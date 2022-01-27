 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sci Tech Daily)   Today in 1967, the Apollo 1 crew paid the price of NASA and its contractors not caring enough about them. Tomorrow in 1986 it was Challenger. Tuesday in 2003, Columbia. Thus today is the Day of Remembrance for our fallen space heroes   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
67
    More: Hero, Space Shuttle Columbia, NASA, Kennedy Space Center, Astronaut, members of the NASA family, Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, year's NASA Day, Apollo 1  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 27 Jan 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The arching sky is calling
Spacemen back to their trade.
All hands! Stand by! Free falling!
And the lights below us fade.

Out ride the sons of Terra,
Far drives the thundering jet,
Up leaps the race of Earthmen
Out, far, and onward yet -

We pray for one last landing
On the globe that gave us birth;
Let us rest our eyes on the fleecy skies
And the cool, green hills of Earth.

- 'Noisy' Rhysling, in Robert A Heinlein's The Green Hills of Earth
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like space missions are a real doozy in the winter.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty dick headline
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per Aspera Ad Astra.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilmousse: pretty dick headline


They knew what they were getting into. I like astronauts that don't get captured exploded.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget Jamila.

https://ultra.fandom.com/wiki/Jamila
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilmousse: pretty dick true headline


Apollo 1, maybe not so much. Challenger and Columbia? Yeah
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: evilmousse: pretty dick headline

They knew what they were getting into. I like astronauts that don't get captured exploded.


You sir, are a magnificent bastard!  I was thinking the same thing.....They bought the ticket they knew what they were getting into I say let em crash...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: evilmousse: pretty dick true headline

Apollo 1, maybe not so much. Challenger and Columbia? Yeah



Yeah, because trapped in a metal container and burning to death is a joy ride.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rockin' At The T-Dance
Youtube EyEfBx7ioDI
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: KingBiefWhistle: evilmousse: pretty dick true headline

Apollo 1, maybe not so much. Challenger and Columbia? Yeah


Yeah, because trapped in a metal container and burning to death is a joy ride.


I think it's more about the decision making process than the manner of death.  I know Challenger was doomed by bad management and optics, not sure about the others.
 
nursetim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abox: SloppyFrenchKisser: KingBiefWhistle: evilmousse: pretty dick true headline

Apollo 1, maybe not so much. Challenger and Columbia? Yeah


Yeah, because trapped in a metal container and burning to death is a joy ride.

I think it's more about the decision making process than the manner of death.  I know Challenger was doomed by bad management and optics, not sure about the others.


HBO had a mini series called From The Earth To The Moon which had an entire episode about Apollo 1 and the investigation and aftermath.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

evilmousse: pretty dick headline


Very much so.

It's not like we have been going to space for centuries and cheapest out one time. Controlled explosions are dangerous.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice try subby, but the truth will out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
personally I'd like to see this asshole headline voted into the void.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: evilmousse: pretty dick true headline

Apollo 1, maybe not so much. Challenger and Columbia? Yeah


Just Challenger.

A piece of foam broke off a strut on the fuel tank, basically, and damaged the leading edge of a wing and they had zero way to repair it.  There wasn't shiat they could do about Columbia.

I went to college with several folks that wound up working at the Cape, a handful of which spent their early years there working specifically with the heat shielding tiles.  Come to think of it, one of the astronauts that died on Columbia was the ex-boyfriend of one of my college friends.
 
nursetim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even though I was a young teen at the time of Challenger, I learned a lot about what happened watching the NetFlix series Challenger.  You really get a behind the scenes look at what happened at Morton Thiokol when the engineers tried to delay the launch and were overruled by management.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Apollo 1 was on my 6th birthday. Growing up in the '60s, I wanted more than anything to be an astronaut. On that day, I heard about it on the radio.

https://www.holliworks.com/ice-stormed
 
subsetzero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

evilmousse: pretty dick headline


I concur
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: evilmousse: pretty dick true headline

Apollo 1, maybe not so much. Challenger and Columbia? Yeah


Engineers tried to stop Challenger's launch.

