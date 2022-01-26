 Skip to content
 
(CityNews Toronto)   Columbine 2.0 thwarted, but since it happened in Canada, no weapons were found and everyone involved is sorry   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We are truly in sick times if kids who weren't even around when it originally happened see Columbine as something to emulate.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Teen says angry 'edgy' thing out of anger. Didn't really mean it.
More news at 11."
 
GalFisk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: We are truly in sick times if kids who weren't even around when it originally happened see Columbine as something to emulate.


Adults wo weren't around when he originally lived still see Hitler as someone to emulate, so yeah.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: We are truly in sick times if kids who weren't even around when it originally happened see Columbine as something to emulate.


Fortunately it was a really low-energy remake much like the 3 current geopolitical revivals of property disputes from 1950 and last year's community theater tribute to the French Revolution.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: We are truly in sick times if kids who weren't even around when it originally happened see Columbine as something to emulate.


"You don't understand, eh. Those kids were bullied(They weren't) by the popular hosers and were justified(wrong again) in hitting back at the system(innocent classmates) and made a positive (negative)  impact on society. "
-Canadian Psycho

I can definitely see someone in the modern age falling into that borthole of misinformation, though.

A good rule of thumb is if you are planning on killing a bunch of people, it's an evil plan.
 
