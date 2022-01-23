 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Early fighting has broken out in the Ukraine War, five killed and five injured in shooting as conscript opens fire with machine gun on his colleagues. Zero Russian casualties so far (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
31
Royale With Cheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the shot heard 'round the world
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not an auspicious beginning
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Troubled young man, or Russian plant?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it was friendly fire!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So who's team are we on?
Fark me...
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And conscripts are still going?
Ok
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No way to prevent this says the only country where this happens.
The Second Amendment is a plague upon this country.
Gun control now!
Ban deadly assault weapons.
No one needs an automatic assault weapon.
Etc.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Damn, son. People can see you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to get out of the Army.

And what is the difference between being conscripted and being drafted?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The divisions that people like Murdoch. Koch and Putin et.al. have created are worldwide.
:(
 
lakrfool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mass shooting with an assault rifle in Russia?!

In America, we call it "Thursday."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is just Sov... Russian troops vacation on Black Sea. Play traditional beach game, "Make Ukrainian Dance". All good fun. Everyone laughs.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Akshually. This incident proves all those points are true. Duh.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe Russia will see this and back off because the place is a hot mess.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I like that you make no distinction between a country at the brink of war with Communists and an every day occurrence in the US.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

You know how I can tell you are a Russian plant or didn't even read the headline?
 
fargin a
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So confused (nothing new)...

Many comments are saying Russia - we're calling Ukraine as Russia now?

And, is it cool to put out a headline that implies that war has started? Which could potentially start a war?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Check out this poem I wrote, yes I, lord Tennyson, writing as hoodiowithtudio...from the grave or something...

Half a league, half a league,
Half a league onward,
All in the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.
"Forward, the Light Brigade!
Charge for the guns!" he said:
Into the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.

"Forward, the Light Brigade!"
Was there a man dismay'd?
Not tho' the soldier knew
Some one had blunder'd:
Theirs not to make reply,
Theirs not to reason why,
Theirs but to do and die:
Into the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.

Cannon to right of them,
Cannon to left of them,
Cannon in front of them
Volley'd and thunder'd;
Storm'd at with shot and shell,
Boldly they rode and well,
Into the jaws of Death,
Into the mouth of Hell
Rode the six hundred.

Flash'd all their sabers bare,
Flash'd as they turn'd in air
Sab'ring the gunners there,
Charging an army, while
All the world wonder'd:
Plunged in the battery-smoke
Right thro' the line they broke;
Cossack and Russian
Reel'd from the saber-stroke
Shatter'd and sunder'd.
Then they rode back, but not
Not the six hundred.

Cannon to right of them,
Cannon to left of them,
Cannon behind them
Volleyed and thundered:
Stormed at with shot and shell,
While horse and hero fell,
They that had fought so well
Came through the jaws of death
Back from the mouth of hell,
All that was left of them-
Left of six hundred.

When can their glory fade?
Oh, the wild charge they made!
All the world wondered.
Honour the charge they made!
Honour the Light Brigade-
Noble six hundred!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can someone interpret that article in Merican?
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Uh.... Which country do you erroneously think are communists? 'Cause none of them are.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can someone interpret that article in Merican?


Fort hood shooting.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can someone interpret that article in Merican?


Some kid who wanted to go back to his mommy got all shooty-shooty bang bang with his co-workers and made a messy-messy.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

"In Russia"

Well that a nice instant appropriate farkying.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Can someone interpret that article in Merican?


Ukrainian military facility briefly becomes an American school.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
PunGent: Troubled young man, or Russian plant?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Delete yourself.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Indeed.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Biden's fault.

Ukraine receives second weapons shipment from US

Ban Ukraine's access to deadly assault weapons!
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many track suits was that?
 
lakrfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark gonna fark, Farky McFarkface

/fark
 