I couldn't tell you who made the decision to remove the latex coating from the main liquid fuel tank.  This is what it looked like before the orange insulation was left exposed:

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size


Even if they hadn't decided to paint the entire tank, they could have at least painted it similarly to how the fuselage of this aircraft is painted:

thegate.boardingarea.comView Full Size


ie, paint the nose of the tank, and paint the half of the tank that faces the shuttle.

Instead they saved 600 pounds by not painting it and eventually lost a vehicle because of it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There were issues with contractor North American but the investigation found it didn't contribute to the Apollo 1 tragedy.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nursetim: Even though I was a young teen at the time of Challenger, I learned a lot about what happened watching the NetFlix series Challenger.  You really get a behind the scenes look at what happened at Morton Thiokol when the engineers tried to delay the launch and were overruled by management.


And the choice to go with Thiokol in landlocked Utah to build the SRBs, structures far, far too big to ship out of Utah each in one piece, was arguably the reason why Challenger was lost.  Because Thiokol couldn't ship something 150' long and 13' diameter from their factory to Cape Canaveral in one piece, the choice was made to build something that required gaskets to literally resist the pressure and heat of the combustion of the fuel inside of those SRBs.

The SRBs should have been manufactured where shipping could have been performed by barge, special over the road convoy, or rail.  But since the politicians turned the Space Shuttle Program into a massive pork-barrel project, no, let's build the things in one of the remotest states in the contiguous United States.

Chrysler of all companies was a contractor for the Saturn Program, and built their large rocket bodies in Louisiana if memory serves.  They were able to barge their rockets to Canaveral in one piece.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Nice try subby, but the truth will out.


[Fark user image 850x632]


Looks like a sequel to The Running Man, what are the other two guilty of?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: nursetim: Even though I was a young teen at the time of Challenger, I learned a lot about what happened watching the NetFlix series Challenger.  You really get a behind the scenes look at what happened at Morton Thiokol when the engineers tried to delay the launch and were overruled by management.

And the choice to go with Thiokol in landlocked Utah to build the SRBs, structures far, far too big to ship out of Utah each in one piece, was arguably the reason why Challenger was lost.  Because Thiokol couldn't ship something 150' long and 13' diameter from their factory to Cape Canaveral in one piece, the choice was made to build something that required gaskets to literally resist the pressure and heat of the combustion of the fuel inside of those SRBs.

The SRBs should have been manufactured where shipping could have been performed by barge, special over the road convoy, or rail.  But since the politicians turned the Space Shuttle Program into a massive pork-barrel project, no, let's build the things in one of the remotest states in the contiguous United States.

Chrysler of all companies was a contractor for the Saturn Program, and built their large rocket bodies in Louisiana if memory serves.  They were able to barge their rockets to Canaveral in one piece.


And the fun part is that this pork-based design shambles on indefinitely with the SLS.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Humans in space.........

STAR TREK ENTERPRISE 'In a Mirror,
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Total Soviet/Russian Space Flight Fatalities: 4

Total United States Space Flight Fatalities: 15

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Challenger. We'd actually brought a TV into work so we could watch the lift offs. That's all it was ever used for. I remember the micro company of 15 employees gathered around the set excited to see another lift off. The world seemed to stop that day. The phones quit ringing, there was no business to be done. We shared our shock and grief and closed for the remainder of the day. And within a week NASA meant need another seven astronauts.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

evilmousse: pretty dick headline


I don't get this. All three incidents were caused by people not doing their jobs and just assuming that it would not happen against plenty of clear evidence to the contrary. NASA was indisputably reckless with the lives of astronauts and they did pay the price. They did not have to die. This was not the case of we need to accept risk to accomplish something.  This was not bothering to do the bare minimum. Read some writing of astronauts, in particular Donn Eisele if you disagree.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fissile: Total Soviet/Russian Space Flight Fatalities: 4

Total United States Space Flight Fatalities: 15

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!


The orbital blood goods must be appeased. The Soviets were just smart enough to prepay a good portion of their tab with adorable dogs.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fissile: Total Soviet/Russian Space Flight Fatalities: 4


Yeah. Four that we know of.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: evilmousse: pretty dick headline

Very much so.

