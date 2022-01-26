 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Mississippi bus drivers protest low wages, and get a pay increase of 5+ dollars after an hour of striking   (magnoliastatelive.com) divider line
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"We want a living wage, especially since we don't get hazard pay."
"You'll drive our little plague rats to school for subsistence wages, and you'll like it."
"Your schools will shut down and you'll have nowhere to put said children. Your call."
"How does $20/hour sound?"

The end.

More workers need to realize they have this power.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The strike songs practically write themselves.

"The picket signs go up and down,
up and down,
up and down.
The picket signs go up and down,
All through the town"

Repeating that for about 10 minutes should get your demands met.

It works for my offspring.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Joan Baez, "Joe Hill" live at the Woodstock Festival, 1969
Youtube l-JW4DKxwQM
 
The Envoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is how it's done.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Southparknice.jpg
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Which means they could have afforded a lot more.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"...the district is facing a severe labor shortage..."

There's that term again.

It's not a labor shortage it's a shortage of compensation, benefits, work environment, or some combination thereof.

Quit being cheap assholes and you'll find more people willing to work for you.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What does r/antiwork think about this?

Oh, wait...
 
