You can be anything you want when you grow up, as long as it's an Amazon warehouse worker
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
America has jumped the shark.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another unit focuses on "Worker Motivation." One team activity prompts students to "Brainstorm ways you could motivate your employees other than large bonuses and high salaries.

Where There's a Whip There's a Way!
Youtube VoAfb3f04mo
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Possibly the most terrifying part is buried halfway down the article:
"Another question asks them "What is Maslow's hierarchy of needs, and how do these needs relate to employee motivation?"

For those not familiar with that particular concept, here's in summarized in one image:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

In other words, "please explain how keeping our workers constantly in fear of homelessness, starvation, and the same for their family ensures they don't make it to the higher levels of that pyramid and seek a fulfilling job elsewhere".
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I stopped shopping at Amazon, who wants to touch me
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, I'm not the greatest fan of the Bezos Beast, but this feels...*really* forced.

Honestly, most of the course material sounds ike standard business school stuff. Sometimes money doesn't motivate people and you need alternative options, and sometimes perfectly compensated teams get behind or in funks for reasons other than renumeration. The thought exercise has merit beyond just minimizing costs.

Yes, management and business courses will teach about unions. That's part of managing many businesses. From the course material presented in the article, none of it appears particularly nefarious or out of place, the course material that is referenced doesn't terribly offend my otherwise largely very pro union sentiments. Labor absolutely deserves to negotiate with Capital on equal footing.

That said, there's a *lot* of nefarious dotted line drawing and "study it out" implied here that I don't think actually exists, at least not anymoreso than with any other such program or similar college level business courses.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I stopped shopping at Amazon, who wants to touch me


If you're going to Walmart instead during a plague, probably no one.
 
orygubner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I stopped shopping at Amazon, who wants to touch me


I don't want to touch you but I'll accept an elbow bump for the unwanted and exploited workers
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Brainstorm ways you could motivate your employees other than large bonuses and high salaries."

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Remember who else also started education programs for brainwashing their minions before they were needed for the world takeover?

Well yes, obviously those four megalomaniacs tried it, but don't forget:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