It's not like we have been going to space for centuries and cheapest out one time. Controlled explosions are dangerous.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: KingBiefWhistle: evilmousse: pretty dick true headline

Apollo 1, maybe not so much. Challenger and Columbia? Yeah

Engineers tried to stop Challenger's launch.

I couldn't tell you who made the decision to remove the latex coating from the main liquid fuel tank.  This is what it looked like before the orange insulation was left exposed:

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x725]

Even if they hadn't decided to paint the entire tank, they could have at least painted it similarly to how the fuselage of this aircraft is painted:

[thegate.boardingarea.com image 800x397]

ie, paint the nose of the tank, and paint the half of the tank that faces the shuttle.

Instead they saved 600 pounds by not painting it and eventually lost a vehicle because of it.


Nonsense.  A layer of paint would not have prevented a flame-leaking SRB from torching a hole in the tank.  That's just crazy talk.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: TWX: nursetim: Even though I was a young teen at the time of Challenger, I learned a lot about what happened watching the NetFlix series Challenger.  You really get a behind the scenes look at what happened at Morton Thiokol when the engineers tried to delay the launch and were overruled by management.

And the choice to go with Thiokol in landlocked Utah to build the SRBs, structures far, far too big to ship out of Utah each in one piece, was arguably the reason why Challenger was lost.  Because Thiokol couldn't ship something 150' long and 13' diameter from their factory to Cape Canaveral in one piece, the choice was made to build something that required gaskets to literally resist the pressure and heat of the combustion of the fuel inside of those SRBs.

The SRBs should have been manufactured where shipping could have been performed by barge, special over the road convoy, or rail.  But since the politicians turned the Space Shuttle Program into a massive pork-barrel project, no, let's build the things in one of the remotest states in the contiguous United States.

Chrysler of all companies was a contractor for the Saturn Program, and built their large rocket bodies in Louisiana if memory serves.  They were able to barge their rockets to Canaveral in one piece.

And the fun part is that this pork-based design shambles on indefinitely with the SLS.


It has taken longer to develop SLS with full access to the Shuttle's programs, designs, documentation, and even many engineers than it took to develop the Shuttle to begin with.

Hell, it's taken longer than it took to develop the Apollo Program and meet the objective of putting two people on the Moon and returning them to the Earth safely.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

evilmousse: pretty dick headline


Yes, won't somebody think of the poor contractors who failed to do their job???? FOH.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Don't forget Jamila.

https://ultra.fandom.com/wiki/Jamila


Dude, I hadn't thought of Ultraman in decades. Thanks for that.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: TWX: KingBiefWhistle: evilmousse: pretty dick true headline

Apollo 1, maybe not so much. Challenger and Columbia? Yeah

Engineers tried to stop Challenger's launch.

I couldn't tell you who made the decision to remove the latex coating from the main liquid fuel tank.  This is what it looked like before the orange insulation was left exposed:

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x725]

Even if they hadn't decided to paint the entire tank, they could have at least painted it similarly to how the fuselage of this aircraft is painted:

[thegate.boardingarea.com image 800x397]

ie, paint the nose of the tank, and paint the half of the tank that faces the shuttle.

Instead they saved 600 pounds by not painting it and eventually lost a vehicle because of it.

Nonsense.  A layer of paint would not have prevented a flame-leaking SRB from torching a hole in the tank.  That's just crazy talk.


With the paint I was referring to what took out Columbia's destruction due to a piece of frozen foam breaking off and destroying the heatshield on one of the leading edges of the wings.  I figured I wouldn't have to directly state that, but apparently I was wrong.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fissile: Total Soviet/Russian Space Flight Fatalities: 4

Total United States Space Flight Fatalities: 15

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Protip: Do not go to space in January.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fissile: Total Soviet/Russian Space Flight Fatalities: 4

Total United States Space Flight Fatalities: 15

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nedelin_catastrophe

Add somewhere between 54 and 300 more to that Soviet fatality count (keeping in mind that Apollo 1 was named retroactively, it was an on-the-ground test, not intended as a launch) and you're probably more accurate.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fissile: Total Soviet/Russian Space Flight Fatalities: 4

Total United States Space Flight Fatalities: 15

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!


