to the bait even without what many in law enforcement might consider reason.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.