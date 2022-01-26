 Skip to content
Big Jerks charged in killing in Little Village   (blockclubchicago.org)
14
    More: Sick, Murder, Homicide, Manslaughter, Crimes, LITTLE VILLAGE, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, city officials, press conference  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the village people panicking?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Big Trouble in Little Village
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Solar Sex Panel
Youtube egecClURs9s
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Big Jerk is the name of my Pornhub channel.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
to pay for a funeral and bring her body back to her hometown of Los Sauces in Tabasco, Mexico.

I used to vacation near there at pequeña ciudad fábrica de botellas

Always buy a cap to commemorate the trip.
Though the town had many labels, it will always have a warm spot.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Imagine if we put as much effort into tracking down illegally possessed firearms as we do into cocaine or *gasp* marijuana.

Alot less dead children.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: "Police said Melissa and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting, which was likely related to an ongoing gang conflict."

Little Village gang could not be reached for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So released on parole and because he's a "teenager" suspended sentence?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You got a beef with someone enough to kill them
Do it right, stop praying and spraying
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, and I hope you are raped to death by a coke enraged spider monkey
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big Trouble in Little Village.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Big Trouble in Little Village.


Since Cook county jail is in Little Village, I hope they run into a large man named Big Trouble while in the county
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Say what now?"
 