One hell of a weird flex.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Protip: Do not go to space in January.


film.itView Full Size


If she offered I would have a difficult time turning her down.
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I felt exactly how you would feel if you were getting ready to launch and knew you were sitting on top of two million parts - all built by the lowest bidder on a government contract."

-- John Glenn
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: nursetim: Even though I was a young teen at the time of Challenger, I learned a lot about what happened watching the NetFlix series Challenger.  You really get a behind the scenes look at what happened at Morton Thiokol when the engineers tried to delay the launch and were overruled by management.

And the choice to go with Thiokol in landlocked Utah to build the SRBs, structures far, far too big to ship out of Utah each in one piece, was arguably the reason why Challenger was lost.  Because Thiokol couldn't ship something 150' long and 13' diameter from their factory to Cape Canaveral in one piece, the choice was made to build something that required gaskets to literally resist the pressure and heat of the combustion of the fuel inside of those SRBs.

The SRBs should have been manufactured where shipping could have been performed by barge, special over the road convoy, or rail.  But since the politicians turned the Space Shuttle Program into a massive pork-barrel project, no, let's build the things in one of the remotest states in the contiguous United States.

Chrysler of all companies was a contractor for the Saturn Program, and built their large rocket bodies in Louisiana if memory serves.  They were able to barge their rockets to Canaveral in one piece.


You know all this yet think a layer of latex paint on the tank would have made a difference.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: KingBiefWhistle:

Engineers tried to stop Challenger's launch.


Yes they did. And their bosses overruled them.

With language of saying you need to take off your engineering hat and put on your management hat.

That counts as a contractor not caring about the lives of astronauts in my book.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Please don't conflate showmanship with heroism.  They aren't remotely the same.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fissile: Total STATE CONFIRMED Soviet/Russian Space Flight Fatalities: 4

Total United States Space Flight Fatalities: 15

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!


FIxed
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who was very a high up in the life support group at the Cape.  He went to his death thinking he should have seen the risk with the oxygen. Most of his team felt the same way.

Then pressure sensor in the capsule was recording when the pressure got too high and blew it out of its mounting hole.  Its cable somehow managed to stay attached and it recorded when it impacted something else and the resulting pressure change in the air in the white room.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Fissile: Total Soviet/Russian Space Flight Fatalities: 4

Total United States Space Flight Fatalities: 15

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!

The orbital blood goods must be appeased. The Soviets were just smart enough to prepay a good portion of their tab with adorable dogs.


Came to say this too. Lots of test animals sent ahead of time.

Also, when we lost people, it was due to honest mistakes, versus knowingly sending up defective spacecraft because we didn't want to disappoint our dear leader.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: TWX: nursetim: Even though I was a young teen at the time of Challenger, I learned a lot about what happened watching the NetFlix series Challenger.  You really get a behind the scenes look at what happened at Morton Thiokol when the engineers tried to delay the launch and were overruled by management.

And the choice to go with Thiokol in landlocked Utah to build the SRBs, structures far, far too big to ship out of Utah each in one piece, was arguably the reason why Challenger was lost.  Because Thiokol couldn't ship something 150' long and 13' diameter from their factory to Cape Canaveral in one piece, the choice was made to build something that required gaskets to literally resist the pressure and heat of the combustion of the fuel inside of those SRBs.

The SRBs should have been manufactured where shipping could have been performed by barge, special over the road convoy, or rail.  But since the politicians turned the Space Shuttle Program into a massive pork-barrel project, no, let's build the things in one of the remotest states in the contiguous United States.

Chrysler of all companies was a contractor for the Saturn Program, and built their large rocket bodies in Louisiana if memory serves.  They were able to barge their rockets to Canaveral in one piece.

You know all this yet think a layer of latex paint on the tank would have made a difference.


How do you manage to write without having the ability to read?
 
Slypork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As much of an a-hole that Reagan was, his Challenger speech was perfect.

Challenger: President Reagan's Challenger Disaster Speech - 1/28/86
Youtube Qa7icmqgsow
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.